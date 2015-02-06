Editor's choice
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis at the Kremlin in Moscow, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye (21) and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base before it's launch to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Ukrainian servicemen keep watch at no-man's land outside Debaltseve, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medical personnel wait next to stretchers after a fire broke out at a wholesale market building in Huidong county, Guangdong province, China, February 5, 2015. The fire at the warehouse killed at least 17 people, state news agency Xinhua said on...more
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into...more
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Armoured vehicles, destroyed during battles between the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces, are seen in Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Palestinians perform Friday prayers on land that they said was confiscated by Israel, during a protest against land confiscations near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Festival Director Dieter Kosslick, actors James Franco and Nicole Kidman and director Werner Herzog (L-R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin,...more
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo...more
Passengers are seen through the window of a train at Beijing Railway Station, China, February 5, 2015. Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush....more
A woman covers her face from tear gas as she runs past a grafitti reading '100 goud (Haitian Gourdes) = 1 gallon gaz (gasoline)' during clashes between police and protesters near Champs Mars in Port-au-Prince, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres...more
Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Secretary of State John Kerry reaches out to shake hands with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk during a bilateral meeting in Kiev, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
A local resident rides his bicycle along a street in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cake maker Rosie Dummer puts the finishing touches to a life size cake model of Christian Grey from the book Fifty-shades of Grey as part of a display entitled "Fifty shades of cake", on the opening day of the Cake International show in Manchester,...more
A Ghana fan poses before their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Men have their faces shaved next to an excavator working at a demolition site in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured girl is transported to a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A police helicopter hovers over Equitorial Guinea fans as they throw objects during the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match against Ghana in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home of Muath in the city of Karak, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.