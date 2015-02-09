Editor's Choice
People watch as Mt. Sinabung ejects ash into the air during an eruption in Karo regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Endro Lewa
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015....more
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, France, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where...more
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) speaks with Deputy Prime Minister Giannis Dragasakis (C) and Interior and Administrative Reconstruction Minister Nikos Voutsis before Tsipras' first major speech in parliament in Athens February 8, 2015....more
Team Bota Bota competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Policemen and soccer fans are seen through barbed wire as fans attempt to enter a stadium to watch a match, on the outskirts of Cairo February 8, 2015. At least 14 Egyptian soccer fans were killed in the clashes that broke out when security forces...more
A woman lies on a towel sunbathing on a hot summer day in a park located near Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australia, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Madonna performs "Living for Love" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An injured Ukrainian serviceman reacts as he receives help from medics at a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. golfer Matt Kuchar (R) looks down at his ball laying on the lap of spectator Ricky Earl of Toronto after Kuchar's approach shot landed and came to rest on Earl's lap on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the...more
Members of North Korea's Ministry of the People's Armed Forces (MPAF) dance during a celebration of the anniversary of the February 8 founding of the regular revolutionary armed forces of Korea, at an undisclosed location in this undated photo...more
Locals re-enact the 1573 medieval battle of Seljacka Buna in Donja Stubica, Croatia, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec February 8, 2015. Freezing temperatures hit Czech Republic over the weekend. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, near Downing Street in central London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy walks in front of a garbage bin set on fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against the jailing of Jewish seminary students who failed to comply with a recruitment order, February 8, 2015....more
Singer Sia (R) and dancer Maddie Ziegler arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during the chairman's debate at the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich, Germany, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy rides on a snow wagon towed by a robot dressed as a Teddy bear, which only moves forward by moving its legs, during the Ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, China, February 9, 2015.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
David Beckham rubs his hands together as he attends at a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
Serena Williams will return to world number one next week but may not stay atop the rankings for long after hinting that she is pregnant.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.