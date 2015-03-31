The landing gear from the Airbus A320 that slid off a runway at the end of Air Canada Flight 624 lie in the snow at Halifax Stanfield Airport in Enfield, Nova Scotia, March 29, 2015. The Air Canada plane slid off a runway and suffered heavy damage...more

The landing gear from the Airbus A320 that slid off a runway at the end of Air Canada Flight 624 lie in the snow at Halifax Stanfield Airport in Enfield, Nova Scotia, March 29, 2015. The Air Canada plane slid off a runway and suffered heavy damage while landing in the east coast city of Halifax on Sunday, sending more than 20 passengers and crew to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident happened shortly after midnight. The airline said in an update on Sunday afternoon that all but one of those admitted to hospitals had now been released. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close