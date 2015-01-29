Editor's choice
A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian youths who were trained at one of the Hamas-run Liberation Camps, in Gaza City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2015. Malaysia declared on...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lunges to hit a return against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. A salvo of Hezbollah guided missiles killed an Israeli infantry major and a conscript soldier as they rode in unmarked civilian vehicles along the...more
A Mali supporter painted in the colours of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up before their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Guinea in Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more
Snow falls on a flock of flamingos standing on a snow-covered field at a wildlife zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Kashmiri people gather around the body of a militant, who was killed by Indian soldiers in a gun battle, during his funeral in Handoora, south of Srinagar, January 28, 2015. An Indian army colonel was among four people killed in a gunbattle with...more
A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, January 28, 2015. Sao Paulo, Brazil's drought-hit megacity of 20 million, has about two months of guaranteed water supply remaining...more
Ukrainian servicemen patrol Orekhovo village in Luhansk region, Ukraine, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A student holds up a photograph of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro at the memorial of Jose Marti on Revolution Square in Havana, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Albert Rocas (R) of Spain is challenged by Rene Toft Hansen of Denmark during their quarterfinal match of the 24th Men's Handball World Championship in Doha, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
A pedestrian walks in the middle of the street following a winter blizzard in Boston, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A makeshift armored vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day after...more
Fishermen use a stretcher with steels bars to carry a rare 15-foot (4.5-m) megamouth shark (Megachasma Pelagios), which was trapped in a fishermen's net in Burias Pass in Albay and Masbate provinces, central Philippines, January 28, 2015. A megamouth...more
President Obama greets outgoing Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Junko Ishido, mother of Kenji Goto, who is a Japanese journalist being held captive by Islamic State militants, holds letters from her supporters as she speaks to reporters at her house in Tokyo, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Anwar Tarawneh (2nd R), the wife of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Lieutenant Muath al-Kasaesbeh, and his sister (R) weep after listening to a statement released by Islamic State in front of the Royal Palace in Amman, January 28, 2015. ...more
An aerial banner, sponsored by Doctor Without Borders opposing the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) with the U.S. government, is displayed by an airplane flying up the Hudson River in New York, January 28, 2015. Humanitarian organization...more
Cuban soldiers hold torches during a march in celebration of the 162nd birth anniversary of Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A snowboarder descends from a rough mountain slope towards Balea glaciar lake at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains, Romania, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A man wearing a mask crosses a bridge during an anti-fracking protest in Preston, northern England, January 28, 2015. A local English government council has voted to delay a decision on whether shale gas firm Cuadrilla can progress with two fracking...more
