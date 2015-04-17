Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 2:35am BST

Editor's choice

A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to stem the Iran-allied Houthis' progress and have called for defections in Yemen's military. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to stem the Iran-allied Houthis' progress and have called for defections in Yemen's military. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
1 / 36
A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily, Italy March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of 170,000, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. In the past week alone 10,000 have arrived. Another 400 people drowned before making it to Italy's shores, survivors said. The number of minors traveling alone in this mass migration has soared -- underage arrivals to Italy tripled in 2014 from the previous year. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily, Italy March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily, Italy March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of 170,000, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. In the past week alone 10,000 have arrived. Another 400 people drowned before making it to Italy's shores, survivors said. The number of minors traveling alone in this mass migration has soared -- underage arrivals to Italy tripled in 2014 from the previous year. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 36
A woman sells balloons in the commercial zone of Gamarra in Lima, Peru April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A woman sells balloons in the commercial zone of Gamarra in Lima, Peru April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A woman sells balloons in the commercial zone of Gamarra in Lima, Peru April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
3 / 36
An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in Athens, Greece April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in Athens, Greece April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in Athens, Greece April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 36
An image of the planet Mercury produced by NASA'S MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranging, or MESSENGER probe, is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human eye, but rather the colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface, according to NASA. The MESSENGER spacecraft that made surprising discoveries of ice and other materials on Mercury will make a crash landing into the planet around April 30, scientists said on Thursday. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington/Handout

An image of the planet Mercury produced by NASA'S MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranging, or MESSENGER probe, is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
An image of the planet Mercury produced by NASA'S MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranging, or MESSENGER probe, is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human eye, but rather the colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface, according to NASA. The MESSENGER spacecraft that made surprising discoveries of ice and other materials on Mercury will make a crash landing into the planet around April 30, scientists said on Thursday. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington/Handout
Close
5 / 36
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
6 / 36
Baby clouded leopards, born early in March 2015, are presented by zoo keepers at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belgium, April 16, 2015. The clouded leopard is an endangered species with only some 10,000 specimen remaining on earth, said Robby Van der Velden, a biologist at the Olmense Zoo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Baby clouded leopards, born early in March 2015, are presented by zoo keepers at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belgium, April 16, 2015. The clouded leopard is an endangered species with only some 10,000 specimen remaining on earth, said Robby Van der...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Baby clouded leopards, born early in March 2015, are presented by zoo keepers at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belgium, April 16, 2015. The clouded leopard is an endangered species with only some 10,000 specimen remaining on earth, said Robby Van der Velden, a biologist at the Olmense Zoo. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 36
Visitors are silhouetted against "Chaos 13" by artist Albert Hien at the Art Cologne 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Visitors are silhouetted against "Chaos 13" by artist Albert Hien at the Art Cologne 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Visitors are silhouetted against "Chaos 13" by artist Albert Hien at the Art Cologne 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
8 / 36
A Brazilian Indian from a indigenous ethnic group takes a selifie as he sits on deputies' seats at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn session on National Indigenous Day in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2015. Brazilian Indians from several ethnic groups are gathering in Brasilia to attend the National Indigenous Mobilization, which aims to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with the authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian Indian from a indigenous ethnic group takes a selifie as he sits on deputies' seats at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn session on National Indigenous Day in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2015. Brazilian Indians from several ethnic...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A Brazilian Indian from a indigenous ethnic group takes a selifie as he sits on deputies' seats at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn session on National Indigenous Day in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2015. Brazilian Indians from several ethnic groups are gathering in Brasilia to attend the National Indigenous Mobilization, which aims to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with the authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 36
A participant at a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more than 300 passengers, cries in central Seoul, April 16, 2015. A day of mourning for the 304 victims of the Sewol ferry sinking was overtaken by acrimony on Thursday, as organisers called off a ceremony planned to mark its one-year anniversary to protest against the South Korean government's response to the disaster. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A participant at a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more than 300 passengers, cries in central Seoul, April 16, 2015. A day of mourning for the 304 victims of the Sewol ferry sinking was overtaken...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A participant at a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more than 300 passengers, cries in central Seoul, April 16, 2015. A day of mourning for the 304 victims of the Sewol ferry sinking was overtaken by acrimony on Thursday, as organisers called off a ceremony planned to mark its one-year anniversary to protest against the South Korean government's response to the disaster. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 36
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, 2015. A sandstorm swept through China's northern regions on Wednesday, shrouding cities in dust and slowing down road traffic. The skyline in Beijing turned orange in the afternoon due to the sandy weather, with vehicles turning on fog lights for safety and many pedestrians wearing masks to protect themselves from the dust. REUTERS/China Daily

A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, 2015. A sandstorm swept through China's northern regions on Wednesday, shrouding cities in dust and slowing down road traffic. The skyline...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, 2015. A sandstorm swept through China's northern regions on Wednesday, shrouding cities in dust and slowing down road traffic. The skyline in Beijing turned orange in the afternoon due to the sandy weather, with vehicles turning on fog lights for safety and many pedestrians wearing masks to protect themselves from the dust. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 36
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
12 / 36
Israeli medics evacuate an injured man at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem, April 15, 2015. Police said on Thursday a Palestinian whose car struck people at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing an Israeli, appeared to have driven into them deliberately. Picture taken April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli medics evacuate an injured man at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem, April 15, 2015. Police said on Thursday a Palestinian whose car struck people at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing an Israeli, appeared to have driven into them...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate an injured man at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem, April 15, 2015. Police said on Thursday a Palestinian whose car struck people at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing an Israeli, appeared to have driven into them deliberately. Picture taken April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 36
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 36
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 36
Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on the hourly wages paid by many U.S. corporations. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on the hourly wages paid by many U.S. corporations. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 36
A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. Hernandez, 25, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is convicted of fatally shooting semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park near Hernandez's Massachusetts home in June 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. Hernandez, 25, a former...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. Hernandez, 25, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is convicted of fatally shooting semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park near Hernandez's Massachusetts home in June 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
17 / 36
A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the "Escudo Soberano 2015" (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure, Venezuela, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the "Escudo Soberano 2015" (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the "Escudo Soberano 2015" (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure, Venezuela, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 36
Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
19 / 36
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse ,The Netherlands, April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse ,The Netherlands, April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse ,The Netherlands, April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 36
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones

Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones
Close
21 / 36
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia April 15, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia April 15, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land demarcation...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia April 15, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 36
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 36
A 76-meter-high (249-feet) bronze-forged white Buddhist Avalokitesvara or Guan Yin statue, part of the Tsz Shan Monastery, stands behind luxurious houses at Taipo district in Hong Kong, April 16, 2015. The monastery, officially opened to the public by reservation on April 15, 2015, received contribution of HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) from Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's personal foundation to cover the construction and daily operating costs, according to the monastery. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A 76-meter-high (249-feet) bronze-forged white Buddhist Avalokitesvara or Guan Yin statue, part of the Tsz Shan Monastery, stands behind luxurious houses at Taipo district in Hong Kong, April 16, 2015. The monastery, officially opened to the public...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A 76-meter-high (249-feet) bronze-forged white Buddhist Avalokitesvara or Guan Yin statue, part of the Tsz Shan Monastery, stands behind luxurious houses at Taipo district in Hong Kong, April 16, 2015. The monastery, officially opened to the public by reservation on April 15, 2015, received contribution of HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) from Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's personal foundation to cover the construction and daily operating costs, according to the monastery. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
24 / 36
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
25 / 36
Civilians rush away from a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Qastal Harami in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians rush away from a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Qastal Harami in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Civilians rush away from a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Qastal Harami in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
26 / 36
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Minority Leader Harry Reid and Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Corker, in Washington, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Minority Leader Harry Reid and Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Corker, in Washington, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Minority Leader Harry Reid and Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Corker, in Washington, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
27 / 36
Spanish matador Oliva Soto (bottom) is tackled by a bull as bullfighters and assistants try to help him during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish matador Oliva Soto (bottom) is tackled by a bull as bullfighters and assistants try to help him during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Spanish matador Oliva Soto (bottom) is tackled by a bull as bullfighters and assistants try to help him during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
28 / 36
Sulejmah Hadzovic exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse following his sentencing in the Brooklyn borough in New York, April 15, 2015. Hadzovic, whose testimony against his childhood friend in a 2011 terrorism trial, was spared prison on Wednesday for his role in a plot - that he abandoned midway - to aid the Islamic militant group al Shabaab. Hadzovic, 26, received five years of probation from U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn, who said the sentence should send a message to young men who walk away from militant causes and cooperate with authorities. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sulejmah Hadzovic exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse following his sentencing in the Brooklyn borough in New York, April 15, 2015. Hadzovic, whose testimony against his childhood friend in a 2011 terrorism trial, was spared prison on Wednesday for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Sulejmah Hadzovic exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse following his sentencing in the Brooklyn borough in New York, April 15, 2015. Hadzovic, whose testimony against his childhood friend in a 2011 terrorism trial, was spared prison on Wednesday for his role in a plot - that he abandoned midway - to aid the Islamic militant group al Shabaab. Hadzovic, 26, received five years of probation from U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn, who said the sentence should send a message to young men who walk away from militant causes and cooperate with authorities. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
29 / 36
Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, speaks to the media after former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was convicted in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, speaks to the media after former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was convicted in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, speaks to the media after former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was convicted in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
30 / 36
Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's restaurant during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on the hourly wages paid by many U.S. corporations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's restaurant during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's restaurant during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on the hourly wages paid by many U.S. corporations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 36
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
32 / 36
Online hostess Xianggong pouts as she gives a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In China's online hostessing world, men find virtual company and the women can find riches. Xianggong is one of more than 10,000 hostesses on the internet site bobo.com, a live broadcasting web platform where anyone can record themselves singing, playing piano, dancing or just chatting. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Online hostess Xianggong pouts as she gives a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In China's online hostessing world, men find virtual company and the women can find riches. Xianggong is one of more than 10,000 hostesses on...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Online hostess Xianggong pouts as she gives a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In China's online hostessing world, men find virtual company and the women can find riches. Xianggong is one of more than 10,000 hostesses on the internet site bobo.com, a live broadcasting web platform where anyone can record themselves singing, playing piano, dancing or just chatting. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
33 / 36
A relative of a victim of the Sewol ferry disaster sits on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones

A relative of a victim of the Sewol ferry disaster sits on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A relative of a victim of the Sewol ferry disaster sits on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones
Close
34 / 36
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
35 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Salinas Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A model presents a creation from the Salinas Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Salinas Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Apr 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Apr 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Apr 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures