Editor's choice
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Parts of AirAsia QZ8501, recovered from the Java Sea, are carried by Indonesian Airforce and Search and Rescue crew members after they were offloaded from a U.S. Navy helicopter at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January...more
The cargo ship Hoegh Osaka lies on its side after being deliberately ran aground on the Bramble Bank in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 5, 2015. The vessel was deliberately run aground after it began to list,...more
A demonstrator embraces Gwen Carr (R), whose son Eric Garner was killed after a policeman put him in a chokehold while being arrested for peddling loose cigarettes, and National Action Network Staten Island President Cynthia Davis (L) after a hearing...more
Indian soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt lies on a stretcher and is covered with a blanket during his hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, January 5, 2015. The former dictator is accused of genocide and crimes against...more
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Same-sex couple Todd and Jeff Delmay (R) embrace as Catherina Pareto (L) looks on as they get married at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami, January 5, 2015. Florida's first same-sex weddings began in Miami, shortly before gay...more
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move to their positions at the al-Breij frontline, after what they said was an advance by them in the al-Manasher and al-Majbal areas, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad were stationed,...more
An impromptu memorial grows along a sidewalk next to a laneway where the body of 3-week-old Eliza Delacruz was found dead inside a dumpster in Imperial Beach, California, January 5, 2015. Police are working to identify the person who they say shot...more
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop vehicles during a ceremony to hand over weapons, military equipment and aircrafts to the army at a firing range outside Zhytomyr, Ukraine, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A relative of a victim is carried away from the site of a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stampede incident last Wednesday during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Beluga whales and their trainers during a show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Actors (from L-R) Matt LeBlanc, Emmy Rossum, Don Cheadle and William H. Macy pose at the premiere of Showtime's comedies Shameless, House of Lies and Episodes in West Hollywood, California, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man pushes a pet dog in a pram through the outer part of the Tsukiji fish market, the Jogai Shijo, in Tokyo, January 4, 2015. The famous Tsukiji wholesale fish and seafood market, is scheduled to leave its fabled 80-year-old halls to move into...more
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu, January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians have fled from their homes...more
A member of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association climbs a bamboo ladder during a New Year presentation by the fire brigade in Tokyo, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown on stage during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5, 2015. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers' expectations about self-driving...more
A rider rears up on his horse during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their women's singles second round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Elmo character stands in front of a U.S. flag on a screen at Times Square in Manhattan, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters run for cover as a riot police armoured personnel carrier charges at them during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Policemen look to the full moon while patroling Rio Bravo at the border crossing between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Syrian refugee girl sits with her brother at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim...more
NFL fans Tom Bateman (L-R), 43, Skye Sverdlin, 36, Daniel Balma, 36, and Joe Ramirez, 54, show their support for the St. Louis Rams NFL team to come to Los Angeles, at a news conference to unveil plans for development at the site of the former...more
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses...more
Riot police officers watch as demonstrators hold umbrellas in a protest against the march of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement in Berlin, January 5, 2015. The rise of the group, Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West, has shaken...more
Indonesian military chief General Moeldoko walks on deck of the KRI BAnda Aceh navy ship during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, off the Java sea, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto/Pool
A woman cries as she mourns her relative, a victim who was killed in a stampede during the new year celebrations on the bund, in Shanghai, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Staff members of a calligraphy contest collect writings of participants at a new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. Over 3,000 calligraphers, having qualified in country wide competitions throughout Japan, took part in the annual...more
A member of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee examines wreckage recovered from AirAsia flight QZ8501 at an airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are dancing and singing during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. It is believed that...more
Band members of the Indian security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.