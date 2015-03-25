Editor's Choice
Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany, March, 24, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and...more
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania March 24 2015. The school bus, carrying nine elementary school students, careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in...more
Debris from an Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, March 24, 2015. The Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed into a mountainside in the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 people on...more
People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on...more
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 23, 2015. Picture taken March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Afghan family travelling on a bus watch a protest to condemn the killing of 27-year-old woman, Farkhunda, who was beaten with sticks and set on fire by a crowd of men in central Kabul in broad daylight on Thursday, in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 24,...more
A labourer takes a nap in a wholesale fruit market area in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. An Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline, en...more
A serviceman embraces his son after a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, March 24, 2015. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, the 43rd battalion from the IV mechanized brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces is...more
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leave after addressing a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2015. Tsipras, pressing for cash to keep his country afloat, began talks...more
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the...more
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People bow as they pay their respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first...more
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks along orchards near the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A cow stands in front of barn painted with a U.S. flag in Homestead, Iowa, March 7, 2015. Iowa, the American heartland. Endless farm fields and quiet towns. 56,273 square miles that are soon to become the focus of the nation as the long process of...more
A soloist from the Israeli Opera performs during a promotional event at the Mahne Yehuda market in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The event was to promote an Opera Festival to be held in Jerusalem in June 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, Yemen, March 23, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two...more
Secretary of State John Kerry and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (L) smile during their news conference following diplomatic meetings at Camp David, Maryland March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen during an organised media tour by Italy's Salini Impregilo, one of the main sub contractors of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City March 23, 2015. The...more
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on...more
Students laugh at a joke by President Obama as he delivers remarks for the 2015 White House Science Fair at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015. Tsarnaev was heavily influenced by al Qaeda literature and lectures, some of which was found on his...more
Citizens gather as a man wearing a disguise performs a dance during a rally in support for a new Chilean constitution at Santiago, Chile, March 23, 2015. Hundreds of people attended a rally to request the government hold a plebiscite to vote for a...more
South Africa's Hashim Amla is bowled by New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, New Zealand March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 23, 2015. Soldiers loyal to Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought off dozens of Shi'ite Houthi...more
People visit a park with blooming flowers during spring in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn...more
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Cruz, a conservative...more
A slow loris is carried in a cage by a wildlife department official at the head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a Malayan sun bear cub, seized by...more
Rebel fighters work on a computer to determine their target points ahead of an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
