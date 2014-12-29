Editor's Choice

Edition:
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepares for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A wounded passenger is helped as he leaves the " Spirit of Piraeus " cargo container ship at Bari harbour, after the car ferry Norman Atlantic caught fire in waters off Greece December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
Law enforcement officers turn their backs on a live video monitor showing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as he speaks at the funeral of slain New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Rafael Ramos near Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens New York December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes (L) talks with director Sunu Widyatmoko during a news conference at the Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Rebel fighters rest inside a room at the old city of Aleppo near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Vigilantes (white caps) embraces family members before leaving to voluntarily cooperate in a shootout investigation in La Ruana, Michoacan, Mexico, December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A person rescued from the Norman Atlantic vessel in the Adriatic sea is carried by medics off the ambulance as they arrive at the Antonio Perrino hospital in Brindisi, Italy, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Presidential candidate of Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic celebrate with her supporters after unofficial results in Zagreb, Croatia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator (TACCO) help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, Indonesia, in the Java Sea December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Sunlight glints off frost-covered gravestones in a cemetery in Altrincham, northern England December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Actress Boquita Almonte smashes an old cell phone on "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square in New York December 28, 2014. Good Riddance Day, inspired by Latin American tradition, encourages people to shred and smash their bad memories from 2014 to start the new year fresh. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Members of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club walk along the Yenisei River ahead of New Year and Christmas celebrations, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A cyclist rides past graffiti that reads in Hebrew "Lehava enough with the assimilation" in the Israeli city of Kiryat Malachi near Ashkelon December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Rebel fighters take positions inside a room as they aim their weapons through holes in a wall in the old city of Aleppo near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Indonesia's vice-president Jusuf Kalla (L) monitors progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 during a visit to the National Search and Rescue Agency in Jakarta December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A person is lifted on an Italian Navy helicopter as the car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A man wades through a flooded street as a girl uses an exercise machine in the Pattani province, Thailand, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
An Indonesian policeman points at a map of Indonesia at a crisis centre in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A man rides his bike through newly fallen snow in Medvode, Slovenia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A U.S. soldier from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a backpack to a shipping container during preparations for leaving Afghanistan at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province, Afghanistan, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A mahout bathes his elephant at Rapti River before the Elephant Festival at Sauraha in Chitwan, south of Kathmandu, Nepal, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
U.S. General John Campbell (C), commander of NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), folds the flag of the ISAF during the change of mission ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 28, 2014. The American-led coalition in Afghanistan officially ended its combat mission after a more than 13 year war that ousted the Taliban government in 2001. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
