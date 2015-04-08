Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 8, 2015 | 1:40am BST

Editor's choice

Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, Syria, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, Syria, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, Syria, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 38
Members of the Unified Workers' Central clash with police during a protest against a proposed law which would allow companies to outsource their labor force, in front of National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wilson Dias/Agencia Brasil/Handout via Reuters

Members of the Unified Workers' Central clash with police during a protest against a proposed law which would allow companies to outsource their labor force, in front of National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wilson Dias/Agencia...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Members of the Unified Workers' Central clash with police during a protest against a proposed law which would allow companies to outsource their labor force, in front of National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wilson Dias/Agencia Brasil/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 38
The feet of a child are covered in mud on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, Chile April 7, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing, according to authorities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The feet of a child are covered in mud on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, Chile April 7, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
The feet of a child are covered in mud on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, Chile April 7, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing, according to authorities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 38
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 38
A sign in support of the presidential candidacy of U.S. Senator Rand Paul is left behind in the seats after Paul announced his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A sign in support of the presidential candidacy of U.S. Senator Rand Paul is left behind in the seats after Paul announced his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A sign in support of the presidential candidacy of U.S. Senator Rand Paul is left behind in the seats after Paul announced his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 38
LA sheriff's deputies look out of the LA County Board of Supervisors' office where cardboard coffins were leaned to commemorate the more than 617 people march organizers say have been killed by law enforcement in LA County since 2000, in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LA sheriff's deputies look out of the LA County Board of Supervisors' office where cardboard coffins were leaned to commemorate the more than 617 people march organizers say have been killed by law enforcement in LA County since 2000, in Los Angeles,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
LA sheriff's deputies look out of the LA County Board of Supervisors' office where cardboard coffins were leaned to commemorate the more than 617 people march organizers say have been killed by law enforcement in LA County since 2000, in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 38
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to Conservative Party supporters and activists during an election campaign event in Wadebridge, south-western England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to Conservative Party supporters and activists during an election campaign event in Wadebridge, south-western England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to Conservative Party supporters and activists during an election campaign event in Wadebridge, south-western England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 38
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada April 7, 2015. The icebreaker was participating in an effort to free eight freighters from heavy ice in eastern Lake Superior as the biggest ice cover on the Great Lakes in decades is backing up shipments of everything from Canadian grain to U.S. iron and steel in one of North America's most important economic regions. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada April 7, 2015. The icebreaker was participating in an effort to free eight freighters...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada April 7, 2015. The icebreaker was participating in an effort to free eight freighters from heavy ice in eastern Lake Superior as the biggest ice cover on the Great Lakes in decades is backing up shipments of everything from Canadian grain to U.S. iron and steel in one of North America's most important economic regions. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
8 / 38
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at Dragon Aromatics, an independent petrochemical producer in eastern China. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at Dragon Aromatics, an independent...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at Dragon Aromatics, an independent petrochemical producer in eastern China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 38
Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal, April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small boats to Lisbon, 100 km south. The sailors, as the navigation was dangerous, blessed their boats every year during the festivity of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem". REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal, April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal, April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small boats to Lisbon, 100 km south. The sailors, as the navigation was dangerous, blessed their boats every year during the festivity of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem". REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 38
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
11 / 38
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 38
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of the capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of the capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of the capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 38
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began on Monday excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred last summer by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began on Monday excavating 12 suspected mass grave...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began on Monday excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred last summer by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 38
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 6, 2015. Foreign nationals were on their way out of Yemen on Monday as 12 days of strikes by a Saudi-led coalition have failed to halt the advance of the Iran-allied Houthis and triggered a growing humanitarian crisis for residents in central districts now cut off from the mainland. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 6, 2015. Foreign nationals were on their way out of Yemen on Monday as 12 days of strikes by a Saudi-led coalition have failed...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 6, 2015. Foreign nationals were on their way out of Yemen on Monday as 12 days of strikes by a Saudi-led coalition have failed to halt the advance of the Iran-allied Houthis and triggered a growing humanitarian crisis for residents in central districts now cut off from the mainland. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 38
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at Dragon Aromatics, an independent petrochemical producer in eastern China. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at Dragon Aromatics, an independent...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at Dragon Aromatics, an independent petrochemical producer in eastern China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he shakes hands with members of the public displaying a sign reading 'Red Heads Rule' after visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he shakes hands with members of the public displaying a sign reading 'Red Heads Rule' after visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he shakes hands with members of the public displaying a sign reading 'Red Heads Rule' after visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool
Close
17 / 38
A man tries to save his motorcycle after protesters set it on fire during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of all political parties, in Kathmandu, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man tries to save his motorcycle after protesters set it on fire during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A man tries to save his motorcycle after protesters set it on fire during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of all political parties, in Kathmandu, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 38
People gather around the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village, west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People gather around the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village, west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
People gather around the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village, west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 38
Sjaak Rijke, a former Dutch hostage freed from an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali arrives at the airport in Bamako, April 7, 2015. French commandos freed a Dutch hostage during a raid on an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali on Monday, French and Dutch officials said. The release of Rijke, a 54-year-old train conductor, comes more than three years after he was taken captive while on holiday with his wife in Timbuktu in November 2011. Rijke was taken along with two other captives, while his wife managed to escape. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Sjaak Rijke, a former Dutch hostage freed from an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali arrives at the airport in Bamako, April 7, 2015. French commandos freed a Dutch hostage during a raid on an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali on Monday, French and Dutch...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Sjaak Rijke, a former Dutch hostage freed from an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali arrives at the airport in Bamako, April 7, 2015. French commandos freed a Dutch hostage during a raid on an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali on Monday, French and Dutch officials said. The release of Rijke, a 54-year-old train conductor, comes more than three years after he was taken captive while on holiday with his wife in Timbuktu in November 2011. Rijke was taken along with two other captives, while his wife managed to escape. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Close
20 / 38
A construction worker holds a turtle for sale on a street near a construction site in Beijing, April 7, 2015. In China, turtles are raised as pets, as well as food. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A construction worker holds a turtle for sale on a street near a construction site in Beijing, April 7, 2015. In China, turtles are raised as pets, as well as food. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A construction worker holds a turtle for sale on a street near a construction site in Beijing, April 7, 2015. In China, turtles are raised as pets, as well as food. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 38
A zebra grazes at Nairobi National Park outside the Kenyan capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. Hoteliers from Kenya's Indian Ocean coast region and sprawling game park reserves said tourists have started cancelling trips to the east African nation after Islamist gunmen last week killed 148 people at a university campus. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A zebra grazes at Nairobi National Park outside the Kenyan capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. Hoteliers from Kenya's Indian Ocean coast region and sprawling game park reserves said tourists have started cancelling trips to the east African nation after...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A zebra grazes at Nairobi National Park outside the Kenyan capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. Hoteliers from Kenya's Indian Ocean coast region and sprawling game park reserves said tourists have started cancelling trips to the east African nation after Islamist gunmen last week killed 148 people at a university campus. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 38
Nepalese riot police personnel detain a protester during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of all political parties, in Kathmandu, April 7, 2015. Almost a decade has passed since the end of a civil war that pitted Maoist guerillas against the state and killed more than 17,000 people. Nepal's political parties have repeatedly missed deadlines to write the new republic's first constitution. At the heart of the dispute is disagreement over creating new provinces based on ethnicity, a move backed by the former rebels. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese riot police personnel detain a protester during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of all political...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Nepalese riot police personnel detain a protester during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition alliance led by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) to demand the new constitution be drafted with the consensus of all political parties, in Kathmandu, April 7, 2015. Almost a decade has passed since the end of a civil war that pitted Maoist guerillas against the state and killed more than 17,000 people. Nepal's political parties have repeatedly missed deadlines to write the new republic's first constitution. At the heart of the dispute is disagreement over creating new provinces based on ethnicity, a move backed by the former rebels. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 38
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. The Kenyan air force has destroyed two al Shabaab camps in Somalia, it said on Monday, in the first major military response since the Islamist group massacred students at a Kenyan university last week. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. The Kenyan air force has destroyed two al Shabaab camps in Somalia, it said on Monday, in the first...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. The Kenyan air force has destroyed two al Shabaab camps in Somalia, it said on Monday, in the first major military response since the Islamist group massacred students at a Kenyan university last week. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
24 / 38
Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
25 / 38
Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
26 / 38
President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 38
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech during an election campaign event in Bristol, south western England, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech during an election campaign event in Bristol, south western England, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech during an election campaign event in Bristol, south western England, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 38
A Saudi soldier takes his position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi soldier takes his position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A Saudi soldier takes his position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
29 / 38
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 38
Pilgrims dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes attend the traditional Georgi horse riding procession on Easter Monday in heavy snowfall, in the southern Bavarian town of Traunstein, April 6, 2015. Since the early 16th century, farmers have taken part in the pilgrimage to bless their horses. This tradition, the "Georgiritt", goes back to the legend of Saint George, the horsemen's patron saint. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Pilgrims dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes attend the traditional Georgi horse riding procession on Easter Monday in heavy snowfall, in the southern Bavarian town of Traunstein, April 6, 2015. Since the early 16th century, farmers have taken...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Pilgrims dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes attend the traditional Georgi horse riding procession on Easter Monday in heavy snowfall, in the southern Bavarian town of Traunstein, April 6, 2015. Since the early 16th century, farmers have taken part in the pilgrimage to bless their horses. This tradition, the "Georgiritt", goes back to the legend of Saint George, the horsemen's patron saint. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
31 / 38
Pedestrians pass by protesters against the death penalty before closing arguments in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev at the federal courthouse in Boston, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Pedestrians pass by protesters against the death penalty before closing arguments in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev at the federal courthouse in Boston, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Pedestrians pass by protesters against the death penalty before closing arguments in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev at the federal courthouse in Boston, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
32 / 38
A member of the Oxford Men's Rowing team throws a wellington boot to shore as they take part in a training session on the Thames river in London, April 6, 2015.

A member of the Oxford Men's Rowing team throws a wellington boot to shore as they take part in a training session on the Thames river in London, April 6, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A member of the Oxford Men's Rowing team throws a wellington boot to shore as they take part in a training session on the Thames river in London, April 6, 2015.
Close
33 / 38
A protester tries to run from the riot police personnel (unseen) trying to stop the torch rally in Kathmandu, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A protester tries to run from the riot police personnel (unseen) trying to stop the torch rally in Kathmandu, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A protester tries to run from the riot police personnel (unseen) trying to stop the torch rally in Kathmandu, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
34 / 38
Shagid Gubashev, suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, hides his face as he attends a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, April 6, 2015. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister who had become a vocal critic of Putin, was shot dead as he walked home with his girlfriend after dining next to Red Square in February. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Shagid Gubashev, suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, hides his face as he attends a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, April 6, 2015. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister who had...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Shagid Gubashev, suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, hides his face as he attends a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, April 6, 2015. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister who had become a vocal critic of Putin, was shot dead as he walked home with his girlfriend after dining next to Red Square in February. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
35 / 38
Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
36 / 38
A Jewish worshipper touches the stones of the Western Wall, during a special priestly blessing for Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Jewish worshipper touches the stones of the Western Wall, during a special priestly blessing for Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A Jewish worshipper touches the stones of the Western Wall, during a special priestly blessing for Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
37 / 38
A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Apr 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Apr 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Apr 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures