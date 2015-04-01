Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. A website with links to a Turkish far-left group which has been holding a prosecutor captive in Istanbul said on its Twitter feed late on Tuesday that the hostage had been shot and injured, whilst his three captors had been killed. "Our three friends have been shot to death," one tweet read. It was not possible to independently verify the information. The tweets were posted shortly after gunfire was heard at the building and two ambulances were seen racing away from the scene, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

