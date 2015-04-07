Editor's choice
Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small...more
President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fiber and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, Iraq April 6, 2015. Forensic teams began excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites...more
The continent of Australia is shown in this handout photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Scott Kelly and provided by NASA, April 6, 2015. Kelly and Russian Federal Space Agency cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko began their...more
Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, Syria, April 5, 2015....more
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts where bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen are preserved at the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gregory Olando
People mourn next to a coffin as the remains of 25 Kosovo Albanians killed during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, found in the village of Rudnica, are reburied during a ceremony in the village of Rezalle, Kosovo, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
A boy holds his father's rifle as they attend a protest by followers of the Houthi movement against the Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX
Worshippers run while carrying a statue of the Risen Christ during an Easter Sunday procession in Cospicua, outside Valletta, Malta, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Houthi fighters bury a comrade, killed in fighting against tribal fighters loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the southern province of Abyan, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he shakes hands with members of the public displaying a sign reading 'Red Heads Rule' after visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool
A man waits for his family who were evacuated from Yemen at the international airport in Mumbai, April 6, 2015. India is trying to get around 4,000 nationals, more than half of them nurses, out of Yemen, where Shi'ite Houthi fighters have swept into...more
People take part in the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th Avenue in New York City, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his fifth goal against Granada during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Pigeons fly past devotees gathering on the roof of the houses to observe religious rituals of Rato Machhindranath at Bungamati in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 5, 2015. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship...more
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua, Nicaragua, April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad...more
Boys play soccer on a driftwood soccer court, on the banks of the Rio Negro or Black River in Catalao community near Manaus, in Amazonas state, Brazil, April 4, 2015. Residents of Catalao, a village of houseboats, built a floating wooden soccer...more
Participants in an Easter Sunday sunrise Christian religious service stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, April 5, 2015. Organizers said a record crowd estimated at 8,900 attended the annual service in its 37th year. REUTERS/Jim...more
Sivakorn, a 21-year-old transgender, gets measured during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. Thai men over 21 must serve in the army. Those who volunteer serve six months, but others choose the annual lottery, which...more
Christians pray during an Easter Sunday service in a church in Garissa, Kenya, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A relative of a victim onboard sunken ferry Sewol, holding a victim's portrait, cries during a rally to call for an independent inquiry into the matter and to urge the government to salvage the sunken ferry Sewol as soon as possible, in central...more
People stand in a line to enter a government employment office in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2015. The number of Spaniards registered as jobless fell by 1.3 percent in March from a month earlier, or by 60,214 people, leaving 4.45 million people out of...more
Pope Francis leads the Easter mass in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Residents and rebel fighters inspect fire at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, in Syria, April 5,...more
Italian military forces march as they arrive in St. Peter's square before Pope Francis leads the Easter mass at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Pope Francis waves at the end of the Easter Mass in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
