Editor's choice
People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last...more
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne, Switzerland as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear...more
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A fisherman uses a headlight while cleaning a fishnet before loading it on his small boat as the moon sets down at a shore in Mogpog town, Marinduque island, central Philippines April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, Israel April 2, 2015. Passover, which starts on Friday, commemorates the...more
Artists pose with the wax figure of Pope Francis displayed in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France during a press presentation by the Grevin Wax Museum April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Supporters with painted bodies sit on a vehicle as they celebrate outside the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party after president-elect Muhammadu Buhari won the presidential election, along a street in the capital Abuja, Nigeria,...more
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters were battling Islamic State on Wednesday in northern Tikrit, which officials described...more
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2, 2015. The exhibition will run for five days before continuing onto Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and...more
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks out of his room at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during a break during the Iran nuclear program talks in Lausanne, Swiitzerland, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A suspected drug user, inside a cell, holds onto a bar at Tangerang district court in Banten province, Indonesia, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during an extended round of talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 1, 2015. Zarif said on Wednesday that the nuclear...more
A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The 2016 Jaguar XF is introduced at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the...more
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York first Lady Chirlane McCray share a laugh while they attend the early childhood development initiative "talk to you baby" in Brooklyn, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/Pool
Brazil's Coritnhians soccer fans cheer their team during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Uruguay's Danubio in Sao Paulo, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man installs fish-shaped balloons in a water fountain to mark April Fools' Day, called "Poisson d'Avril" in France, in the centre of Nice, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi (C) tours the city of Tikrit after Iraq security forces regained control from Islamist State militants, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2015. Bantleman was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Indonesia on Thursday for sexually abusing kindergarten boys at a prestigious...more
Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 1, 2015. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors....more
A Palestinian teen stands next to the frame of a destroyed house doorway, on which British street artist Banksy painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand, after the door with the painted image was sold in the northern Gaza Strip,...more
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 1, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring...more
