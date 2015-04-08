Editor's choice
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, Syria, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Members of the Unified Workers' Central clash with police during a protest against a proposed law which would allow companies to outsource their labor force, in front of National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wilson Dias/Agencia...more
The feet of a child are covered in mud on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, Chile April 7, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing,...more
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A sign in support of the presidential candidacy of U.S. Senator Rand Paul is left behind in the seats after Paul announced his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
LA sheriff's deputies look out of the LA County Board of Supervisors' office where cardboard coffins were leaned to commemorate the more than 617 people march organizers say have been killed by law enforcement in LA County since 2000, in Los Angeles,...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to Conservative Party supporters and activists during an election campaign event in Wadebridge, south-western England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada April 7, 2015. The icebreaker was participating in an effort to free eight freighters...more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at Dragon Aromatics, an independent...more
Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal, April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small...more
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported....more
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of the capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began on Monday excavating 12 suspected mass grave...more
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 6, 2015. Foreign nationals were on their way out of Yemen on Monday as 12 days of strikes by a Saudi-led coalition have failed...more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at Dragon Aromatics, an independent...more
Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he shakes hands with members of the public displaying a sign reading 'Red Heads Rule' after visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool
A man tries to save his motorcycle after protesters set it on fire during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of...more
People gather around the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village, west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported....more
Sjaak Rijke, a former Dutch hostage freed from an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali arrives at the airport in Bamako, April 7, 2015. French commandos freed a Dutch hostage during a raid on an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali on Monday, French and Dutch...more
A construction worker holds a turtle for sale on a street near a construction site in Beijing, April 7, 2015. In China, turtles are raised as pets, as well as food. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A zebra grazes at Nairobi National Park outside the Kenyan capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. Hoteliers from Kenya's Indian Ocean coast region and sprawling game park reserves said tourists have started cancelling trips to the east African nation after...more
Nepalese riot police personnel detain a protester during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of all political...more
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. The Kenyan air force has destroyed two al Shabaab camps in Somalia, it said on Monday, in the first...more
Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech during an election campaign event in Bristol, south western England, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Saudi soldier takes his position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Pilgrims dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes attend the traditional Georgi horse riding procession on Easter Monday in heavy snowfall, in the southern Bavarian town of Traunstein, April 6, 2015. Since the early 16th century, farmers have taken...more
Pedestrians pass by protesters against the death penalty before closing arguments in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev at the federal courthouse in Boston, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A member of the Oxford Men's Rowing team throws a wellington boot to shore as they take part in a training session on the Thames river in London, April 6, 2015.
A protester tries to run from the riot police personnel (unseen) trying to stop the torch rally in Kathmandu, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shagid Gubashev, suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, hides his face as he attends a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, April 6, 2015. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister who had...more
Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Jewish worshipper touches the stones of the Western Wall, during a special priestly blessing for Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.