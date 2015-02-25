Cut-outs of South Korean actors Bae Yong-joon and Choi Ji-woo are placed in front of the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, which will be a venue for the alpine skiing competition during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in the mountain cluster of PyeongChang,...more

Cut-outs of South Korean actors Bae Yong-joon and Choi Ji-woo are placed in front of the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, which will be a venue for the alpine skiing competition during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in the mountain cluster of PyeongChang, February 10, 2015. PyeongChang county, located in the Taebaek Mountains of Korea, will host the 23rd Winter Olympics from February 9 to February 25 of 2018. The Games are gathered around 13 competition venues in the mountain resort of Alpensia and the coastal city of Gangneung. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

