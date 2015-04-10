Editor's choice
Elephants spray tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 10, 2015. Songkran, the most celebrated festival of the year, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New...more
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement, leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. For the dozens of protesters who descended on the...more
An Apple Watch look-alike device, made by a Chinese manufacturer, is displayed at a mall selling electronic products in China's southern city of Shenzhen, China, April 8, 2015. The device can connect to Apple iPhone products via bluetooth for call...more
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, April 9, 2015. The statue at the university, one of Africa's top academic institutions, has been covered up for the past few weeks as both...more
A member of the Afghan security force holds a woman while rescuing her from the site of an attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, April 9, 2015. Militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons stormed a court in Afghanistan's...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for a news conference ahead of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Smoke rises as a fire rages in central Cairo, April 9, 2015. A huge fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Central Cairo on Thursday, shrouding the neighbourhood with thick smoke, a civil protection official said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Velokhaya cycling team train in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, South Africa, April 2, 2015. South African cycling, which like other sports suffered as a result of international sanctions during apartheid, is slowly being transformed...more
Zar Aslam, president of Pakistan's non-profit Environment Protection Fund, drives a Pink Rickshaw in Lahore, Pakistan, April 8, 2015. Aslam, a Pakistani environmentalist, fed up with being groped and harassed by male auto-rickshaw drivers, has...more
A sculpture of a Llama is seen among debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, Chile, April 9, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Villagers look on as a home-made armoured vehicle, built by local 35-year-old farmer Liu Shijie (in the vehicle), drives on a dirt road at a village in Huaibei, Anhui province, April 7, 2015. It took Liu about six months and over 30,000 yuan ($4,850)...more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his sons ride camels as they vacation in Israel, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/GPO/Handout via Reuters
A woman is reflected in a wall with names of victims during a commemoration ceremony at the memorial near the village of Bykovnya, near the capital Kiev, Ukraine, April 9, 2015. More than 50 thousand people including Poles were shot and buried at...more
President Obama reacts as Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller (2nd L) insists on standing next to him after moving aside Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie (L), as Obama joins a meeting of the leaders of CARICOM, the Caribbean Community...more
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli border policemen during a protest against the closure of a main road connecting Ramallah with Nablus, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 9, 2015. The road was closed due to a marathon by Jewish...more
Scrapped high-emission vehicles are seen piled up at a dump site of a recycling centre, waiting to be dismantled, in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. According to local media, the city of Yiwu is planning to get rid of approximately...more
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anaesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse is the...more
An exploratory well-head at Horse Hill, is seen at a site in Surrey, southern England, April 9, 2015. A small British oil producer said it had discovered a possible world class oil resource in the countryside to the south of London that could contain...more
Justice Taylor adjusts the names on the first tee starting board during the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many...more
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest...more
United Kingdom Indepence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage reacts as he walks past a helicopter during a campaign event in Ramsgate, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during practice for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A scale model of a dinosaur and a shadow of another are seen displayed in front of La Sapienza University headquarter in Rome April 10, 2015. The realistic reproductions of dinosaurs are part of an exhibition. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
