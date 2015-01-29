Edition:
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lunges to hit a return against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. A Hezbollah missile strike wounded four Israeli soldiers on Wednesday, the biggest attack on Israeli forces by the Lebanese guerrilla group since a 34-day war in 2006. Israeli artillery fired at least 22 shells into open farmland in southern Lebanon after the strike, a Lebanese security source said, and thick smoke rose over the area. REUTERS/Maruf Khatib

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen patrol Orekhovo village in Luhansk region, Ukraine, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Cuban soldiers hold torches during a march in celebration of the 162nd birth anniversary of Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, January 27, 2015. Thousands of members from the Cuban Communist Youth Union and student organizations participated in the march. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up before their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Guinea in Mongomo January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator (bottom) inside Faria Lima subway station during a protest against fare hikes for city buses, subway and trains in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Brazilian-born Vitor Nobrega fights with Ireland's Philip Mulpeter during their 77kg weight category International Pro Combat fight at Casino Estoril, Portugal, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney arrives to attend a hearing at the European court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, January 28, 2015. Clooney and her colleague Robertson will represent Armenia during a hearing on the case of Dogu Perincek, Chairman of the Turkish Workers Party, against Switzerland. Perincek was found guilty of racial discrimination by a Swiss Police Court for having publicly denied the characterization of genocide, without calling into question the existence of massacres and deportations of Armenians in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire, during various conferences in Switzerland in 2005. Perincek claims that the Swiss courts breached his freedom of expression. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Mason Gloudeman, 26, uses a snowboard to jump from a pile of snow in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn after a snow storm in New York, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A relative of a victim of recent shelling reacts at a cemetery in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, Ukraine, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain throws his towel back to a ballboy during his men's singles quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A man wears a pumpkin on his head during carnival celebrations in Zubieta, Spain, January 27, 2015. Bell-carrying dancers known as Joaldunak from Zubieta and neighboring Ituren visit each other's villages performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. Alongside the dancers, villagers dress in bizarre and frightening costumes to harass and scare visitors. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Sotheby's employees pose with Le Grand Canal, painted by Claude Monet, at Sotheby's preview in London, January 28, 2015. The art piece is expected to fetch between 20 and 30 million pounds ($30.4 and $45.6 million) at the upcoming Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale in London on February 3, according to Sotheby's. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A Palestinian man puts a sign at the gate of the headquarters of the United Nations Special Coordinator, as others attack the headquarters during a protest against the decision by the main U.N. aid agency to suspend payments to tens of thousands of Palestinians for repairs to their homes damaged in last summer's war, in Gaza City, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A baby is seen suspended in a cloth hammock at a food stall at Sungai Arut market in Pangkalan Bun, Indonesia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Numbers referring to pedicab owners are displayed at a private pedicab garage in downtown Havana, January 26, 2015. The United States and Cuba began historic discussions on restoring diplomatic relations aiming to reach agreement on the opening of embassies in each other's countries. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to Senator Lisa Murkowski as she speaks to the media about the Keystone XL pipeline bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
India's Border Security Force soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Venus Williams of the U.S. gets her hair caught in a nail as she prepares to serve to compatriot Madison Keys during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Smoke rises from shells fired from Israel over al-Wazzani area in southern Lebanon, January 28, 2015. At least 22 shells fired from Israel hit open farmland in southern Lebanon close to the frontier, a Lebanese security source in the area said on Wednesday. Earlier in the day an anti-tank missile was fired at an Israeli military vehicle near the frontier with Lebanon, an Israeli army spokesman said. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Engineers test-drive a gasoline-powered 'Salamander', an amphibious tricycle, on the lake surrounding the Taal volcano, in Batangas city, south of Manila, Philippines, January 28, 2015. The Salamander, invented by H20 Technologies, is capable of travelling on both land and water and can be used for rescue operations when there is flooding. The gasoline-powered version can carry five passengers and would cost around 200,000 Philippine pesos ($4500). REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Loretta Lynch is sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Pictures