A member of Amnesty International places photos of prisoners in Saudi Arabia on the grass during a demonstration for the release of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi from jail outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Mexico City, February 20, 2015. Badawi was sentenced last year to 10 years in jail, a fine and 1,000 lashes for insulting Islam, cyber crime and disobeying his father, which is a crime in Saudi Arabia. Ensaf Haidar, the wife of the activist, said her husband's health had worsened after the first round of lashes and that he could not possibly survive the full punishment. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

