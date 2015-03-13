Alain Vastine, the father of French boxer Alexis Vastine, reacts as he attends a ceremony to pay tribute to his son, to Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and yachtswoman Florence Arthaud at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for...more

Alain Vastine, the father of French boxer Alexis Vastine, reacts as he attends a ceremony to pay tribute to his son, to Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and yachtswoman Florence Arthaud at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris, March 11, 2015. France mourned the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed in an accident when two helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close