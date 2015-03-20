Editor's Choice
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more...more
Soburn, an 11-year-old girl, collects what can be used as food for pigs at landfill dumpsite outside Siem Reap, Cambodia, March 19, 2015. A second-grade student, she helps her parents in the morning collecting usable items at the dumpsite where they...more
A penitent is baptised in a puddle of mud during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, March 19, 2015. Thousands of pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the town between March and...more
Scrapped vehicles are piled up at a parking lot used as a scrapyard in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue personnel from the Navy look around the wreckage of an Argentine plane that crashed at the Laguna del Sauce, near Punta del Este city, Uruguay, March 20, 2015. The Beechcraft King Air 90 aircraft with registration LV-CEO aircraft was carrying...more
Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A dwarf couple, Hai Lulu and her fiance, Li Zhouyao prepare for their wedding pictures to be taken, at a studio in Luoyang, Henan province, China, March 19, 2015. The studio prepared custom-tailored wedding dress and suits for Hai and Li. The couple...more
Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army carry coffins containing remains of soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) who died in the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Taoxian International Airport of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China,...more
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's...more
A Libya Dawn fighter uses a monocular to look at Islamic State (IS) militant positions near Sirte, Libya, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa, Yemen, March 20, 2015. At least 16 people were killed when suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday during noon...more
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records...more
Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. Like so many before them, Terra Green, Jeff Williamson and Bazileo Hernandez came to...more
Chen Zhentai, released from handcuffs, pees at his grandmother's yard during a home visit from a drug rehabilitation centre, Hengmu village, Zhejiang province, China, March 18, 2015. Chen became an orphan after he lost his parents as a child and was...more
First lady Michelle Obama stumbles before shaking hand with Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo March 19, 2015. Michelle Obama flew in to Japan on Wednesday for a three-day visit as part of the Let Girls Learn...more
A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis, Tunisia, March 19, 2015. Tunisia said it would deploy the army to major cities and arrested four people on Thursday after militant gunmen killed 20...more
The grandson of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal watches as his grandfather sits with his African two lion cubs outside his house at Al-Shabora refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 19, 2015. Al-Jamal has eventually achieved...more
A soldier walks past graffiti depicting angel wings by artist Colette Miller in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Poor people wait for free food distribution outside Orthodox church "Galini" foundation soup kitchen in Athens March 19, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lambasted European partners on Wednesday for criticising a new anti-poverty law hours...more
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. Clashes broke out between militia loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and rival security forces on Thursday near the...more
Bangladesh fields man Shakib Al Hasan (R) playfully falls to the ground after chest-bumping with bowler Taskin Ahmed (not pictured) after Al Hasan caught out India's Ajinkya Rahane (C) during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne,...more
A man lays flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, March 18, 2015. Several people were killed in a restaurant shooting in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on Wednesday in what police say was likely to be a gang-related shooting....more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a debate at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin March 19, 2015. Merkel is looking forward to talking to - and possibly arguing with - Greece's Alexis Tsipras when he pays his first visit to...more
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Chadian and Nigerien soldiers took the town from Boko Haram militants earlier this week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
