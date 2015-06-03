Editor's choice
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015....more
Private vendor Lionel Hernandez (C), 47, waves the U.S. and Cuban national flags moments before the match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. The New York Cosmos dominated Cuba 4-1 on Tuesday in a soccer friendly...more
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story is the basis for a new reality television show...more
A Rohingya child plays with balloons at a temporary shelter in Kuala Cangkoi, Lhoksukon, Aceh province, Indonesia June 2, 2015. More than 4,000 Rohingya and Bangladeshis landed in rickety boats throughout Southeast Asia last month following a...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter,...more
Roger Federer of Switzerland falls during his men's quarter-final match against his compatriot Stan Wawrinka during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ladies run after their hats during strong winds at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy enters River Ravi to release oil lamps and candles in water while observing the Shab-e-Barat festival in Lahore, Pakistan June 2, 2015. Shab-e-barat is also known as the Mid-Shaban, a festival which is celebrated by seeking forgiveness and...more
A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Divers pulled the 65-year-old woman from the hull of the passenger ship carrying 458 people that capsized on China's Yangtze River...more
Smoke billows from a storage building belonging to the education ministry's printing press corporation after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2015....more
Costumed performers take part in a dress rehearsal for Giacomo Puccini's Tosca ahead of the Israeli Opera Festival at Masada, June 1, 2015. According to the ancient historian Josephus, Masada was the site of a Roman siege that ended in 73 AD when...more
An Afghan drug addict covers his head with a scarf as he uses drug under a bridge inhabited by drug addicts in Kabul, Afghanistan June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham attend his formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Rescue workers search on a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party (NDP) during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing on Sunday the building that had...more
The sailing ship "Misconceivable" by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is seen at the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Afghan security forces are seen from a cracked side window of a vehicle, which was damaged in a suicide attack on a police headquarters in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 1, 2015. Taliban militants stormed the police headquarters after a suicide bomb...more
Kelowna Rockets' goalie Jackson Whistle concedes the game winning overtime goal to Oshawa Generals' Anthony Cirelli during their Memorial Cup final hockey game at the Colisee Pepsi in Quebec City, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Didier Debusschere/Pool
Dancers from the Batsheva Dance Company take part in a full dress rehearsal before their new show "Last Work" in Tel Aviv June 1, 2015. Batsheva is one of Israel's most prominent dance companies. Batsheva's artistic director, choreographer Ohad...more
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. The solar-powered plane attempting a round-the-world flight will cut short the seventh leg of its 35,000-km global (22,000-mile)...more
City municipal employees remove iron grills covered with "lovelocks" on the Pont des Arts which crosses over the River Seine in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. The bridge is closed from June 1 to June 8 and the padlocks which hang on the bridge will be...more
A moorhen walks along a chain whilst carrying building materials for its partner's nest, in the Serpentine Lake in London, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A fisherman casts his line into heavy seas off the promenade in Blackpool, Britain, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy walks near the remains of tents that were burnt in a refugee camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley June 1, 2015. At least six people were killed when dozens of tents at a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley caught fire on...more
Agricultural farm land is shown next to the desert in the Imperial Valley near El Centro, California May 31, 2015. California is enduring its worst drought on record. REUTERS/Mike Blake
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande make statements to the media before a meeting with top company executives at "European Roundtable of Industrialists" in the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2015....more
A Buddhist monk inspects candles during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Pupils and teachers take part in an earthquake drill during the second day of school at Baclaran Elementary school in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) ride on a travelator upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. South Korea on Tuesday reported its first two deaths...more
The Jacobite steam train crosses the river Lochy as it departs Fort William, Scotland. June 2, 2015. REUTER/Russell Cheyne
