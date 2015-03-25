Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 25, 2015 | 1:58am GMT

Editor's Choice

Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany, March, 24, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and two teachers were on board an ill-fated Germanwings airplane that crashed in France on Tuesday on a flight home to Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann

Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany, March, 24, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany, March, 24, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and two teachers were on board an ill-fated Germanwings airplane that crashed in France on Tuesday on a flight home to Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann
Close
1 / 32
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania March 24 2015. The school bus, carrying nine elementary school students, careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in suburban Philadelphia home on Tuesday, and no injuries were reported, police said. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania March 24 2015. The school bus, carrying nine elementary school students, careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania March 24 2015. The school bus, carrying nine elementary school students, careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in suburban Philadelphia home on Tuesday, and no injuries were reported, police said. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 32
Debris from an Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, March 24, 2015. The Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed into a mountainside in the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 people on board including 16 schoolchildren. REUTERS via Reuters TV/Pool

Debris from an Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, March 24, 2015. The Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed into a mountainside in the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 people on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Debris from an Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, March 24, 2015. The Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed into a mountainside in the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 people on board including 16 schoolchildren. REUTERS via Reuters TV/Pool
Close
3 / 32
People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on Tuesday. Six were missing and 25 injured in the disaster in Chosica, some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) east of Lima, said Alfredo Murgueytio, the head of the National Civil Defense Institute, Indeci. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on Tuesday. Six were missing and 25 injured in the disaster in Chosica, some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) east of Lima, said Alfredo Murgueytio, the head of the National Civil Defense Institute, Indeci. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
4 / 32
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 32
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 23, 2015. Picture taken March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 23, 2015. Picture taken March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 23, 2015. Picture taken March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 32
An Afghan family travelling on a bus watch a protest to condemn the killing of 27-year-old woman, Farkhunda, who was beaten with sticks and set on fire by a crowd of men in central Kabul in broad daylight on Thursday, in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan family travelling on a bus watch a protest to condemn the killing of 27-year-old woman, Farkhunda, who was beaten with sticks and set on fire by a crowd of men in central Kabul in broad daylight on Thursday, in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 24,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An Afghan family travelling on a bus watch a protest to condemn the killing of 27-year-old woman, Farkhunda, who was beaten with sticks and set on fire by a crowd of men in central Kabul in broad daylight on Thursday, in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
7 / 32
A labourer takes a nap in a wholesale fruit market area in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer takes a nap in a wholesale fruit market area in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A labourer takes a nap in a wholesale fruit market area in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 32
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. An Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline, en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf, crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday and all 150 on board were feared dead. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. An Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline, en...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. An Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline, en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf, crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday and all 150 on board were feared dead. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
9 / 32
A serviceman embraces his son after a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, March 24, 2015. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, the 43rd battalion from the IV mechanized brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces is departing to Afghanistan to join a NATO-led mission called Resolute Support. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A serviceman embraces his son after a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, March 24, 2015. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, the 43rd battalion from the IV mechanized brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A serviceman embraces his son after a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, March 24, 2015. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, the 43rd battalion from the IV mechanized brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces is departing to Afghanistan to join a NATO-led mission called Resolute Support. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
10 / 32
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 32
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leave after addressing a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2015. Tsipras, pressing for cash to keep his country afloat, began talks with Merkel on Monday after Berlin ruled out any breakthrough in differences with the euro zone over Athens's international bailout. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leave after addressing a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2015. Tsipras, pressing for cash to keep his country afloat, began talks...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leave after addressing a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2015. Tsipras, pressing for cash to keep his country afloat, began talks with Merkel on Monday after Berlin ruled out any breakthrough in differences with the euro zone over Athens's international bailout. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 32
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife department during an operation against illegal wildlife traders earlier this month. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife department during an operation against illegal wildlife traders earlier this month. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
13 / 32
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
14 / 32
People bow as they pay their respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast Asian city-state's rapid rise from British tropical outpost to global trade and financial centre, died early on Monday, aged 91, the Prime Minister's Office said. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People bow as they pay their respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
People bow as they pay their respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast Asian city-state's rapid rise from British tropical outpost to global trade and financial centre, died early on Monday, aged 91, the Prime Minister's Office said. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
15 / 32
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks along orchards near the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks along orchards near the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks along orchards near the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 32
A cow stands in front of barn painted with a U.S. flag in Homestead, Iowa, March 7, 2015. Iowa, the American heartland. Endless farm fields and quiet towns. 56,273 square miles that are soon to become the focus of the nation as the long process of electing the next U.S. president begins. REUTERS/Jim Young

A cow stands in front of barn painted with a U.S. flag in Homestead, Iowa, March 7, 2015. Iowa, the American heartland. Endless farm fields and quiet towns. 56,273 square miles that are soon to become the focus of the nation as the long process of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A cow stands in front of barn painted with a U.S. flag in Homestead, Iowa, March 7, 2015. Iowa, the American heartland. Endless farm fields and quiet towns. 56,273 square miles that are soon to become the focus of the nation as the long process of electing the next U.S. president begins. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 32
A soloist from the Israeli Opera performs during a promotional event at the Mahne Yehuda market in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The event was to promote an Opera Festival to be held in Jerusalem in June 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A soloist from the Israeli Opera performs during a promotional event at the Mahne Yehuda market in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The event was to promote an Opera Festival to be held in Jerusalem in June 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A soloist from the Israeli Opera performs during a promotional event at the Mahne Yehuda market in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The event was to promote an Opera Festival to be held in Jerusalem in June 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 32
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, Yemen, March 23, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, Yemen, March 23, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, Yemen, March 23, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 32
Secretary of State John Kerry and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (L) smile during their news conference following diplomatic meetings at Camp David, Maryland March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Secretary of State John Kerry and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (L) smile during their news conference following diplomatic meetings at Camp David, Maryland March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (L) smile during their news conference following diplomatic meetings at Camp David, Maryland March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
20 / 32
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen during an organised media tour by Italy's Salini Impregilo, one of the main sub contractors of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City March 23, 2015. The expansion project area will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen during an organised media tour by Italy's Salini Impregilo, one of the main sub contractors of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City March 23, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen during an organised media tour by Italy's Salini Impregilo, one of the main sub contractors of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City March 23, 2015. The expansion project area will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
21 / 32
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when they tried to storm the building. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when they tried to storm the building. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
22 / 32
Students laugh at a joke by President Obama as he delivers remarks for the 2015 White House Science Fair at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Students laugh at a joke by President Obama as he delivers remarks for the 2015 White House Science Fair at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Students laugh at a joke by President Obama as he delivers remarks for the 2015 White House Science Fair at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 32
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015. Tsarnaev was heavily influenced by al Qaeda literature and lectures, some of which was found on his laptop, a counterterrorism expert testified at his trial on March 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015. Tsarnaev was heavily influenced by al Qaeda literature and lectures, some of which was found on his...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015. Tsarnaev was heavily influenced by al Qaeda literature and lectures, some of which was found on his laptop, a counterterrorism expert testified at his trial on March 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston
Close
24 / 32
Citizens gather as a man wearing a disguise performs a dance during a rally in support for a new Chilean constitution at Santiago, Chile, March 23, 2015. Hundreds of people attended a rally to request the government hold a plebiscite to vote for a Constitutional Assembly, and end the current constitution written during the former dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, according to local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Citizens gather as a man wearing a disguise performs a dance during a rally in support for a new Chilean constitution at Santiago, Chile, March 23, 2015. Hundreds of people attended a rally to request the government hold a plebiscite to vote for a...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Citizens gather as a man wearing a disguise performs a dance during a rally in support for a new Chilean constitution at Santiago, Chile, March 23, 2015. Hundreds of people attended a rally to request the government hold a plebiscite to vote for a Constitutional Assembly, and end the current constitution written during the former dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, according to local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 32
South Africa's Hashim Amla is bowled by New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, New Zealand March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's Hashim Amla is bowled by New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, New Zealand March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
South Africa's Hashim Amla is bowled by New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, New Zealand March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
26 / 32
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 23, 2015. Soldiers loyal to Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought off dozens of Shi'ite Houthi militiamen heading for the Sunni leader's seat of power in the southern city of Aden, militia sources and a local official told Reuters. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 23, 2015. Soldiers loyal to Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought off dozens of Shi'ite Houthi...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 23, 2015. Soldiers loyal to Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought off dozens of Shi'ite Houthi militiamen heading for the Sunni leader's seat of power in the southern city of Aden, militia sources and a local official told Reuters. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
27 / 32
People visit a park with blooming flowers during spring in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People visit a park with blooming flowers during spring in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People visit a park with blooming flowers during spring in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
28 / 32
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
29 / 32
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Cruz, a conservative firebrand who frequently clashes with leaders of his Republican Party, became the first major figure from either party to jump into the 2016 presidential election race on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Cruz, a conservative...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Cruz, a conservative firebrand who frequently clashes with leaders of his Republican Party, became the first major figure from either party to jump into the 2016 presidential election race on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
30 / 32
A slow loris is carried in a cage by a wildlife department official at the head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a Malayan sun bear cub, seized by the wildlife department during an operation against illegal wildlife traders earlier this month. The illegal global wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A slow loris is carried in a cage by a wildlife department official at the head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a Malayan sun bear cub, seized by...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A slow loris is carried in a cage by a wildlife department official at the head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a Malayan sun bear cub, seized by the wildlife department during an operation against illegal wildlife traders earlier this month. The illegal global wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
31 / 32
Rebel fighters work on a computer to determine their target points ahead of an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters work on a computer to determine their target points ahead of an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Rebel fighters work on a computer to determine their target points ahead of an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Mar 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

21 Mar 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Mar 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures