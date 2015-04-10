Editor's choice
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many...more
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, Turkey April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse...more
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town, South Africa April 9, 2015. The statue at the university, one of Africa's top academic institutions, has been covered up for the past few weeks as both...more
A still image taken from police dash cam video allegedly shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina April 7, 2015. The...more
Newly arrived children look over a cloth partition at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, Sudan April 9, 2015. The new arrivals at the IDP camp were fleeing from clashes in East Jebel Marra and Tawilla. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
Mitzy de Ledezma (L), wife of arrested Caracas metropolitan mayor Antonio Ledezma, and Lilian Tintori, wife of Venezuela's jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, hug during an event in support of jailed political opponents in Venezuela, in Panama...more
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing,...more
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, April 8, 2015. A Saudi-led coalition air strike hit an office of Yemen's Houthi rebels near the pro-Houthi television channel al-Maseera in central Sanaa on Wednesday, witnesses said....more
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. Demonstrators rallied on Wednesday against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of white officer Michael Slager, who...more
Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released hug each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, April 8, 2015. More than 200 elderly and infirm Yazidis were freed on Wednesday by Islamic State militants who had been holding them captive...more
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2015....more
A member of the Afghan security force holds a woman while rescuing her from the site of an attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, April 9, 2015. Militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons stormed a court in Afghanistan's...more
A home with a garden of drought-tolerant plants is seen in Beverly Hills, California, April 8, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules released...more
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli border policemen during a protest against the closure of a main road connecting Ramallah with Nablus, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 9, 2015. The road was closed due to a marathon by Jewish...more
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc, France, April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic...more
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshipper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Cleaners rope down as they wash the facade of the ArtScience Museum in Singapore, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A real-scale head of Godzilla is displayed at the balcony of the newly-built commercial complex as a new Tokyo landmark during its unveiling at Kabukicho shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. The skyscraper complex includes a...more
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. Demonstrators rallied on Wednesday against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of white...more
Barcelona's Pedro Rodriguez crashes with Almeria's goalkeeper Julian Cuesta (L) during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan smiles at a Brookings Institution forum on "Achieving Strong Economic Growth" in Washington, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The dead body of a Palestinian who stabbed two Israeli soldiers is removed from the scene of the attack near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 8, 2015. The Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli...more
An aerial view shows a replica of the Eiffel Tower and residential buildings at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reads a book to Lucy Howarth (L), 6, and Joshua Davies, 5, during a visit to Sacred Heart RC primary school in Westhoughton near Bolton, northern England, Wednesday, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty...more
The statue of Cecil John Rhodes is bound by straps as it awaits removal from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. UCT's Council voted on Wednesday to remove of the statue of the former Cape Colony governor, after protests by students....more
Tiger Woods sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2015....more
Relatives of slain state police officers react during a homage in Tlaquepaque, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, April 8, 2015. Fifteen state police officers were killed in an ambush by suspected gang members in western Mexico, authorities...more
Scrapped high-emission vehicles are seen piled up at a dump site of a recycling centre, waiting to be dismantled, in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. According to local media, the city of Yiwu is planning to get rid of approximately...more
Russian President Vladimir Puti and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, April 8, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras did not ask for financial aid at talks in Moscow on Wednesday but Russia...more
Members of the Russian Circus on Ice pose for a group picture during a break, while digging up a trailer to save their belongings, at an area which was hit by the floods at Chanaral town, Chile, April 8, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and...more
Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko (front L) get out of their car, as they board a special flight for a visit to Palau, at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
