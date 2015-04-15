A combination picture shows Shin Jum-ja (R) and Jung Soo-beom, mother and younger brother of Jung Hwi-beom, a high school student who died in the Sewol ferry disaster, as they pose for a photograph in Shin's son's room, as well as details of objects, in Ansan, South Korea, April 7, 2015. Shin said "Before the accident, my family talked a lot. Now we save our words, trying not to hurt each other. I am eager to see Hwi-beom just once. I wish I could hug him.� Nearly a year after the Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, with the death of 250 students, some families keep their children�s bedrooms intact to remember and honour their loved ones. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from Danwon High School, are dead, or missing and presumed dead, after the Sewol ferry sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the holiday island of Jeju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

