Editor's choice
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has makeup applied and her hair done backstage before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the side as he answers questions from defense attorney R. Shay Isham (not seen) during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray...more
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Bedlington Terriers line up for judging during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People participate in a massive snowball battle in the wake of winter storm Octavia at Meridian Park in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A reveller performs after covering himself with mud from the Redinha mangrove swamps as he celebrates Carnival at the annual block party known as "Os Cao" (The Dog) in Redinha in Rio Grande do Norte state, northeastern Brazil, February 17, 2015....more
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in, was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between the capital of...more
People look at an injured person being carried away after a carnival float hit power lines, on the second day of the annual Carnival celebrations in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince in this February 17, 2015 still image taken from Reuters TV. At least...more
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians said was confiscated by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A carnival float with a papier-mache caricature drives past revelers during the traditional Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany February 16, 2015. The words read: "You can't kill satire." REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, Canada February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Bulgarian Muslims Azim Liumankov and his bride Fikrie Bindzheva pose in front of their house during their wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria February 15, 2015. The remote mountain village of Ribnovo in...more
People who knew the gunman remove flowers laid at the place where he was killed by police, on Svanevej Street in Copenhagen, Denmark February 16, 2015. The 22-year-old gunman opened fire on a cafe in Copenhagen hosting a free speech debate on...more
Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman arrives for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live broadcast in Manhattan, New York, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel reacts during a news conference with her party's top candidate Dietrich Wersich at CDU headquarters in Berlin February 16, 2015, following Sunday's Hamburg state...more
People are silhouetted in front of the parliament during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration in Athens, Greece February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Residents carry an injured man from the site of an explosion outside the police headquarters, in Lahore, Pakistan February 17, 2015. At least seven people died in a large explosion and gunfire at the regional police headquarters in Lahore, police...more
Boston Terriers stand in the ring during judging in the non-sporting group during day one of competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Desecrated tombstones are seen at the Sarre-Union Jewish cemetery, near Strasbourg, France, February 16, 2015. Several hundred Jewish tombs were damaged in the cemetery, the French interior minister said on Sunday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Two mothers and their children eat before participating in the parade of the Carnival in Gijon, northern Spain, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, February 16, 2015. Better weather since last week has encouraged migrants to make the perilous journey from...more
Rosario Echevarria Pedrezuela, 35, reacts as she leans on a chest of drawers blocking the entrance to her flat to prevent the police from carrying out her family's eviction in Madrid, Spain February 16, 2015. Both Echevarria and her husband Angel...more
People hold candles as they attend a memorial service held for those killed by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Children walk on the debris of a damaged building at al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Birds fly across the sky on a polluted day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from burning tires as Palestinians shout during a protest calling for reconstruction of their houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, outside a United Nations food distribution center...more
Relatives of Egyptian Coptic men killed in Libya mourn at their house in al-Our village, in Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt February 16, 2015. Thousands of traumatized mourners gathered at the Coptic church in al-Our village south of Cairo,...more
A bomb disposal expert investigates an unattended package in front of a cafe in Oesterbro, Copenhagen, Denmark February 17, 2015. Danish police found no explosives in a suspicious package left at the scene of a deadly shooting attack on a cafe...more
A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.