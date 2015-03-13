Editor's Choice
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two police officers in Ferguson during a protest rally sparked an intense manhunt for suspects...more
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier...more
Police arrests a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer center in Slaviansk, Ukraine, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule with International Space Station (ISS) crew members Barry Wilmore of the U.S., Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova of Russia is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing southeast of...more
Hostess Roxy Wood waits prior to the Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser to benefit the Pasadena Aids Service Center at Edwin Mills in Pasadena, California March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A noticeboard shows photo finishes for close races on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. Iraqi security forces and mainly Shi'ite militia exchanged fire sporadically with Islamic State fighters in Tikrit, a day...more
Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A couple holds hands as they look at the image of a young couple who were killed in the Madrid train bombings at the "Forest of the Remembrance" (El Bosque del Recuerdo), a memorial garden which commemorates the victims of the 2004 Madrid train...more
An injured inmate is escorted by military policemen after a prison riot in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, March 11, 2015. Three inmates were killed and 19 people were injured, including inmates and military policemen, in a riot after judicial authorities...more
Jeremy Clarkson watches from the stands as Chelsea plays Paris St match at Stamford Bridge, London, March 11, 2015. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
People take pictures as the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah March 11, 2015. A beefed-up space shuttle solid rocket motor passed a two-minute test firing in Utah, a key...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv March 11, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the...more
A huge poster shows a model wearing jeans and part of a nun's habit, on a building in Naples, Italy, March 11, 2015. Rosso di Sera, an Italian ready-to-wear clothing chain, has caused a stir by putting up the huge publicity poster of a semi-nude...more
Alain Vastine, the father of French boxer Alexis Vastine, reacts as he attends a ceremony to pay tribute to his son, to Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and yachtswoman Florence Arthaud at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for...more
Delegates take part in the third plenary meeting of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
U.S. baritone Lee Poulis (R) and baritone Jouni Kokora of Finland perform during a rehearsal of "Doctor Atomic" opera by John Adams at the Maestranza theatre in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (C), reacts with her children Tom (R) and Laura (L) as they watch the Coral Cup during the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 11, 20015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Protesters gather in central Brussels during a trade unions meeting March 11, 2015. Several thousand public and private sector workers, employees and trade union members demonstrated over austerity measures undertaken by the Belgian government....more
Student protesters are seen gripping on to the bars of a prison vehicle as they are transported to a court in Letpadan March 11, 2015. Myanmar's opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) demanded an inquiry on Wednesday into clashes between...more
A protester confronts a police officer outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. Two police officers were shot during a protest outside Ferguson, Missouri police headquarters early on...more
Civilians and security personnel stand at the scene of an explosion at a police station in the Libyan capital Tripoli March 12, 2015. Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State said they were responsible for a bomb attack on a police station in the...more
People carry the coffins of the journalists Danilo Lopez (L) and Federico Salazar (R) in the streets of Mazatenango, south of Guatemala City, March 11, 2015. Two journalists, Danilo Lopez, of the newspaper Prensa Libre and Federico Salazar, of the...more
A Ukrainian soldier looks out from an armored vehicle at a position near Kurakhovo, not far from Donetsk March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A new South Korean military officer runs into an echelon as they attend a joint commissioning ceremony for 6,478 new officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines at the military headquarters in Gyeryong March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces take their positions near Kurakhovo, Ukraine, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Ankara, Turkey, March 11, 2015. Turkish police fired water cannon and teargas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered to mark the first anniversary of the death of a...more
Illegal immigrants stand in an immigration holding center on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
