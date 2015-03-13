Editor's Choice

Edition:
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A man walks by the burned out remains of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, March 13, 2015. Bulldozers are beginning to tear down some of the stores destroyed by fire along West Florissant Avenue, the worst-hit thoroughfare in the city left largely abandoned after violent protests and looting in November that erupted after a grand jury verdict in the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by white policeman Darren Wilson in August. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man walks by the burned out remains of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, March 13, 2015. Bulldozers are beginning to tear down some of the stores destroyed by fire along West Florissant Avenue, the worst-hit thoroughfare in the city left largely...more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A man walks by the burned out remains of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, March 13, 2015. Bulldozers are beginning to tear down some of the stores destroyed by fire along West Florissant Avenue, the worst-hit thoroughfare in the city left largely abandoned after violent protests and looting in November that erupted after a grand jury verdict in the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by white policeman Darren Wilson in August. REUTERS/Jim Young
A lighting technician puts the finishing touches to Temple, a cross-community arts project that aims to demonstrate the transformative power of the arts in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 13, 2015. It has been built and raised by more than 100 individuals drawn from communities across the city, working together with Californian artist David Best. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A lighting technician puts the finishing touches to Temple, a cross-community arts project that aims to demonstrate the transformative power of the arts in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 13, 2015. It has been built and raised by more than 100 individuals drawn from communities across the city, working together with Californian artist David Best. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A lighting technician puts the finishing touches to Temple, a cross-community arts project that aims to demonstrate the transformative power of the arts in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 13, 2015. It has been built and raised by more than 100 individuals drawn from communities across the city, working together with Californian artist David Best. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Maria, the mother of 18-year-old Ismael who was arrested in Piera on suspicion of having links to Islamic militant activities, weeps at their home in Piera, northeastern Spain, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Maria, the mother of 18-year-old Ismael who was arrested in Piera on suspicion of having links to Islamic militant activities, weeps at their home in Piera, northeastern Spain, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Maria, the mother of 18-year-old Ismael who was arrested in Piera on suspicion of having links to Islamic militant activities, weeps at their home in Piera, northeastern Spain, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain drops a catch from New Zealand's Cory Anderson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, New Zealand, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain drops a catch from New Zealand's Cory Anderson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, New Zealand, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain drops a catch from New Zealand's Cory Anderson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, New Zealand, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
The hands of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez (L) and his attorney are seen during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

The hands of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez (L) and his attorney are seen during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
The hands of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez (L) and his attorney are seen during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv March 12, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat Knesset. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv March 12, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat Knesset. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv March 12, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat Knesset. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) is greeted by Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao during the inauguration ceremony of the Porto do Futuro (Port of Future), a new area of Rio de Janeiro's port, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) is greeted by Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao during the inauguration ceremony of the Porto do Futuro (Port of Future), a new area of Rio de Janeiro's port, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) is greeted by Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao during the inauguration ceremony of the Porto do Futuro (Port of Future), a new area of Rio de Janeiro's port, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Joseph Vitale (back) and his husband Robert Talmas (L) play with their adopted son Cooper near their New York City apartment March 9, 2015. The couple, who are legally married in New York State, sued the state of Ohio after the state refused to name both men on their son's birth certificate after legally adopting Cooper in Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joseph Vitale (back) and his husband Robert Talmas (L) play with their adopted son Cooper near their New York City apartment March 9, 2015. The couple, who are legally married in New York State, sued the state of Ohio after the state refused to name both men on their son's birth certificate after legally adopting Cooper in Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Joseph Vitale (back) and his husband Robert Talmas (L) play with their adopted son Cooper near their New York City apartment March 9, 2015. The couple, who are legally married in New York State, sued the state of Ohio after the state refused to name both men on their son's birth certificate after legally adopting Cooper in Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Racegoers celebrate during day three of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 12, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Racegoers celebrate during day three of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 12, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Racegoers celebrate during day three of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 12, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2015. Through clown performances, music and interactive activities, the group of doctors visit different hospitals throughout the border city, using laughter to help aid the recovery of young and elderly patients suffering from serious illness or injury, as well as provide hope for the hospitalized patients and their families, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2015. Through clown performances, music and interactive activities, the group of doctors visit different hospitals throughout the border...more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2015. Through clown performances, music and interactive activities, the group of doctors visit different hospitals throughout the border city, using laughter to help aid the recovery of young and elderly patients suffering from serious illness or injury, as well as provide hope for the hospitalized patients and their families, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliament is reflected on the building in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliament is reflected on the building in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliament is reflected on the building in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dress from the Alexander McQueen Eshu, autumn/winter 2000-2001 collection is diplayed in the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the V&A in London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A dress from the Alexander McQueen Eshu, autumn/winter 2000-2001 collection is diplayed in the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the V&A in London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A dress from the Alexander McQueen Eshu, autumn/winter 2000-2001 collection is diplayed in the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the V&A in London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Servicemen load air-to-ground missiles onto a Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter during a drill at the Russian southern Stavropol region, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Servicemen load air-to-ground missiles onto a Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter during a drill at the Russian southern Stavropol region, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Servicemen load air-to-ground missiles onto a Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter during a drill at the Russian southern Stavropol region, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (R) holds a sign during a protest against the dismissal of two investigative journalists Daniel Lizarraga and Irving Huerta from a news programme on MVS Radio, outside the station in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (R) holds a sign during a protest against the dismissal of two investigative journalists Daniel Lizarraga and Irving Huerta from a news programme on MVS Radio, outside the station in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (R) holds a sign during a protest against the dismissal of two investigative journalists Daniel Lizarraga and Irving Huerta from a news programme on MVS Radio, outside the station in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Staff with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Rescue Program and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, release a leatherback turtle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Staff with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Rescue Program and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, release a leatherback turtle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Staff with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Rescue Program and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, release a leatherback turtle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, Italy, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, Italy, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, Italy, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Pictures