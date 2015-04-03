A Palestinian teen stands next to the frame of a destroyed house doorway, on which British street artist Banksy painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand, after the door with the painted image was sold in the northern Gaza Strip, April 1, 2015. A Palestinian man was lamenting his misfortune on Wednesday after selling his bombed-out doorway to a local artist without realizing that the image painted on it was by Banksy and could be worth a small fortune. Rabea Darduna, a father of six from northern Gaza, said he sold the iron-and-brick doorway of his destroyed house to a local man who offered him 700 shekels ($175) for it. Banksy, a British street artist who is famed for his ironic murals in unexpected places, visited Gaza earlier this year and spray-painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand on the door, one of a handful of paintings he did in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

