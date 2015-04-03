Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2015 | 1:10am BST

Editor's choice

People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last remaining fish of the vast tank's original population, local media reported. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last remaining fish of the vast tank's original population, local media reported. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 31
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
2 / 31
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne, Switzerland as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. A preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is a firm basis for a future accord that could end a 12-year nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West, though details must be worked out, Kerry said on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne, Switzerland as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne, Switzerland as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. A preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is a firm basis for a future accord that could end a 12-year nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West, though details must be worked out, Kerry said on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
3 / 31
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
4 / 31
A fisherman uses a headlight while cleaning a fishnet before loading it on his small boat as the moon sets down at a shore in Mogpog town, Marinduque island, central Philippines April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A fisherman uses a headlight while cleaning a fishnet before loading it on his small boat as the moon sets down at a shore in Mogpog town, Marinduque island, central Philippines April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A fisherman uses a headlight while cleaning a fishnet before loading it on his small boat as the moon sets down at a shore in Mogpog town, Marinduque island, central Philippines April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
5 / 31
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, Israel April 2, 2015. Passover, which starts on Friday, commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, Israel April 2, 2015. Passover, which starts on Friday, commemorates the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, Israel April 2, 2015. Passover, which starts on Friday, commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 31
Artists pose with the wax figure of Pope Francis displayed in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France during a press presentation by the Grevin Wax Museum April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Artists pose with the wax figure of Pope Francis displayed in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France during a press presentation by the Grevin Wax Museum April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Artists pose with the wax figure of Pope Francis displayed in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France during a press presentation by the Grevin Wax Museum April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 31
Supporters with painted bodies sit on a vehicle as they celebrate outside the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party after president-elect Muhammadu Buhari won the presidential election, along a street in the capital Abuja, Nigeria, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Supporters with painted bodies sit on a vehicle as they celebrate outside the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party after president-elect Muhammadu Buhari won the presidential election, along a street in the capital Abuja, Nigeria,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Supporters with painted bodies sit on a vehicle as they celebrate outside the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party after president-elect Muhammadu Buhari won the presidential election, along a street in the capital Abuja, Nigeria, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
8 / 31
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters were battling Islamic State on Wednesday in northern Tikrit, which officials described as the Sunni Muslim militant group's last stronghold in the city. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters were battling Islamic State on Wednesday in northern Tikrit, which officials described...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters were battling Islamic State on Wednesday in northern Tikrit, which officials described as the Sunni Muslim militant group's last stronghold in the city. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 31
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 31
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2, 2015. The exhibition will run for five days before continuing onto Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2, 2015. The exhibition will run for five days before continuing onto Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2, 2015. The exhibition will run for five days before continuing onto Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 31
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
Close
12 / 31
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks out of his room at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during a break during the Iran nuclear program talks in Lausanne, Swiitzerland, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks out of his room at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during a break during the Iran nuclear program talks in Lausanne, Swiitzerland, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks out of his room at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during a break during the Iran nuclear program talks in Lausanne, Swiitzerland, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
13 / 31
Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
14 / 31
A suspected drug user, inside a cell, holds onto a bar at Tangerang district court in Banten province, Indonesia, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A suspected drug user, inside a cell, holds onto a bar at Tangerang district court in Banten province, Indonesia, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A suspected drug user, inside a cell, holds onto a bar at Tangerang district court in Banten province, Indonesia, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
15 / 31
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 31
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 31
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during an extended round of talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 1, 2015. Zarif said on Wednesday that the nuclear talks with the success major powers could succeed if they have political will to resolve Iran's 12-year old nuclear standoff. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during an extended round of talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 1, 2015. Zarif said on Wednesday that the nuclear...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during an extended round of talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 1, 2015. Zarif said on Wednesday that the nuclear talks with the success major powers could succeed if they have political will to resolve Iran's 12-year old nuclear standoff. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
18 / 31
A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 31
The 2016 Jaguar XF is introduced at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The 2016 Jaguar XF is introduced at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
The 2016 Jaguar XF is introduced at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 31
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the exhibition 'All of this Belongs To You', which will run until July 19. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the exhibition 'All of this Belongs To You', which will run until July 19. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 31
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York first Lady Chirlane McCray share a laugh while they attend the early childhood development initiative "talk to you baby" in Brooklyn, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/Pool

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York first Lady Chirlane McCray share a laugh while they attend the early childhood development initiative "talk to you baby" in Brooklyn, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York first Lady Chirlane McCray share a laugh while they attend the early childhood development initiative "talk to you baby" in Brooklyn, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/Pool
Close
22 / 31
Brazil's Coritnhians soccer fans cheer their team during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Uruguay's Danubio in Sao Paulo, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's Coritnhians soccer fans cheer their team during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Uruguay's Danubio in Sao Paulo, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Brazil's Coritnhians soccer fans cheer their team during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Uruguay's Danubio in Sao Paulo, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
23 / 31
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
24 / 31
A man installs fish-shaped balloons in a water fountain to mark April Fools' Day, called "Poisson d'Avril" in France, in the centre of Nice, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man installs fish-shaped balloons in a water fountain to mark April Fools' Day, called "Poisson d'Avril" in France, in the centre of Nice, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A man installs fish-shaped balloons in a water fountain to mark April Fools' Day, called "Poisson d'Avril" in France, in the centre of Nice, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 31
Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi (C) tours the city of Tikrit after Iraq security forces regained control from Islamist State militants, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi (C) tours the city of Tikrit after Iraq security forces regained control from Islamist State militants, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi (C) tours the city of Tikrit after Iraq security forces regained control from Islamist State militants, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 31
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2015. Bantleman was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Indonesia on Thursday for sexually abusing kindergarten boys at a prestigious international Jakarta school, in a controversial case that has put the country's judicial system under scrutiny. The verdict came after a four-month trial that critics say was fraught with irregularities, raising foreign investors' concerns about legal certainty in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2015. Bantleman was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Indonesia on Thursday for sexually abusing kindergarten boys at a prestigious...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2015. Bantleman was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Indonesia on Thursday for sexually abusing kindergarten boys at a prestigious international Jakarta school, in a controversial case that has put the country's judicial system under scrutiny. The verdict came after a four-month trial that critics say was fraught with irregularities, raising foreign investors' concerns about legal certainty in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
27 / 31
Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 1, 2015. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 1, 2015. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 1, 2015. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Close
28 / 31
A Palestinian teen stands next to the frame of a destroyed house doorway, on which British street artist Banksy painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand, after the door with the painted image was sold in the northern Gaza Strip, April 1, 2015. A Palestinian man was lamenting his misfortune on Wednesday after selling his bombed-out doorway to a local artist without realizing that the image painted on it was by Banksy and could be worth a small fortune. Rabea Darduna, a father of six from northern Gaza, said he sold the iron-and-brick doorway of his destroyed house to a local man who offered him 700 shekels ($175) for it. Banksy, a British street artist who is famed for his ironic murals in unexpected places, visited Gaza earlier this year and spray-painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand on the door, one of a handful of paintings he did in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian teen stands next to the frame of a destroyed house doorway, on which British street artist Banksy painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand, after the door with the painted image was sold in the northern Gaza Strip,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A Palestinian teen stands next to the frame of a destroyed house doorway, on which British street artist Banksy painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand, after the door with the painted image was sold in the northern Gaza Strip, April 1, 2015. A Palestinian man was lamenting his misfortune on Wednesday after selling his bombed-out doorway to a local artist without realizing that the image painted on it was by Banksy and could be worth a small fortune. Rabea Darduna, a father of six from northern Gaza, said he sold the iron-and-brick doorway of his destroyed house to a local man who offered him 700 shekels ($175) for it. Banksy, a British street artist who is famed for his ironic murals in unexpected places, visited Gaza earlier this year and spray-painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand on the door, one of a handful of paintings he did in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
29 / 31
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
30 / 31
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 1, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 1, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 1, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Apr 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Apr 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Mar 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

28 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures