Editor's Choice

German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and flew it into a mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said on Thursday. After listening to "black box" voice recordings, French prosecutors left no doubt that they believe 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz was in control of the Airbus A320 and set it on its fatal descent. They offered no explanation for his motive. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

