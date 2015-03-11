Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 11, 2015 | 1:18am GMT

Editor's Choice

The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home, March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday showed a child killing Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab accused by the group of being a Mossad spy, with a bullet to the head. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, which also appeared on Twitter feeds used by Islamic State supporters. Israeli security officials said they were aware of the video but could not confirm that it was authentic. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home, March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home, March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday showed a child killing Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab accused by the group of being a Mossad spy, with a bullet to the head. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, which also appeared on Twitter feeds used by Islamic State supporters. Israeli security officials said they were aware of the video but could not confirm that it was authentic. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 35
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 35
Illegal immigrants sit at an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli, Libya March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants sit at an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli, Libya March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Illegal immigrants sit at an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli, Libya March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 35
A view of the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja March 10, 2015. France mourned on Tuesday the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed when two helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show. Investigators removed the bodies of Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine from the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, but said it was still unclear what caused the accident on Monday afternoon in the rugged western province of La Rioja. REUTERS/Jorge Torres

A view of the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja March 10, 2015. France mourned on Tuesday the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A view of the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja March 10, 2015. France mourned on Tuesday the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed when two helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show. Investigators removed the bodies of Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine from the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, but said it was still unclear what caused the accident on Monday afternoon in the rugged western province of La Rioja. REUTERS/Jorge Torres
Close
4 / 35
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Department of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout
Close
5 / 35
A skier climbs up the summit on Seegrube mountain above the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Marc 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A skier climbs up the summit on Seegrube mountain above the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Marc 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A skier climbs up the summit on Seegrube mountain above the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Marc 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
6 / 35
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 35
Transport staff members prepare to pack the two-cornered hat worn by French Emperor Napoleon during the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, at the Museum of Sens in the Burgundy region, France March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Transport staff members prepare to pack the two-cornered hat worn by French Emperor Napoleon during the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, at the Museum of Sens in the Burgundy region, France March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Transport staff members prepare to pack the two-cornered hat worn by French Emperor Napoleon during the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, at the Museum of Sens in the Burgundy region, France March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 35
Workers view the tunnel boring machine Victoria after it broke into the eastern end of the Liverpool Street Crossrail station in London, England March 10, 2015. Liverpool Street is one of 10 new Crossrail stations being built in London, as part of a new railway line due to be operational in 2019. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Workers view the tunnel boring machine Victoria after it broke into the eastern end of the Liverpool Street Crossrail station in London, England March 10, 2015. Liverpool Street is one of 10 new Crossrail stations being built in London, as part of a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Workers view the tunnel boring machine Victoria after it broke into the eastern end of the Liverpool Street Crossrail station in London, England March 10, 2015. Liverpool Street is one of 10 new Crossrail stations being built in London, as part of a new railway line due to be operational in 2019. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 35
Supporters of Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, stand on the monument of the Unknown Soldier, during a demonstration to demand for presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency, in Sanaa, Yemen March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Supporters of Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, stand on the monument of the Unknown Soldier, during a demonstration to demand for presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Supporters of Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, stand on the monument of the Unknown Soldier, during a demonstration to demand for presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency, in Sanaa, Yemen March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 35
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 35
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan, Myanmar, March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more than a month ago in a symbolic protest. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan, Myanmar, March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan, Myanmar, March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more than a month ago in a symbolic protest. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 35
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. Currently, polls show Netanyahu's Likud party and the centre-left Zionist Union opposition running neck-and-neck, with each predicted to win around 24 seats in the Knesset. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. Currently, polls show Netanyahu's Likud party and the...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. Currently, polls show Netanyahu's Likud party and the centre-left Zionist Union opposition running neck-and-neck, with each predicted to win around 24 seats in the Knesset. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 35
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training centre in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training centre in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training centre in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
14 / 35
Bangladesh's Nassir Hossain (top) leaps onto team mates in celebration after Bangladesh knocked England out of the tournament in their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, Australia, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Bangladesh's Nassir Hossain (top) leaps onto team mates in celebration after Bangladesh knocked England out of the tournament in their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, Australia, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Bangladesh's Nassir Hossain (top) leaps onto team mates in celebration after Bangladesh knocked England out of the tournament in their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, Australia, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 35
A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 35
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (

Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (
Close
17 / 35
A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
18 / 35
Former President Bill Clinton listens to speakers during "Not There Yet: A Data Driven Analysis of Gender Equality" in New York March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former President Bill Clinton listens to speakers during "Not There Yet: A Data Driven Analysis of Gender Equality" in New York March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Former President Bill Clinton listens to speakers during "Not There Yet: A Data Driven Analysis of Gender Equality" in New York March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 35
Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo March 4,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 35
A still image captured from surveillance video shows the moment when a second bomb exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013 in this handout video provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 9, 2015. A circle (top) indicates the area of a man identified by prosecutors as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

A still image captured from surveillance video shows the moment when a second bomb exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013 in this handout video provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A still image captured from surveillance video shows the moment when a second bomb exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013 in this handout video provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 9, 2015. A circle (top) indicates the area of a man identified by prosecutors as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Close
21 / 35
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Commonwealth Observance service at Westminster Abbey in London March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Commonwealth Observance service at Westminster Abbey in London March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Commonwealth Observance service at Westminster Abbey in London March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
22 / 35
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (L) greets Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (L) greets Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (L) greets Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 35
Attendants prepare tea for delegates ahead of the second plenary meeting of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Attendants prepare tea for delegates ahead of the second plenary meeting of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Attendants prepare tea for delegates ahead of the second plenary meeting of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
24 / 35
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, Iraq, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, Iraq, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, Iraq, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
25 / 35
Two women hug as they sleep at a balustrade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Two women hug as they sleep at a balustrade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Two women hug as they sleep at a balustrade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
26 / 35
A sound operator prays on top of his soundboard during a prayer service for Reverend Hyeon Soo Lim, inside a chapel at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ontario, March 9, 2015. The Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim, 60, the leader of the 3,000-member Light Korean Presbyterian Church in suburban Toronto, was last heard from on Jan. 31 and is believed to be the Canadian who diplomats have confirmed is being detained by North Korean authorities. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A sound operator prays on top of his soundboard during a prayer service for Reverend Hyeon Soo Lim, inside a chapel at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ontario, March 9, 2015. The Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim, 60, the leader of the...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A sound operator prays on top of his soundboard during a prayer service for Reverend Hyeon Soo Lim, inside a chapel at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ontario, March 9, 2015. The Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim, 60, the leader of the 3,000-member Light Korean Presbyterian Church in suburban Toronto, was last heard from on Jan. 31 and is believed to be the Canadian who diplomats have confirmed is being detained by North Korean authorities. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
27 / 35
Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, Canada, in this March 7, 2015. REUTERS/TSBCanada

Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, Canada, in this March 7, 2015. REUTERS/TSBCanada

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, Canada, in this March 7, 2015. REUTERS/TSBCanada
Close
28 / 35
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 35
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
30 / 35
U.S. ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert waves as he leaves a hospital in Seoul March 10, 2015. The U.S. ambassador to South Korea left a Seoul hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was slashed by a knife-wielding Korean nationalist with a history of violent protest, causing wounds that required 80 stitches to the envoy's face. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

U.S. ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert waves as he leaves a hospital in Seoul March 10, 2015. The U.S. ambassador to South Korea left a Seoul hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was slashed by a knife-wielding Korean nationalist with a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
U.S. ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert waves as he leaves a hospital in Seoul March 10, 2015. The U.S. ambassador to South Korea left a Seoul hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was slashed by a knife-wielding Korean nationalist with a history of violent protest, causing wounds that required 80 stitches to the envoy's face. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
31 / 35
A Tibetan woman spins a prayer wheel during a function to mark the 56th Tibetan Uprising Day at the Tibetan Refugee camp in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Tibetan woman spins a prayer wheel during a function to mark the 56th Tibetan Uprising Day at the Tibetan Refugee camp in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Tibetan woman spins a prayer wheel during a function to mark the 56th Tibetan Uprising Day at the Tibetan Refugee camp in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
32 / 35
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. Solar Impulse 2 took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates en route to the Omani capital Muscat at the start of a five-month journey of 22,000 miles organised to focus the world's attention on sustainable energy. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. Solar Impulse 2 took off from Abu Dhabi in the United...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. Solar Impulse 2 took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates en route to the Omani capital Muscat at the start of a five-month journey of 22,000 miles organised to focus the world's attention on sustainable energy. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
33 / 35
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
34 / 35
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Mar 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

07 Mar 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Mar 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures