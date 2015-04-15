Editor's choice
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 15, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land...more
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying...more
Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on...more
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove...more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. Hernandez, 25, a former...more
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns would be required...more
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium....more
Supporters wait for U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Shoppers look on through a store window as rioting and looting is quelled by police during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, South Africa, April 14, 2015. The wave of anti-foreigner violence that has killed four people in and around the South...more
The unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A motorcyclist dodges in the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority in Menglian, Yunnan province, China, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities during a protest in New York, April 14, 2015. Protestors angered by fresh cases of police violence against unarmed black men in the United States gathered on Tuesday in New York City...more
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be turned...more
The body of an unidentified man is seen after he was killed when a car bomb detonated at the gates of Somalia government office complex in the capital Mogadishu, April 14, 2015. Al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked a government building housing two...more
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the centre of Vienna, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Ultra-orthodox Jews visit Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, April 14, 2015. Beginning Wednesday night, Israel marks its annual memorial day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two. REUTERS/Baz...more
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a group of children in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A surfer retreats behind a rock wall as a wave crashes onto Angourie Point on the far north coast of New South Wales, April 14, 2015. Large swells, generated by an offshore low pressure system, are hitting the coastline prompting official warnings of...more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones
A campsite at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is seen after the first weekend ended in Indio, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman looks out from the window of a house as devotees gather to observe the Bisket festival at Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 14, 2015. The festival, which runs for more than a week and coincides with the Nepalese New Year, involves devotees offering...more
A Hillary Clinton sticker is pictured on a street post near her campaign headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14, 2015. An unknown entity placed �Don�t say� signs outside Clinton's Brooklyn Heights headquarters before her...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport, April 14, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Groomers cut hair of pet dogs as they attend a pet barber qualification test in Changsha, Hunan province, China, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darwin Zhou
President Obama delivers remarks as he plays host to a tribute to gospel music for an "In Performance at the White House" television event at the White House, April 14, 2015. Also included on the program were Bishop Rance Allen, Aretha Franklin,...more
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups dance and sing in the rain during a National Indigenous Mobilization at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, April 14, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land...more
Students from Covenant Classical School of Concord, North Carolina, help raise a replica of a Civil War era American flag during the re-enactment of a flag-raising ceremony at Fort Sumter National Monument in Charleston, South Carolina, April 14,...more
