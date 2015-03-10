Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 10, 2015 | 12:36am GMT

Editor's choice

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
1 / 30
A child walks past drums used to distill crude gin, known locally as "Waragi", at Musoto village on the outskirts of Mbale town, east of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 9, 2015. Waragi is brewed by mixing molasses, sorghum and water, and then distilled using drums over open wood fires. According to a local official, it is the only economic activity dominated by women living in Musoto village. REUTERS/James Akena )

A child walks past drums used to distill crude gin, known locally as "Waragi", at Musoto village on the outskirts of Mbale town, east of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 9, 2015. Waragi is brewed by mixing molasses, sorghum and water, and then...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A child walks past drums used to distill crude gin, known locally as "Waragi", at Musoto village on the outskirts of Mbale town, east of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 9, 2015. Waragi is brewed by mixing molasses, sorghum and water, and then distilled using drums over open wood fires. According to a local official, it is the only economic activity dominated by women living in Musoto village. REUTERS/James Akena )
Close
2 / 30
Dan Burton, in the role of Don Lockwood from the 1952 American musical comedy film originally played by Gene Kelly, performs on stage in the musical "Singin' in the Rain" during a dress rehearsal at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Dan Burton, in the role of Don Lockwood from the 1952 American musical comedy film originally played by Gene Kelly, performs on stage in the musical "Singin' in the Rain" during a dress rehearsal at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, March 9, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Dan Burton, in the role of Don Lockwood from the 1952 American musical comedy film originally played by Gene Kelly, performs on stage in the musical "Singin' in the Rain" during a dress rehearsal at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 30
Workers make preparations to lift the cutting head from Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine, and lift it out for repairs in Seattle, March 9, 2015. Bertha stopped working in December 2013 after digging just 10 percent of a planned tunnel to replace an aging waterfront highway, leaving crews scrambling to determine how to rescue and repair the 2,000-ton drill. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Workers make preparations to lift the cutting head from Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine, and lift it out for repairs in Seattle, March 9, 2015. Bertha stopped working in December 2013 after digging just 10 percent of a planned...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Workers make preparations to lift the cutting head from Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine, and lift it out for repairs in Seattle, March 9, 2015. Bertha stopped working in December 2013 after digging just 10 percent of a planned tunnel to replace an aging waterfront highway, leaving crews scrambling to determine how to rescue and repair the 2,000-ton drill. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
4 / 30
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 30
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq March 8, 2015. Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militia fighting the Islamic State took control of the center of a town on the southern outskirts of Saddam Hussein's home city Tikrit on Sunday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq March 8, 2015. Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militia fighting the Islamic State took control of the center of a town on the southern...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq March 8, 2015. Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militia fighting the Islamic State took control of the center of a town on the southern outskirts of Saddam Hussein's home city Tikrit on Sunday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 30
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 30
Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, March 7, 2015. The derailment is the latest in a series of North American derailments involving trains hauling crude oil. REUTERS/TSBCanada

Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, March 7, 2015. The derailment is the latest in a series of North American derailments involving trains...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, March 7, 2015. The derailment is the latest in a series of North American derailments involving trains hauling crude oil. REUTERS/TSBCanada
Close
8 / 30
Two women stand in front of a damaged church in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Two women stand in front of a damaged church in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Two women stand in front of a damaged church in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside a fellow fighter while he prepares mortar shells before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the outskirts of Doreen town, in Jabal al-Akrad, northwestern Latakia province, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside a fellow fighter while he prepares mortar shells before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the outskirts of Doreen town, in Jabal al-Akrad, northwestern Latakia province, Syria...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside a fellow fighter while he prepares mortar shells before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the outskirts of Doreen town, in Jabal al-Akrad, northwestern Latakia province, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Close
10 / 30
Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, speaks inside a defendants' cage in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, speaks inside a defendants' cage in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, speaks inside a defendants' cage in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
11 / 30
Thousands of people march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march in Selma, Alabama March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thousands of people march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march in Selma, Alabama March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Thousands of people march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march in Selma, Alabama March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
12 / 30
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive debris raked up after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in a sprawling waste complex on their doorstep. Few believe Tokyo's assurances that the site will be cleaned up and shut down after 30 years. In the four years since the disaster, Japan has allocated over $15 billion to lower radiation levels around the plant. Every day, teams of workers blast roads with water, scrub down houses, cut branches and scrape contaminated soil off farmland. That radiated trash now sits in plastic sacks across the region, piling up in abandoned rice paddies, parking lots and even residents' backyards. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive debris raked up after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in a sprawling waste complex on their doorstep. Few believe Tokyo's assurances that the site will be cleaned up and shut down after 30 years. In the four years since the disaster, Japan has allocated over $15 billion to lower radiation levels around the plant. Every day, teams of workers blast roads with water, scrub down houses, cut branches and scrape contaminated soil off farmland. That radiated trash now sits in plastic sacks across the region, piling up in abandoned rice paddies, parking lots and even residents' backyards. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
13 / 30
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike on Atimah, Idlib province, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike on Atimah, Idlib province, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike on Atimah, Idlib province, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
14 / 30
A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away by the tsunami of March 11, 2011, is displayed at a temple inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. The label on the jersey says, " Kumamachi Elementary School, First Grade Second Class, Yuna Kimura." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away by the tsunami of March 11, 2011, is displayed at a temple inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away by the tsunami of March 11, 2011, is displayed at a temple inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. The label on the jersey says, " Kumamachi Elementary School, First Grade Second Class, Yuna Kimura." REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
15 / 30
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
16 / 30
Girls, in traditional attire, take part in a function organized to mark International Women's Day at Maiti Nepal in Kathmandu, Nepal March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Girls, in traditional attire, take part in a function organized to mark International Women's Day at Maiti Nepal in Kathmandu, Nepal March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Girls, in traditional attire, take part in a function organized to mark International Women's Day at Maiti Nepal in Kathmandu, Nepal March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 30
Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 30
A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 30
A woman smiles as carries belongings near her burned house at Tanah Abang district in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2015. A massive fire broke out on March 5 in the Tanah Abang district of Central Jakarta, which destroyed over 200 homes and forced over 3,000 people to flee, local paper reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A woman smiles as carries belongings near her burned house at Tanah Abang district in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2015. A massive fire broke out on March 5 in the Tanah Abang district of Central Jakarta, which destroyed over 200 homes and forced over...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A woman smiles as carries belongings near her burned house at Tanah Abang district in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2015. A massive fire broke out on March 5 in the Tanah Abang district of Central Jakarta, which destroyed over 200 homes and forced over 3,000 people to flee, local paper reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
20 / 30
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Australia March 8, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Australia March 8, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Australia March 8, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 30
A migrant balloon seller sleeps in a mosquito net along an highway in Mumbai, India early morning of March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A migrant balloon seller sleeps in a mosquito net along an highway in Mumbai, India early morning of March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A migrant balloon seller sleeps in a mosquito net along an highway in Mumbai, India early morning of March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 30
A fighter from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba walks in front of an unexploded aircraft missile, which the fighters say was fired by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, near town of Sidre, Libya March 8, 2015. Kateeba is the Arabic word for unit. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba walks in front of an unexploded aircraft missile, which the fighters say was fired by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, near town of Sidre, Libya March 8, 2015. Kateeba is the Arabic word for unit. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A fighter from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba walks in front of an unexploded aircraft missile, which the fighters say was fired by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, near town of Sidre, Libya March 8, 2015. Kateeba is the Arabic word for unit. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
23 / 30
Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo, Japan March 4, 2015. Now, as memories fade of how civilians suffered during World War Two - suffering Saotome blames on Japan's wartime leaders who thought of their citizens as "weeds" - the author fears Japan may be marching towards war again. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo, Japan March...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo, Japan March 4, 2015. Now, as memories fade of how civilians suffered during World War Two - suffering Saotome blames on Japan's wartime leaders who thought of their citizens as "weeds" - the author fears Japan may be marching towards war again. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
24 / 30
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
25 / 30
Liu Guiqiu, whose son was on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries as she holds a sign during a gathering of family members of the missing passengers outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, China March 8, 2015. The sign reads, "A plane cannot lose contact; and families cannot give up their affection for their relatives." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Liu Guiqiu, whose son was on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries as she holds a sign during a gathering of family members of the missing passengers outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, China March 8, 2015. The sign reads, "A...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Liu Guiqiu, whose son was on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries as she holds a sign during a gathering of family members of the missing passengers outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, China March 8, 2015. The sign reads, "A plane cannot lose contact; and families cannot give up their affection for their relatives." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
26 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests by a diesel fireplace in a makeshift hideout in Mork town, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests by a diesel fireplace in a makeshift hideout in Mork town, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests by a diesel fireplace in a makeshift hideout in Mork town, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
27 / 30
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he leads a mass during his pastoral visit to the parish of Santa Maria Madre del Redentore in Rome, Italy March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he leads a mass during his pastoral visit to the parish of Santa Maria Madre del Redentore in Rome, Italy March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he leads a mass during his pastoral visit to the parish of Santa Maria Madre del Redentore in Rome, Italy March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
28 / 30
Dancers perform as people gather on the Leopold-Sedar-Senghor footbridge, formerly called Soferino, which crosses the Seine River on a warm and sunny day in Paris, France March 8, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults

Dancers perform as people gather on the Leopold-Sedar-Senghor footbridge, formerly called Soferino, which crosses the Seine River on a warm and sunny day in Paris, France March 8, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Dancers perform as people gather on the Leopold-Sedar-Senghor footbridge, formerly called Soferino, which crosses the Seine River on a warm and sunny day in Paris, France March 8, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults
Close
29 / 30
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, attempting the first flight around the world in a solar-powered plane began the maiden leg of their voyage on Monday, the mission's official website said. Solar Impulse 2 took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates en route to the Omani capital Muscat at the start of a five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles) organized to focus the world's attention on sustainable energy. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, attempting the first flight around the world in a solar-powered plane...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, attempting the first flight around the world in a solar-powered plane began the maiden leg of their voyage on Monday, the mission's official website said. Solar Impulse 2 took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates en route to the Omani capital Muscat at the start of a five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles) organized to focus the world's attention on sustainable energy. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

07 Mar 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Mar 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Mar 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures