Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 10, 2015 | 11:08pm GMT

Editor's Choice

People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 31
Terri Crippes (L) and Lori Lyon, the aunts of Kayla Mueller, react after giving a statement at a news conference in Prescott, Arizona, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Terri Crippes (L) and Lori Lyon, the aunts of Kayla Mueller, react after giving a statement at a news conference in Prescott, Arizona, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Terri Crippes (L) and Lori Lyon, the aunts of Kayla Mueller, react after giving a statement at a news conference in Prescott, Arizona, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
2 / 31
Boys ride bicycles past a damaged building at the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Boys ride bicycles past a damaged building at the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Boys ride bicycles past a damaged building at the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
3 / 31
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (center L) waves as he holds the African Nations Cup trophy with Ivory Coast's soccer team captain Yaya Toure, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (center L) waves as he holds the African Nations Cup trophy with Ivory Coast's soccer team captain Yaya Toure, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry...more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (center L) waves as he holds the African Nations Cup trophy with Ivory Coast's soccer team captain Yaya Toure, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
4 / 31
An Afghan policeman carries his wounded comrade after a suicide car bomb attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/ Stringer

An Afghan policeman carries his wounded comrade after a suicide car bomb attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/ Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
An Afghan policeman carries his wounded comrade after a suicide car bomb attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/ Stringer
Close
5 / 31
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 31
Manon Serrano (L), one of two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago, kisses her mother Sophie Serrano as they pose at their home after the verdict in Grasse February 10, 2015. The two women switched at birth will each receive 400,000 euros ($451,760) in damages, a court in southern France ruled on Tuesday. The court in the town of Grasse also ordered that the private clinic responsible for the mixup pay 300,000 euros each to three of the parents concerned, as well as 60,000 euros each to the brothers and sisters of the plaintiffs. One of the two mothers discovered that her child was not biologically hers when they took a DNA test in 2004, 10 years after the girl's birth. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Manon Serrano (L), one of two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago, kisses her mother Sophie Serrano as they pose at their home after the verdict in Grasse February 10, 2015. The two women switched at birth will each receive 400,000 euros...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Manon Serrano (L), one of two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago, kisses her mother Sophie Serrano as they pose at their home after the verdict in Grasse February 10, 2015. The two women switched at birth will each receive 400,000 euros ($451,760) in damages, a court in southern France ruled on Tuesday. The court in the town of Grasse also ordered that the private clinic responsible for the mixup pay 300,000 euros each to three of the parents concerned, as well as 60,000 euros each to the brothers and sisters of the plaintiffs. One of the two mothers discovered that her child was not biologically hers when they took a DNA test in 2004, 10 years after the girl's birth. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 31
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Close
8 / 31
David Beckham attends a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David Beckham UNICEF Fund", named after his old shirt number. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

David Beckham attends a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David Beckham UNICEF Fund", named after his...more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
David Beckham attends a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David Beckham UNICEF Fund", named after his old shirt number. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 31
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 31
President Obama meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the crisis in Ukraine at the White House, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the crisis in Ukraine at the White House, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
President Obama meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the crisis in Ukraine at the White House, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 31
A model presents a creation from Devota & Lomba's Fall/Winter 2015 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A model presents a creation from Devota & Lomba's Fall/Winter 2015 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A model presents a creation from Devota & Lomba's Fall/Winter 2015 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
12 / 31
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 31
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives at court to attend his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives at court to attend his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives at court to attend his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
14 / 31
Goats jumps to cross a stream as they are driven by a herdsman at Dashiwo village, on the outskirts of Beijing, January 26, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Goats jumps to cross a stream as they are driven by a herdsman at Dashiwo village, on the outskirts of Beijing, January 26, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Goats jumps to cross a stream as they are driven by a herdsman at Dashiwo village, on the outskirts of Beijing, January 26, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 31
Smoke rises in the sky after a suicide car bomb attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises in the sky after a suicide car bomb attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Smoke rises in the sky after a suicide car bomb attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 31
Party supporters ride on a vehicle with campaign banners outside the venue of a rally for the opposition All Progressives Congress in the Ipaja district of Lagos, Nigeria, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Party supporters ride on a vehicle with campaign banners outside the venue of a rally for the opposition All Progressives Congress in the Ipaja district of Lagos, Nigeria, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Party supporters ride on a vehicle with campaign banners outside the venue of a rally for the opposition All Progressives Congress in the Ipaja district of Lagos, Nigeria, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
17 / 31
Pedestrians make their way along a snow covered street during a winter snow storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pedestrians make their way along a snow covered street during a winter snow storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Pedestrians make their way along a snow covered street during a winter snow storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 31
Director Simon Curtis poses with actress Helen Mirren during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Director Simon Curtis poses with actress Helen Mirren during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Director Simon Curtis poses with actress Helen Mirren during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
19 / 31
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev

Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev
Close
20 / 31
A Palestinian protester scuffles with an Israeli soldier during a protest against what Palestinians say is land confiscation for Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester scuffles with an Israeli soldier during a protest against what Palestinians say is land confiscation for Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A Palestinian protester scuffles with an Israeli soldier during a protest against what Palestinians say is land confiscation for Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
21 / 31
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 31
A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where French Prime Minister was paying a visit, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where French...more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where French Prime Minister was paying a visit, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
23 / 31
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India clean a marble enclosure marking a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon, Israel, February 8, 2015. The Israeli hospital, known mainly for treating the casualties of conflict in the nearby Gaza Strip, is home to a tomb where, in the view of some Shi'ite Muslims, the head of Hussein ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, lay interred for centuries following his death in battle. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India clean a marble enclosure marking a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon, Israel, February 8, 2015. The Israeli hospital, known mainly for treating the casualties...more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India clean a marble enclosure marking a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon, Israel, February 8, 2015. The Israeli hospital, known mainly for treating the casualties of conflict in the nearby Gaza Strip, is home to a tomb where, in the view of some Shi'ite Muslims, the head of Hussein ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, lay interred for centuries following his death in battle. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
24 / 31
An injured boy reacts next to other injured civilians at a shelter after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

An injured boy reacts next to other injured civilians at a shelter after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
An injured boy reacts next to other injured civilians at a shelter after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Close
25 / 31
A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to African migrants sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to African migrants sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to African migrants sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
26 / 31
Workers push harvested cotton with their feet after unloading it from a supply truck at a cotton processing unit in Kadi town in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Workers push harvested cotton with their feet after unloading it from a supply truck at a cotton processing unit in Kadi town in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Workers push harvested cotton with their feet after unloading it from a supply truck at a cotton processing unit in Kadi town in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
27 / 31
Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in the city of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, February 10, 2015. The day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, is marked on February 10. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in the city of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, February 10, 2015. The day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in the city of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, February 10, 2015. The day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, is marked on February 10. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
28 / 31
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
29 / 31
A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighbourhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighbourhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighbourhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
30 / 31
Relatives talk with defendants from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen, February 10, 2015. The court upheld jail verdicts ranging from three to seven years on 13 people condemned of supporting the al Qaeda group in Yemen, court officials said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Relatives talk with defendants from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen, February 10, 2015. The court upheld jail verdicts ranging from three to seven years on 13 people condemned of supporting the al Qaeda group in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Relatives talk with defendants from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen, February 10, 2015. The court upheld jail verdicts ranging from three to seven years on 13 people condemned of supporting the al Qaeda group in Yemen, court officials said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Feb 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

06 Feb 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Feb 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures