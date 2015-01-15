Editor's choice
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, France, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armenians rallied outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan and near the Russian military base in the town of Gyumri, demanding the handover of a Russian...more
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A devotee reacts to smoke as others prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Barack Obama walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington January 14, 2015. Obama was on a day trip to Iowa. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo is seen with an image believed to be of the fuselage of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, taken by an underwater ROV provided by the Singaporean Navy, during a news conference in Jakarta...more
A workman repairs cables in the village of Castlerock as gale force winds cause disruption across Northern Ireland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People look at the sea as a helicopter, part of a rescue team, continues its search for five missing fishermen at Macas beach, near Sintra, Portugal January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
French police officers carry the flag-draped coffin of their late colleague Franck Brinsolaro at the end a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13,...more
England's Moeen Ali loses grip of his bat during the one-day match against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A woman walks towards a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Images of brothers Cherif Kouachi (L) and Said Kouachi, who carried out the Charlie Hebdo attack, are displayed on televisions at an electronics shop in Sanaa January 14, 2015, showing a message which purports to show Al Qaeda in Yemen claiming...more
People light a paper lantern during the celebrations to mark the Makar Sankranti festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman stands as she attends the celebrations before her wedding in the district of Djicoroni, Bamako, Mali April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake on the eve of Bhogali Bihu festival at Sonapur area in the northeastern Indian state of Assam January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a local broadcast radio station in Moscow January 14, 2015. Kremlin critic Navalny said on Jan. 5 he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest...more
A man walks along a newly-built tunnel in Zhengzhou, Henan province January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria plays an overhead return to Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic during their women singles quarter final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason...more
Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Rong (L) talks to Zhou Zefu as they make a giant steel sculpture of Guan Yu, known also as "Guan Gong", a famous historical character in the Three Kingdoms period, at an open air workshop in Ningbo, Zhejiang province January 14, 2015. Automobile...more
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, southwest England, January 14, 2015. The daily display at dawn and dusk during winter months, known as 'murmurations', is particularly spectacular...more
