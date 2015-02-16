Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 16, 2015

Editor's choice

A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Relatives of Egyptian Coptic men killed in Libya mourn at their house in al-Our village, in Minya governorate, south of Cairo February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians said was confiscated by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror as he applies ashes on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners have flocked to Iraq and Syria in the past two years, mostly to join Islamic State, but a handful of idealistic Westerners are enlisting as well, citing frustration their governments are not doing more to combat the ultra-radical Islamists or prevent the suffering of innocents. The militia they joined is called Dwekh Nawsha - meaning self-sacrifice in the ancient Aramaic language spoken by Christ and still used by Assyrian Christians, who consider themselves the indigenous people of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 15, 2015. Danish police shot and killed the man in Copenhagen they believe was responsible for two deadly attacks at an event promoting freedom of speech and on a synagogue. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Women wearing prosthetic legs participate in a public photo session at the Hasselblad and Profoto booth, during the CP+ camera and imaging equipment trade fair in Yokohama south of Tokyo, February 14, 2015. Japanese prosthetist Fumio Usui inspired the event after collaborating with photographer Takao Ochi in the book project "Amputee Venus" that portrays 11 Japanese women with artificial legs, local media reported. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, northern Italy February 15, 2015. Dressed up as Middle Age kings' guards, a group of men ride in a horse-drawn carriage and pelt 'foot soldiers' with oranges as thousands of people gather to re-enact a Middle Age battle when the townsfolk of Ivrea overthrew an evil king. Instead of swords and cross bows, these days the weapons of choice are oranges. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Revelers dressed as Islamic State militants take part in the 87th carnival parade of Aalst, Belgium February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Children carry banners inside a cage during a protest, against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 15, 2015. The protest, which made children wear orange suits depicting victims of the Islamic State, calls a comparison between forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad and Islamic State forces, and to draw attention to residents living under siege and dying from strikes by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, activists said. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Protesters restrain a man (R) who allegedly beat other protesters, during a demonstration against parallel traders, inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel reacts during a news conference with her party's top candidate Dietrich Wersich at CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2015, following Sunday's Hamburg state elections which saw Merkel's conservatives suffer their worst result since World War Two. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Protesters hold a giant Greek national flag during an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka on Carnival Sunday, February 15, 2015. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of a duck or fish depending on their proximity to the sea, and whose favored activity is combing their long blonde hair with a golden comb. REUTERS/Vincent West

Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman walks by a building, which was damaged by shelling last September, in Donetsk, Ukraine February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man yawns at a railway station in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China February 16, 2015. The Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which started on February 4 and will last until March 16, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Model Juliana Paesthe of Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Forensic experts work at the site where a man was killed by police, close to Norrebro Station, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Desecrated tombstones are seen at the Sarre-Union Jewish cemetery, near Strasbourg, eastern France, February 16, 2015. Several hundred Jewish tombs were damaged in the cemetery, the French interior minister said on Sunday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Aston Villa's Aly Cissokho (L) is challenged by Leicester City's Danny Simpson during their FA Cup fifth round soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

British former soccer player David Beckham sits next to U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (3rd R) with his daughter, Harper, on his lap during a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Residents search for reusable items after a fire hit a residential area at Merville park in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Women called "Las Mariuskas" pose in fancy costumes during the Carnival of Cadiz, southern Spain February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

