Believers dressed as "diablos" (devils), enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of their village's patron saint San Blas (Saint Blaise) in Almonacid del Marquesado, central Spain, during the "Endiablada" festival, February 2,...more
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (R), of Canada, smile after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony honoring them and their fellow members of the First Special Service Force at the U.S....more
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, Iraq February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of killings by...more
Video journalists crowd into a room as Jordan's King Abdullah arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy looks through a bus window before departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
People look at a picture of slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero at the national cathedral in San Salvador, El Salvador February 3, 2015. Pope Francis ruled that Romero, who was murdered by a right-wing death squad in 1980 and is an icon of the...more
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute...more
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, February 2,...more
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, February 2, 2015. Traffic was minimal in the normally clogged streets of Haiti's capital on Monday, after a key minibus drivers union called a...more
Musicians rest on the grass during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2015. Mexicans traditionally attend mass on this day and celebrate the Feast of Candelaria, carrying...more
A woman reacts as she stands near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Employees adjust an electronic transparent screen, which shows social advertising on the front of a building, as it snows in central Moscow, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry is helped up by his colleagues after failing to arrest a member of the Aydar battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev,...more
Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival, January 30, 2015. Local and international tattoo celebrities joined a host of aficionados from across Venezuela on Friday at the four-day festival, which aims to...more
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn rides in the backseat of a car as he leaves after the first day of trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the...more
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Jordanians hold up a poster of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who is being held captive by Islamic State militants, during a candlelit vigil in a show of solidarity with Japan, in front of the Japanese embassy in Amman, February 2, 2015. Jordanians on...more
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported....more
Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo during a meeting in Havana in this picture provided by Cubadebate. Photographs of Castro, 88, appeared in official media on for the first...more
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2015. Hindu devotees across Malaysia on Tuesday celebrated Thaipusam, a religious celebration dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan....more
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 2, 2015....more
Palestinian protesters run for cover from sound grenades fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the visit of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, in Hebron, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015....more
A man looks at a installation made of sock textiles on display at a demonstration hall of the local sock-making industry in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, February 2, 2015. European and Chinese factories slashed prices in January as production...more
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
