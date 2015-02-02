Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 2, 2015 | 2:23pm GMT

Editor's choice

A serviceman from the battalion Aydar waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A serviceman from the battalion Aydar waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A serviceman from the battalion Aydar waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 24
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 24
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 24
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 24
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 24
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 24
An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 24
Bikers power through sand during a traffic block as they take part in the Enduropale motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 1, 2015. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bikers power through sand during a traffic block as they take part in the Enduropale motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 1, 2015. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Bikers power through sand during a traffic block as they take part in the Enduropale motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 1, 2015. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 24
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, February 1, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 24
U.S. citizens Tommy Schaefer and his girlfriend Heather Mack arrive at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, February 2, 2015. Schaefer and Mack are accused of the murder of Heather's mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali last August. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana

U.S. citizens Tommy Schaefer and his girlfriend Heather Mack arrive at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, February 2, 2015. Schaefer and Mack are accused of the murder of Heather's mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali last...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
U.S. citizens Tommy Schaefer and his girlfriend Heather Mack arrive at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, February 2, 2015. Schaefer and Mack are accused of the murder of Heather's mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali last August. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana
Close
10 / 24
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
11 / 24
A Greek flag flutters above the statue of Greek philosopher Plato outside the Athens Academy, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek flag flutters above the statue of Greek philosopher Plato outside the Athens Academy, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A Greek flag flutters above the statue of Greek philosopher Plato outside the Athens Academy, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 24
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion Aydar, who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion Aydar, who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion Aydar, who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 24
Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 24
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 24
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gives an interview as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit, at the finance ministry in Berlin, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gives an interview as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit, at the finance ministry in Berlin, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gives an interview as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit, at the finance ministry in Berlin, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 24
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate Danny Amendola during Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate Danny Amendola during Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate Danny Amendola during Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 24
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel during the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel during the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, February...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel during the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 24
A member of the Community Police of the FUSDEG (United Front for the Security and Development of the State of Guerrero) searches for a man, who ran away upon seeing the Community Police approach as they patrolled a street, in the village of Petaquillas, on the outskirts of Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, February 1, 2015. Approximately 500 members of the Community Police from the FUSDEG took control of the security of the village of Petaquillas on the night of January 30th at the request of the people tired of the actions of organized crime, local media reported. Based on the traditional indigenous justice system, the Community Police is made up of volunteers from different communities of Guerrero, and was created in response to the spate of violence in several locations in the state. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A member of the Community Police of the FUSDEG (United Front for the Security and Development of the State of Guerrero) searches for a man, who ran away upon seeing the Community Police approach as they patrolled a street, in the village of...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A member of the Community Police of the FUSDEG (United Front for the Security and Development of the State of Guerrero) searches for a man, who ran away upon seeing the Community Police approach as they patrolled a street, in the village of Petaquillas, on the outskirts of Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, February 1, 2015. Approximately 500 members of the Community Police from the FUSDEG took control of the security of the village of Petaquillas on the night of January 30th at the request of the people tired of the actions of organized crime, local media reported. Based on the traditional indigenous justice system, the Community Police is made up of volunteers from different communities of Guerrero, and was created in response to the spate of violence in several locations in the state. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
19 / 24
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman stands in protest against corruption and against the induction of new members of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, February 1, 2015. The sign reads 'Dilma, your time is running out, the Lava-Jato (Jet wash) Wash is coming'. Lava-Jato is the name of an operation of the federal police investigating allegations of corruption in the Brazilian Petroleum company, Petrobras. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman stands in protest against corruption and against the induction of new members of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, February 1, 2015. The sign reads 'Dilma, your time is running out, the...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman stands in protest against corruption and against the induction of new members of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, February 1, 2015. The sign reads 'Dilma, your time is running out, the Lava-Jato (Jet wash) Wash is coming'. Lava-Jato is the name of an operation of the federal police investigating allegations of corruption in the Brazilian Petroleum company, Petrobras. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 24
Police forensic experts work at the site of a blast on an elevated walkway linking the overhead rail line to the mall in central Bangkok, February 2, 2015. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered security to be tightened in Bangkok on Monday after two small bombs rattled a luxury shopping mall and stoked tension in a city under martial law since a coup in May. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Police forensic experts work at the site of a blast on an elevated walkway linking the overhead rail line to the mall in central Bangkok, February 2, 2015. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered security to be tightened in Bangkok on Monday...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Police forensic experts work at the site of a blast on an elevated walkway linking the overhead rail line to the mall in central Bangkok, February 2, 2015. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered security to be tightened in Bangkok on Monday after two small bombs rattled a luxury shopping mall and stoked tension in a city under martial law since a coup in May. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
21 / 24
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters hold up yellow umbrellas, symbols of the Occupy Central movement, during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong, February 1,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters hold up yellow umbrellas, symbols of the Occupy Central movement, during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong, February 1,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters hold up yellow umbrellas, symbols of the Occupy Central movement, during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong, February 1,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
22 / 24
Residents look for belongings amid damage from what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Saida village, in Deraa province, Syria, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Residents look for belongings amid damage from what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Saida village, in Deraa province, Syria, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Residents look for belongings amid damage from what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Saida village, in Deraa province, Syria, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Close
23 / 24
Shi'ite fighters who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in field training in the desert in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite fighters who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in field training in the desert in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Shi'ite fighters who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in field training in the desert in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

30 Jan 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Jan 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jan 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures