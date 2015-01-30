Editor's choice
A man walks in a street with abandoned vehicles and and damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29,...more
A church made entirely from ice is seen during the night at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains, Romania January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Sahar, the girlfriend of Israeli soldier Dor Nini mourns during his funeral in a cemetery at Shtulim village near Ashdod, Israel January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A child's doll is placed on a fence near an illegal dump on Slieve na Orra mountain near the village of Cargan after heavy snow led to traffic disruptions and the closure of schools across Northern Ireland January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Indian Border Security Force soldiers dance before their passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator holds up a bucket with a sign in reference to water rationing in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 29, 2015. Residents of Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, could soon only have running water two days a week. The state-owned water management...more
Rebel fighters fire Grad rockets toward forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in al-Suqaylabiyah district, from the orchards north of Kfar Zeita village in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
A winter swimmer does push-ups on the snow-covered banks of the Yangtze River, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery is seen outside Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An Israeli soldier holds a mirror as he shaves near the border with Lebanon January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Tourists walk on a bridge covered by frosty fog on the Tianmen Mountain resort in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya January 29, 2015....more
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2015 collection of Danish design house Han Kjobenhavn as a mock shooting is acted out as part of the show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week, in Copenhagen January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Simon...more
Safi Yousef, father of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, sits during a news conference where he asked Islamic State to pardon and release his son, in Amman, Jordan January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to compatriot Ekaterina Makarova during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children cry in front of the casket for their father, one of the slain members of the Special Action Force who were killed in a clash with Muslim rebels, during a service inside a police headquarters in Taguig city, south of Manila January 30, 2015....more
A woman picks up recyclable materials, as seagulls look for food, at a dump site of a garbage disposal plant in Dalian, Liaoning province, China January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Bryan Cranston poses at the premiere of the television series "Better Call Saul" at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates defeating Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic to win their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, wearing his new Marlins hat and jersey, poses for pictures as he is asked to show his number during news conference to announce an agreement on a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, in Tokyo January 29, 2015....more
