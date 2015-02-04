Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 4, 2015 | 4:30am GMT

Editor's choice

Believers dressed as "diablos" (devils), enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of their village's patron saint San Blas (Saint Blaise) in Almonacid del Marquesado, central Spain, during the "Endiablada" festival, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Believers dressed as "diablos" (devils), enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of their village's patron saint San Blas (Saint Blaise) in Almonacid del Marquesado, central Spain, during the "Endiablada" festival, February 2,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Believers dressed as "diablos" (devils), enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of their village's patron saint San Blas (Saint Blaise) in Almonacid del Marquesado, central Spain, during the "Endiablada" festival, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 30
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (R), of Canada, smile after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony honoring them and their fellow members of the First Special Service Force at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. The "Devil's Brigade" special operations unit was comprised of 1,800 soldiers from the United States and Canada during World War Two. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (R), of Canada, smile after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony honoring them and their fellow members of the First Special Service Force at the U.S....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (R), of Canada, smile after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony honoring them and their fellow members of the First Special Service Force at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. The "Devil's Brigade" special operations unit was comprised of 1,800 soldiers from the United States and Canada during World War Two. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 30
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, Iraq February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of killings by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, Iraq February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of killings by...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, Iraq February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of killings by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 30
Video journalists crowd into a room as Jordan's King Abdullah arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Video journalists crowd into a room as Jordan's King Abdullah arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Video journalists crowd into a room as Jordan's King Abdullah arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 30
A boy looks through a bus window before departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A boy looks through a bus window before departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A boy looks through a bus window before departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Close
5 / 30
People look at a picture of slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero at the national cathedral in San Salvador, El Salvador February 3, 2015. Pope Francis ruled that Romero, who was murdered by a right-wing death squad in 1980 and is an icon of the Roman Catholic Church in Latin America, had died as a martyr and will be beatified, the Vatican said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People look at a picture of slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero at the national cathedral in San Salvador, El Salvador February 3, 2015. Pope Francis ruled that Romero, who was murdered by a right-wing death squad in 1980 and is an icon of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
People look at a picture of slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero at the national cathedral in San Salvador, El Salvador February 3, 2015. Pope Francis ruled that Romero, who was murdered by a right-wing death squad in 1980 and is an icon of the Roman Catholic Church in Latin America, had died as a martyr and will be beatified, the Vatican said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 30
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion, according to the Institute website. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion, according to the Institute website. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 30
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, February 2,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Close
8 / 30
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, February 2, 2015. Traffic was minimal in the normally clogged streets of Haiti's capital on Monday, after a key minibus drivers union called a two-day general strike to protest high fuel prices. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, February 2, 2015. Traffic was minimal in the normally clogged streets of Haiti's capital on Monday, after a key minibus drivers union called a...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, February 2, 2015. Traffic was minimal in the normally clogged streets of Haiti's capital on Monday, after a key minibus drivers union called a two-day general strike to protest high fuel prices. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 30
Musicians rest on the grass during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2015. Mexicans traditionally attend mass on this day and celebrate the Feast of Candelaria, carrying elaborate effigies of the young Jesus to be blessed 40 days after Christmas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Musicians rest on the grass during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2015. Mexicans traditionally attend mass on this day and celebrate the Feast of Candelaria, carrying...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Musicians rest on the grass during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2015. Mexicans traditionally attend mass on this day and celebrate the Feast of Candelaria, carrying elaborate effigies of the young Jesus to be blessed 40 days after Christmas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 30
A woman reacts as she stands near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman reacts as she stands near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman reacts as she stands near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 30
A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
12 / 30
Employees adjust an electronic transparent screen, which shows social advertising on the front of a building, as it snows in central Moscow, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Employees adjust an electronic transparent screen, which shows social advertising on the front of a building, as it snows in central Moscow, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Employees adjust an electronic transparent screen, which shows social advertising on the front of a building, as it snows in central Moscow, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 30
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry is helped up by his colleagues after failing to arrest a member of the Aydar battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry is helped up by his colleagues after failing to arrest a member of the Aydar battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry is helped up by his colleagues after failing to arrest a member of the Aydar battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
14 / 30
Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival, January 30, 2015. Local and international tattoo celebrities joined a host of aficionados from across Venezuela on Friday at the four-day festival, which aims to spread awareness of tattoo culture in Venezuela and promote tattooing as an art form. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival, January 30, 2015. Local and international tattoo celebrities joined a host of aficionados from across Venezuela on Friday at the four-day festival, which aims to...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival, January 30, 2015. Local and international tattoo celebrities joined a host of aficionados from across Venezuela on Friday at the four-day festival, which aims to spread awareness of tattoo culture in Venezuela and promote tattooing as an art form. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 30
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn rides in the backseat of a car as he leaves after the first day of trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn rides in the backseat of a car as he leaves after the first day of trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn rides in the backseat of a car as he leaves after the first day of trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
16 / 30
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
17 / 30
Jordanians hold up a poster of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who is being held captive by Islamic State militants, during a candlelit vigil in a show of solidarity with Japan, in front of the Japanese embassy in Amman, February 2, 2015. Jordanians on Monday staged a candlelit vigil outside the Japanese embassy in a tribute of solidarity with Japan and the family of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, who was killed by the Islamic State, and to hold out hope for Jordanian pilot Kasaesbeh. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanians hold up a poster of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who is being held captive by Islamic State militants, during a candlelit vigil in a show of solidarity with Japan, in front of the Japanese embassy in Amman, February 2, 2015. Jordanians on...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Jordanians hold up a poster of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who is being held captive by Islamic State militants, during a candlelit vigil in a show of solidarity with Japan, in front of the Japanese embassy in Amman, February 2, 2015. Jordanians on Monday staged a candlelit vigil outside the Japanese embassy in a tribute of solidarity with Japan and the family of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, who was killed by the Islamic State, and to hold out hope for Jordanian pilot Kasaesbeh. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
18 / 30
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
19 / 30
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported....more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 30
Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo during a meeting in Havana in this picture provided by Cubadebate. Photographs of Castro, 88, appeared in official media on for the first time since August, showing him slightly hunched over while seated, but appearing animated as he spoke with the student leader. The pictures of Castro with Perdomo were taken on January 23, 2015 according to Perdomo's account. REUTERS/Cubadebate/Handout via Reuters

Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo during a meeting in Havana in this picture provided by Cubadebate. Photographs of Castro, 88, appeared in official media on for the first...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo during a meeting in Havana in this picture provided by Cubadebate. Photographs of Castro, 88, appeared in official media on for the first time since August, showing him slightly hunched over while seated, but appearing animated as he spoke with the student leader. The pictures of Castro with Perdomo were taken on January 23, 2015 according to Perdomo's account. REUTERS/Cubadebate/Handout via Reuters
Close
21 / 30
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2015. Hindu devotees across Malaysia on Tuesday celebrated Thaipusam, a religious celebration dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan. Piercing various parts of their body with silver skewers, devotees carry often large contraptions known as Kavadi, thereby taking on a physical burden through which the devotees implore for help from Murugan. Devotees also fulfill vows by carrying milk-filled pots up the stairs to the cave temple. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2015. Hindu devotees across Malaysia on Tuesday celebrated Thaipusam, a religious celebration dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2015. Hindu devotees across Malaysia on Tuesday celebrated Thaipusam, a religious celebration dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan. Piercing various parts of their body with silver skewers, devotees carry often large contraptions known as Kavadi, thereby taking on a physical burden through which the devotees implore for help from Murugan. Devotees also fulfill vows by carrying milk-filled pots up the stairs to the cave temple. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
22 / 30
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 30
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
24 / 30
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
25 / 30
Palestinian protesters run for cover from sound grenades fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the visit of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, in Hebron, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters run for cover from sound grenades fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the visit of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, in Hebron, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Palestinian protesters run for cover from sound grenades fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the visit of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, in Hebron, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
26 / 30
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
27 / 30
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
28 / 30
A man looks at a installation made of sock textiles on display at a demonstration hall of the local sock-making industry in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, February 2, 2015. European and Chinese factories slashed prices in January as production flatlined, heightening global deflation risks that point to another wave of central bank stimulus in the coming year. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at a installation made of sock textiles on display at a demonstration hall of the local sock-making industry in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, February 2, 2015. European and Chinese factories slashed prices in January as production...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A man looks at a installation made of sock textiles on display at a demonstration hall of the local sock-making industry in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, February 2, 2015. European and Chinese factories slashed prices in January as production flatlined, heightening global deflation risks that point to another wave of central bank stimulus in the coming year. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 30
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Feb 2015
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

30 Jan 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Jan 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures