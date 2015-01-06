Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 6, 2015 | 2:40pm GMT

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Parts of AirAsia QZ8501, recovered from the Java Sea, are carried by Indonesian Airforce and Search and Rescue crew members after they were offloaded from a U.S. Navy helicopter at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
The cargo ship Hoegh Osaka lies on its side after being deliberately ran aground on the Bramble Bank in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 5, 2015. The vessel was deliberately run aground after it began to list, according to its owners Hoegh Autoliners. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A demonstrator embraces Gwen Carr (R), whose son Eric Garner was killed after a policeman put him in a chokehold while being arrested for peddling loose cigarettes, and National Action Network Staten Island President Cynthia Davis (L) after a hearing outside the State Supreme Court in the Staten Island borough of New York, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Indian soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt lies on a stretcher and is covered with a blanket during his hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, January 5, 2015. The former dictator is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity during the bloodiest phase of a 36-year civil war. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Same-sex couple Todd and Jeff Delmay (R) embrace as Catherina Pareto (L) looks on as they get married at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami, January 5, 2015. Florida's first same-sex weddings began in Miami, shortly before gay and lesbian couples were to begin tying the knot elsewhere in the 36th U.S. state to legalize such marriages. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move to their positions at the al-Breij frontline, after what they said was an advance by them in the al-Manasher and al-Majbal areas, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad were stationed, in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
An impromptu memorial grows along a sidewalk next to a laneway where the body of 3-week-old Eliza Delacruz was found dead inside a dumpster in Imperial Beach, California, January 5, 2015. Police are working to identify the person who they say shot Delacruz's family members on Saturday, critically injuring two, and abducted the infant immediately after. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop vehicles during a ceremony to hand over weapons, military equipment and aircrafts to the army at a firing range outside Zhytomyr, Ukraine, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A relative of a victim is carried away from the site of a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stampede incident last Wednesday during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Beluga whales and their trainers during a show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Actors (from L-R) Matt LeBlanc, Emmy Rossum, Don Cheadle and William H. Macy pose at the premiere of Showtime's comedies Shameless, House of Lies and Episodes in West Hollywood, California, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A man pushes a pet dog in a pram through the outer part of the Tsukiji fish market, the Jogai Shijo, in Tokyo, January 4, 2015. The famous Tsukiji wholesale fish and seafood market, is scheduled to leave its fabled 80-year-old halls to move into bigger, more modern facilities next year ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu, January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians have fled from their homes as fighting between India and Pakistan spread along a 200-km (124 mile) stretch of the border in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A member of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association climbs a bamboo ladder during a New Year presentation by the fire brigade in Tokyo, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown on stage during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5, 2015. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers' expectations about self-driving cars with its futuristic Mercedes-Benz F 015 concept. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A rider rears up on his horse during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their women's singles second round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
An Elmo character stands in front of a U.S. flag on a screen at Times Square in Manhattan, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Protesters run for cover as a riot police armoured personnel carrier charges at them during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Policemen look to the full moon while patroling Rio Bravo at the border crossing between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl sits with her brother at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
NFL fans Tom Bateman (L-R), 43, Skye Sverdlin, 36, Daniel Balma, 36, and Joe Ramirez, 54, show their support for the St. Louis Rams NFL team to come to Los Angeles, at a news conference to unveil plans for development at the site of the former Hollywood Park Race Track in Inglewood, Los Angeles, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses which will ply a popular east-west route across the city during peak morning and evening hours. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Riot police officers watch as demonstrators hold umbrellas in a protest against the march of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement in Berlin, January 5, 2015. The rise of the group, Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West, has shaken Germany's political establishment. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Indonesian military chief General Moeldoko walks on deck of the KRI BAnda Aceh navy ship during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, off the Java sea, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A woman cries as she mourns her relative, a victim who was killed in a stampede during the new year celebrations on the bund, in Shanghai, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Staff members of a calligraphy contest collect writings of participants at a new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. Over 3,000 calligraphers, having qualified in country wide competitions throughout Japan, took part in the annual contest to celebrate the new year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A member of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee examines wreckage recovered from AirAsia flight QZ8501 at an airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are dancing and singing during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. It is believed that the ritual will bring good health to the participants throughout the new year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Band members of the Indian security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
