A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. Former Marine Eddie Ray Routh, 27, is charged with murdering Kyle, who was credited with the most kills of any U.S. sniper, and Kyle's friend Chad Littlefield in 2013. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde poses with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis during an extraordinary euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels, Belgium February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Dancers of the state opera ballet perform during a dress rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko (L) looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stands guard near a destroyed vehicle at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A migrant who survived a shipwreck is helped as he arrives with others at Lampedusa harbour, Italy, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A model presents a creation from Maria Escote's Fall/Winter 2015 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Terri Crippes (L) and Lori Lyon, the aunts of Kayla Mueller, react after giving a statement at a news conference in Prescott February 10, 2015. President Barack Obama and the family of U.S. aid worker Mueller confirmed that the last-known American hostage held by Islamic State militants had died, with Obama promising to "find and bring to justice the terrorists who are responsible." REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Police officers carry a man out of a hospital as they enforce a court order in Beijing, China, February 10, 2015. The man, 55, surnamed Chen, received treatment at the hospital after a traffic accident in August 2011. Chen returned to the hospital two months later, saying he had pains in his left leg and as a protest, he refused to be discharged even though the hospital stopped providing any further treatment in July 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Fishermen move a boat that had been blown inland during a storm, by the seaside in Beirut, Lebanon, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A woman looks out from a doorway of the Dipservice Hall where the meeting of the so-called Contact Group on eastern Ukraine, which brings together representatives from Ukraine, Russia, the Russian-backed separatist rebels and the OSCE European security watchdog, takes place in Minsk, Belarus, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Defendants look from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen, February 10, 2015. The court on Tuesday upheld jail verdicts ranging from three to seven years on 13 people condemned of supporting the al Qaeda group in Yemen, court officials said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
People wait for the start of the Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Erwiana Sulistyaningsih (C), a former Indonesian domestic helper, arrives at a district court in Hong Kong February 10, 2015. A Hong Kong woman accused of abusing Sulistyaningsih, her former domestic helper, was convicted by the district court, government radio reported. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A man rides his bicycle through a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, Indonesia, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A woman reacts as she removes debris in front of her house, which was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, in the town of Horlivka, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) take part in the celebrations outside the AAP office in New Delhi, India, February 10, 2015. The upstart anti-establishment party crushed India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in an election for the Delhi assembly, smashing an aura of invincibility built around Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he swept to power last year. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, February 11, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A winter swimmer swims in icy waters after breaking the ice of the frozen Songhua River, in Jilin, Jilin province, China, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
German honor guard soldiers carry the coffin of former German President Richard von Weizsaecker during a state funeral service at the Cathedral in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Cairo, Egypt, is seen during a sandstorm, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2015 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures