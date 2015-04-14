Editor's choice
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, April 13, 2015. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below...more
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People stretch as they take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one week march from New...more
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13,...more
Supporters of the family of Travis Alexander react to the sentencing of Jodi Arias outside the Maricopa County courthouse in Phoenix, Arizona April 13, 2015. Arias was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the 2008 murder of...more
Dead fish are pictured next to a rowing athlete as he puts his boat on the water before a training session at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 13, 2015. About 500kg of fish have been removed from the lagoon since last...more
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa April 13, 2015. Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge in the tents after xenophobia driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses....more
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 13, 2015. Devotees offer prayers during the month-long festival in...more
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Bulgarian Roma boy from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan sits inside his parents' car as they attend a so-called "bride fair" in a suburb of the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, April 13, 2015. Each year Roma families from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan...more
A Saudi artillery unit fires shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Supporters of the movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) gather for a speech of Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders during a rally in Dresden, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 12, 2015. Almost two thirds of Brazilians favor the impeachment of Rousseff over a corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras, but roughly as...more
Women lie on the grass to listen to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne at a grid girl as he celebrates his victory on the podium after the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A rescuer tries to remove a part of a broken fence below a damaged Lamborghini after it collided with a Ferrari inside a tunnel in Beijing, April 12, 2015. One passenger was injured during the incident, while policemen are looking into the cause....more
A student at the University of Nairobi looks down from the window at the Kimberly ladies hostels at the Kikuyu campus near the capital Nairobi, April 12, 2015. A Kenyan student died and more than 100 others were injured as they fled after a...more
Greek Christian worshippers take part in the Easter Sunday mass procession inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's old city, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Survivor Alexander Butschuk gestures as he arrives to the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany, April 12, 2015. Germany marks the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp by the U.S. army on...more
Civil defence members carry a dead child after what activists said was shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bab Al-Nairab district, Syria, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. (rear) puts the traditional green jacket on compatriot Jordan Spieth after Spieth won the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Grace G. looks at a rifle in the trade booth showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A girl lies in a hammock at a slum area in New Delhi, India, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the...more
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover amid rubble of collapsed buildings from shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on Zabdin village, a suburb of Damascus, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
A man dressed as Hindu god Shiva, smokes during an annual Hindu religious festival locally known as Shyam Baba festival in Ajmer, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah holds the arm of his son Prince Abdul Malik to bless Malik's new wife Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah during the "bersanding" or enthronement ceremony at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in...more
People protect themselves from a water cannon as they take cover behind an advertisement board during clashes, after the office of Istanbul's Governor banned the concert of left-wing band Grup Yorum in Istanbul, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Bai Ling arrives at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton offers a prayer at Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 12, 2015, where Walter Scott, an African-American father of four, was shot in the back while running from a white...more
Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province, China, April 11, 2015. More than 1,700 freshmen students took part in the exam on Saturday, which was the first attempt by the school to take it in...more
Pope Francis embraces Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II during a mass on the 100th anniversary of the Armenian mass killings, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 12, 2015. Pope Francis on Sunday commemorated the 100th anniversary of...more
Competitors run down the Champs Elysees below the Arc de Triomphe at the start of the 39th Paris Marathon, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera) walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemen and fans, during a concert in Yerevan, early April 13, 2015. West tried to walk on water in Armenia in the early hours of Monday morning...more
A Palestinian girl looks out of a tent erected near the remains of her family's house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the 50-day war in the summer of 2014, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip,...more
