Pictures | Wed Jan 7, 2015 | 5:30pm GMT

Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stop it from entering the village of Bilad Al Qadeem south of Manama, Bahrain, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeral service for his late father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an Orthodox Christmas service is held, under a heavy snowfall in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Iraqi officers react during their graduation ceremony during Iraqi Army Day anniversary celebration in Baghdad, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Visitors take pictures while Beluga whales and their trainers present "The heart of Ocean" show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
People attend a service during celebrations for the Orthodox Christmas in Kharkiv, Ukraine, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Plainclothes police are seen from inside a bullet-riddled vehicle as they patrol after a shooting between federal forces and armed civilians in the town of Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, January 6, 2015. At least nine suspected gang members were killed on Tuesday in Michoacan, which is falling back into violence after authorities said it had been stabilized. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Palestinian woman looks out through a nylon sheet at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man squats next to a dead green turtle along Karachi's Clifton beach, Pakistan, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A tattoo is seen on an AS Roma player before the start of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Udinese at the Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A man plays in front of a wave crashing into Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon ahead of an impending storm, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport, a senior government official said on Monday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman and the Chicago skyline are reflected in the snow covered, curved surface of the "Cloud Gate" sculpture in Chicago, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Policemen look at the wreckage of a car at the scene of a car bomb outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Devotees with replica statues of the Black Nazarene participate in a procession in Manila, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Kareen (L), from France, prepares to sleep overnight in the Galeries Lafayette department store with five other hand-picked shoppers, as part of a special event on the eve of the start of winter sales, in Paris, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
