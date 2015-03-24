Editor's Choice
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem, March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn...more
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Cruz, a conservative...more
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when...more
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter mans a weapon mounted on a pickup truck on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Cowboy Raul Albeja, 60, stands as he listens to the national anthem during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Afghan women's rights activists carry the coffin of Farkhunda, an Afghan woman who was beaten to death and set alight on fire on Thursday, during her burial ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A policeman looks at the state flag after lowering it to half-mast at the Parliament building in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny city-state's rapid rise from British military outpost...more
First lady Michelle Obama boards an aircraft at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters holding placards shout slogans at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration in the central Tokyo March 22, 2015. More than 10,000 people join the protest, according to the organizer. Placards read in Japanese "No...more
A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 22, 2015. Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Saturday his militant group's...more
An aerial view shows illegally built slums on the border of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 12, 2015. Brazil is facing its worst drought in 80 years and its economy is already expected to post zero growth this...more
A tribal chief holds a poster, which has a portrait of incumbent president Alassane Ouattara on it, during the congress of the Rally of the Republicans (RDR) at the Treichville sports complex in downtown Abidjan, Ivory Coast , March 22, 2015. RDR,...more
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a small helicopter out of a lake in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 22, 2015. The pilot remained missing and the sole passenger was injured after the two-seated Ukraine-made helicopter fell into the lake on Friday...more
Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighters fire a locally made weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, where they announced a battle to liberate the city March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil...more
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil...more
People gesture while others wave Kurdish flags during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 22, 2015. Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Saturday his militant...more
People carry a picture of the late Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero during a march ahead of the 35th anniversary of his assassination in San Salvador, El Salvador March 21, 2015. Salvadoran Archbishop Romero, who was murdered by a right-wing death...more
Members of the local Cossack community undergo military training at a boot camp set up by the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye, south of Stavropol, Russia March 22, 2015. A group of cossacks...more
People lay flowers and well-wishes for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in a heavy downpour at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 22, 2015. Lee, the founding father of modern Singapore, has been in hospital with severe...more
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 23, 2015. Soldiers loyal to Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought off dozens of Shi'ite Houthi...more
Troops fire 105mm howitzers during the celebration of the 118th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army at the military headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A card for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast Asian city-state's rapid...more
Members of the local Cossack community undergo military training at a boot camp set up by the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye, south of Stavropol, Russia, March 22, 2015. A group of...more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide...more
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. A total of 112 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad on Saturday took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony...more
Members of the Legio X Fretensis (Malta) re-enactment group take part in a display of ancient Roman army life at Fort Rinella in Kalkara, outside Valletta, Malta, March 22, 2015. The event 'Romanus', organised by the Malta Heritage Trust, consisted...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.