Editor's choice
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Omar Trevino Morales, known as "Z-42" and leader of the Zetas drug cartel, is escorted by soldiers during a media conference about his arrest in Mexico City March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack on Monday in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is taken to a burial ceremony at a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, in Sharya, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, March 4, 2015....more
Boys play with a BB gun in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp that was closed down early morning by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, Ukraine March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2015. According to local media, all passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppo, Syria March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Buddhist monk prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. The Dhammakaya temple members include some of Thailand's most powerful politicians and is...more
An exhibitor arranges jewellery behind a window display at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Monks practice martial arts in the snow at Wanshou Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A schoolboy walks through an alley in a slum, during early morning in Mumbai, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An armored police vehicle, believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia March...more
New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, Ukraine March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A bushfire burns in Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Men take a rest while attending the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Participants from the Mongolia stand check their phones, at the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlin, Germany March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A man runs on the beach along Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Rescuer Yulia Borisova (R) offers her hand to colleague and friend Alexander Savinich for a kiss during a rock climbing evacuation training session on the Tsarskie Vorota (Tsar Gate) rock on the bank of the frozen Biryusa Bay of the Yenisei River...more
People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, California March 3, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an...more
Family members wait outside the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk, Ukraine March 4, 2015. A blast at the coal mine in the eastern Ukrainian rebel stronghold of Donetsk killed more than 30 people, a local official said on Wednesday, with dozens more...more
A worshiper, with steel hooks pierced through his cheeks, takes part in Hei Neak Ta, or Spirit Parade, which marks the end of Chinese New Year celebrations, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Actor Zhao Benshan, a delegate of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, wipes his face as he talks to journalists during a session of the CPPCC, in Beijing, China March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves prior to his address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, as the sun rises on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. The Dhammakaya temple members include some of Thailand's...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.