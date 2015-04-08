Nepalese riot police personnel detain a protester during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of all political...more

Nepalese riot police personnel detain a protester during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of all political parties, in Kathmandu, April 7, 2015. Almost a decade has passed since the end of a civil war that pitted Maoist guerillas against the state and killed more than 17,000 people. Nepal's political parties have repeatedly missed deadlines to write the new republic's first constitution. At the heart of the dispute is disagreement over creating new provinces based on ethnicity, a move backed by the former rebels. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close