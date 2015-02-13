Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 13, 2015 | 12:55am GMT

Editor's Choice

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. Venezuelan troops blocked students during marches against President Nicolas Maduro as pro-government supporters also rallied on the anniversary of 2014 protests that led to 43 deaths. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. Venezuelan troops blocked students during marches against President Nicolas...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. Venezuelan troops blocked students during marches against President Nicolas Maduro as pro-government supporters also rallied on the anniversary of 2014 protests that led to 43 deaths. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
1 / 32
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant in northern Spain and authorities advised residents of several small towns near Barcelona to stay indoors as the large toxic cloud spread over the area. REUTERS/Paula Arias

An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant in northern Spain and authorities advised...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant in northern Spain and authorities advised residents of several small towns near Barcelona to stay indoors as the large toxic cloud spread over the area. REUTERS/Paula Arias
Close
2 / 32
The mother and brother of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, sit among pictures of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a foreign fighter in order to spy for Mossad, an account denied by Israel and by his family, who said he had been kidnapped. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The mother and brother of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, sit among pictures of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
The mother and brother of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, sit among pictures of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a foreign fighter in order to spy for Mossad, an account denied by Israel and by his family, who said he had been kidnapped. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 32
Opera singer Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Opera singer Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opera singer Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
4 / 32
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York...more

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 32
A view of a Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon being inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of a Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon being inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A view of a Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon being inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 32
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as security officers fought with far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lawmakers after they disrupted President Jacob Zuma's speech. REUTERS/Rodger Bosch/Pool

Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as security officers fought with far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lawmakers after they disrupted President Jacob Zuma's speech. REUTERS/Rodger Bosch/Pool
Close
7 / 32
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
8 / 32
A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes Ontario, Canada, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes Ontario, Canada, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes Ontario, Canada, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
9 / 32
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
10 / 32
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, February 11, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes. Strauss-Kahn is charged with procuring with aggravating circumstances. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, February 11, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, February 11, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes. Strauss-Kahn is charged with procuring with aggravating circumstances. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 32
Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 32
Destroyed vehicles, debris and blood on the ground are seen at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Destroyed vehicles, debris and blood on the ground are seen at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Destroyed vehicles, debris and blood on the ground are seen at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 32
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
14 / 32
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks among birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks among birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks among birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 32
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
16 / 32
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Close
17 / 32
A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 32
A fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad hangs his picture as fellow fighters rest by a Syrian national flag after gaining control of the area in Deir al-Adas, a town south of Damascus, Daraa countryside February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad hangs his picture as fellow fighters rest by a Syrian national flag after gaining control of the area in Deir al-Adas, a town south of Damascus, Daraa countryside February 10, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad hangs his picture as fellow fighters rest by a Syrian national flag after gaining control of the area in Deir al-Adas, a town south of Damascus, Daraa countryside February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 32
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives for his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives for his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives for his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
20 / 32
A man walks in front of police officers during a demonstration by members of the teachers' union CNTE at Reforma avenue in Mexico City February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man walks in front of police officers during a demonstration by members of the teachers' union CNTE at Reforma avenue in Mexico City February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A man walks in front of police officers during a demonstration by members of the teachers' union CNTE at Reforma avenue in Mexico City February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
21 / 32
A South Korean army K-2 tank fires during an annual live-fire military exercise in Yangpyeong February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A South Korean army K-2 tank fires during an annual live-fire military exercise in Yangpyeong February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A South Korean army K-2 tank fires during an annual live-fire military exercise in Yangpyeong February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
22 / 32
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
23 / 32
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Close
24 / 32
Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy raises an Egyptian national flag while talking to the judge during his retrial at a court in Cairo February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy raises an Egyptian national flag while talking to the judge during his retrial at a court in Cairo February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy raises an Egyptian national flag while talking to the judge during his retrial at a court in Cairo February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
25 / 32
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
26 / 32
A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
27 / 32
Mohamed, 5, watches as Belgian clown Jupette plays guitar at the pediatric department of the Hospital Erasme at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), in Brussels, Belgium, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mohamed, 5, watches as Belgian clown Jupette plays guitar at the pediatric department of the Hospital Erasme at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), in Brussels, Belgium, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Mohamed, 5, watches as Belgian clown Jupette plays guitar at the pediatric department of the Hospital Erasme at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), in Brussels, Belgium, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 32
Demonstrators stand outside the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, before the arraignment of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Peter Liang in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators stand outside the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, before the arraignment of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Peter Liang in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Demonstrators stand outside the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, before the arraignment of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Peter Liang in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 32
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
30 / 32
Vice President Joe Biden rubs his brow as President Obama delivers a statement on legislation sent to Congress to authorize the use of military force against the Islamic State from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden rubs his brow as President Obama delivers a statement on legislation sent to Congress to authorize the use of military force against the Islamic State from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington February 11,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden rubs his brow as President Obama delivers a statement on legislation sent to Congress to authorize the use of military force against the Islamic State from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
31 / 32
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Feb 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Feb 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Feb 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

06 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures