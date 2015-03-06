Editor's choice
People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Meizhou, Guangdong province, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported. Reuters...more
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) on the limits of Mexican states Puebla and Veracruz March 5, 2015. Members of Mexican Mountaineering Club and Civil Protection of the municipality of Chalchicomula de...more
Members of an anti-narcotics police force participate in a joint demonstration, with their counterparts from the military, in Lake Titicaca at Tiquina, Bolivia March 5, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. A group of Afghan men marched through the capital, Kabul, on Thursday to...more
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Delta Flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are...more
Police restrain student Ei Thinzar Maung during a protest against an education bill in Letpadan, Bago division, Myanmar March 6, 2015. They are protesting against the education bill that they say limits academic independence by stifling student...more
Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, walks out of a detention center in Moscow, Russia March 6, 2015. Navalny walked out of a Moscow detention center a week after fellow opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead, in what his allies say...more
A man smokes a cigarette as he sits inside a car near a destroyed open market in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Actor Chris O'Donnell poses with co-star LL Cool J from the television series "NCIS: Los Angeles" after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People gather to celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Israeli border police woman cries at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem March 6, 2015. A Palestinian motorist rammed the vehicle into a group of pedestrians standing near a Jerusalem tram stop on Friday, injuring at least five people, Israeli...more
A lone tourist walks on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial during a snow storm in Washington March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine will be buried, in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly is seen inside a Soyuz simulator at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), in Star City, Russia, March 4, 2105. Kelly, along with Expedition 43 Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Gennady Padalka were at GCTC...more
Protestors gather outside a police facility called Homan Square, demanding an investigation into a media report denied by police that the site functions as an off-the-books interrogation compound, in Chicago, Illinois, March 5, 2015. British...more
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf
Zoo staff Sholpan Abdibekova and Tomiris, a five-year-old chimpanzee, react as they watch a BBC environmental programme in a primate winter enclosure in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A student uses her mobile phone before she sleeps, during a protest against an education bill in Letpadan, Bago division, Myanmar late March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.