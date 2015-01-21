Editor's Choice
Revelers throw turnips at the Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2015. Even though the exact origins of the festival are not...more
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. On January 27, 1945 the camp was liberated by the Red Army soldiers. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Relatives of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, stand over his coffin with a child and a toy weapon during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Policemen treat an Israeli Arab youth that was hit by police car during clashes in the southern town of Rahat January 20, 2015. Israel's large Arab minority closed shops and schools from the northern Galilee to the southern Negev desert as part of a...more
The shadow of Lassana Bathily, 24, is cast on the French flag during a ceremony to receive his citizenship papers at the Interior Ministry in Paris January 20, 2015. Bathily, the Malian grocery store clerk, hailed as a hero for saving hostages' lives...more
An injured protester is carried by other protesters to a makeshift hospital during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama January 20, 2015. Protesters clashed with riot police demanding for the release of Bahraini opposition...more
Newly inaugurated Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and wife, Frances, greet visitors at the Governor's mansion, including Maria Kretschmann, 33, an anti-fracking protester, dressed as Marie Antoinette in response to Wolf's December 2014 statement on...more
Model Cara Delevingne (R) poses for a selfie with a fan during a photo call at Selfridges department store in London January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A seal pup rests on a rocky point along the shoreline in La Jolla, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Five-year-old Nasreen rests with her family's belongings as she plays under a flyover in Mumbai, India, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tears stream down the face of a woman during a candlelight vigil at the site where Eric Garner died after being put in a chokehold, during a Martin Luther King Day service in Staten Island New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Internally displaced Afghan children stand outside their shelter in the cold at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Herat city, Afghanistan, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammad Shoib
Swiss special police officers observe the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A constitution assembly member of an opposition party throws a chair during a meeting inside the Constitution Assembly building in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bikash Dware
A Palestinian girl, hoping to cross into Egypt with her family, cries as she stands behind a fence at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen, according to local...more
Nepalese riot police personnel stand guard in front of a barricade during a general strike in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured riot policeman is seen during a protest by students of Langata primary school and activist against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Demonstrators destroy a police patrol vehicle during a protest by relatives of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College outside the federal court in Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, January 19, 2015....more
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Black rights protesters gather near illuminated letters spelling DREAM outside a house which they identified as the residence of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, in Oakland, California January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, climb a wall as policemen loyal to Hamas stand guard at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Children's toy figures are frozen under ice in a pond near the town of Ballycastle as heavy snow caused disruption across Northern Ireland January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters of Bernard Tomic of Australia hold up signs and masks during his men's singles first round match against Tobias Kamke of Germany at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actor Johnny Depp arrives for the UK premiere of Mortdecai at Leicester Sqaure in London January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Lebanon's Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Jihad Moughniyah during his funeral in Beirut's suburbs January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony on Epiphany day in Tbilisi, Georgia,January 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An Israeli soldier from the Golani brigade takes part in training near the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman reacts as she stands at a market, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A damaged petrol station is seen in Aleppo, Syria, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
