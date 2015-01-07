Plainclothes police are seen from inside a bullet-riddled vehicle as they patrol after a shooting between federal forces and armed civilians in the town of Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, January 6, 2015. At least nine suspected gang members were...more

Plainclothes police are seen from inside a bullet-riddled vehicle as they patrol after a shooting between federal forces and armed civilians in the town of Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, January 6, 2015. At least nine suspected gang members were killed on Tuesday in Michoacan, which is falling back into violence after authorities said it had been stabilized. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

