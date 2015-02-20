Boys play basketball in the facilities of the Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, Belarus February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000...more

Boys play basketball in the facilities of the Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, Belarus February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000 children and adults seek medical treatment for respiratory illness each year in the subsurface chambers of its facilities, located 420 meters underground between layers of potassium and stone salts in an operational salt mine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

