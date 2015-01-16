Editor's choice
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's...more
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment after Belgian counter-terrorist police raided an apartment used by suspected Islamist radicals in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15,...more
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man identified by a lawyer as Cherif Kouachi, one of the two brothers who killed 12 people in the attack on the weekly paper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, is seen in this still image taken from Reuters TV video shot at a Paris courthouse while facing...more
A supporter of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami holds a sign as he listens to a speech with others during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo in Islamabad January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Schoolchildren dressed as Swiss Guards rest as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the Manila Cathedral in Manila January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl embraces Pope Francis after a welcoming ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila January 16, 2015. At right is Philippine President Benigno Aquino. REUTERS/Ryeshen Egagamao
A protester is detained by riot police during a march against the government's new Youth Labour Law in Lima January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
French President Francois Hollande welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Serbian falconer Hani Girgis releases his Harris Hawk during a practice session, near Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport January 15, 2015. Belgrade's airport maintenance services area uses falconers to scare away pigeons and other birds from aircraft...more
Children play in ruins above human remains and a basketball shirt found with it in the coastal part of Tacloban, that was destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan, January 16, 2015. Local residents said they found human remains in the mud among ruins of their...more
Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Supporters hold yellow umbrellas as Hong Kong student leaders (unseen) arrive at police headquarters to face arrest for their leadership roles in the months-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Raindrops on a car window reflect people walking past a stock index board in Tokyo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, Armenia January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armenians on January 14 and 15 rallied outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan and near the Russian military base in the town of Gyumri, demanding...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo front line January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
President Barack Obama escorts Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron to a working dinner at the White House in Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Palestinians are pictured through a gate as they perform Friday prayers at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip January 16, 2015, to demand that Egyptian authorities open the crossing. Egypt shut Rafah crossing, Gaza's main...more
A face-painted Japan supporter holds up a cut out of the Japanese national flag to his face as he awaits the start of the Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iraq and Japan at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Japan's Yasuhito Endo is thrown in the air by team mates as he celebrates his 150th cap for the national team after the Asian Cup Group D soccer match win over Iraq at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Greta Ramelli (L) and Vanessa Marzullo, two Italian aid workers taken hostage in Syria five months ago, arrive at Ciampino airport in Rome January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Ivica Kostelic of Croatia starts in front of the famous Moench and Jungfrau mountains in the Swiss Alps during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill training in Wengen January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Britain's Andy Murray reacts after hitting a shot during a practice session on Hisense Arena at Melbourne Park January 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.