Editor's choice
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to...more
A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily, Italy March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of...more
A woman sells balloons in the commercial zone of Gamarra in Lima, Peru April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in Athens, Greece April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An image of the planet Mercury produced by NASA'S MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranging, or MESSENGER probe, is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human...more
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Baby clouded leopards, born early in March 2015, are presented by zoo keepers at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belgium, April 16, 2015. The clouded leopard is an endangered species with only some 10,000 specimen remaining on earth, said Robby Van der...more
Visitors are silhouetted against "Chaos 13" by artist Albert Hien at the Art Cologne 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Brazilian Indian from a indigenous ethnic group takes a selifie as he sits on deputies' seats at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn session on National Indigenous Day in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2015. Brazilian Indians from several ethnic...more
A participant at a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more than 300 passengers, cries in central Seoul, April 16, 2015. A day of mourning for the 304 victims of the Sewol ferry sinking was overtaken...more
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, 2015. A sandstorm swept through China's northern regions on Wednesday, shrouding cities in dust and slowing down road traffic. The skyline...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Israeli medics evacuate an injured man at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem, April 15, 2015. Police said on Thursday a Palestinian whose car struck people at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing an Israeli, appeared to have driven into them...more
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium....more
Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on the...more
A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. Hernandez, 25, a former...more
A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the "Escudo Soberano 2015" (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure,...more
Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse ,The Netherlands, April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying...more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia April 15, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land demarcation...more
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A 76-meter-high (249-feet) bronze-forged white Buddhist Avalokitesvara or Guan Yin statue, part of the Tsz Shan Monastery, stands behind luxurious houses at Taipo district in Hong Kong, April 16, 2015. The monastery, officially opened to the public...more
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove...more
Civilians rush away from a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Qastal Harami in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Minority Leader Harry Reid and Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Corker, in Washington, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Spanish matador Oliva Soto (bottom) is tackled by a bull as bullfighters and assistants try to help him during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Sulejmah Hadzovic exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse following his sentencing in the Brooklyn borough in New York, April 15, 2015. Hadzovic, whose testimony against his childhood friend in a 2011 terrorism trial, was spared prison on Wednesday for...more
Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, speaks to the media after former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was convicted in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's restaurant during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Online hostess Xianggong pouts as she gives a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In China's online hostessing world, men find virtual company and the women can find riches. Xianggong is one of more than 10,000 hostesses on...more
A relative of a victim of the Sewol ferry disaster sits on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation from the Salinas Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.