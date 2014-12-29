Editor's Choice

U.S. General John Campbell (C), commander of NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), folds the flag of the ISAF during the change of mission ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 28, 2014. The American-led coalition in Afghanistan...more

U.S. General John Campbell (C), commander of NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), folds the flag of the ISAF during the change of mission ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 28, 2014. The American-led coalition in Afghanistan officially ended its combat mission after a more than 13 year war that ousted the Taliban government in 2001. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

