Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo, Syria June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view shows the damage at the old souk in the old city of Homs, Syria June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A herdsman riding a horse directs a large herd of cattle, sheep and goats as they migrate to the summer pasturing areas at a mountainous region in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China May 31, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 3, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed...more
Fellow marines pay their respects to members of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, who were killed in the crash of their military helicopter while coming to the aid of earthquake victims in Nepal, during a memorial service at Camp Pendleton, California...more
Family members of passengers of a sunken cruise ship cry after marching toward the site of the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, Mexico June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking across...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Rescuers listen for reactions from inside a sunken ship as they search for survivors at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter,...more
A group of Central American immigrants trying to depart Mexico, hide behind trees to avoid being seen by a train driver as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing...more
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A family member of passengers on the ship which sank at the Jianli section of Yangtze River, in Hubei province, cries outside a closed office of Xiehe Travel in Shanghai, China, June 2, 2015. . REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past graffiti illustrating a modified dollar banknote in Athens, June 3, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday called on international creditors to show "realism" and help clinch a deal that will end speculation of the...more
A Myanmar military officer gestures from a navy ship towards a boat packed with migrants, off Leik Island in the Andaman Sea, May 31, 2015. More than 700 migrants found packed aboard an overcrowded boat in the Andaman Sea were still being held...more
A protester gestures in front of a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Ina Bass gives a thumbs up as her sister Elsie Shemin-Roth accepts the Medal of Honor from President Obama during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, June 2, 2015. Elsie and Ina accepted the medal posthumously on behalf of their father, Army...more
A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Divers pulled the 65-year-old woman from the hull of the passenger ship carrying 458 people that capsized on China's Yangtze River...more
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father "Charlie", and transitioning to life as a woman is the basis for a new reality television show "Becoming Us". REUTERS/Jim Young
Ladies run after their hats during strong winds at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in central London, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man salvages his family's belongings as a fire razes a residential neighbourhood in Quezon City, Metro Manila in the Philippines, June 3, 2015. Firemen said two people were injured while more than 300 families became homeless in a fire that hit a...more
Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs in the sky as Italy's President Sergio Mattarella pays his respects at the Unknown Soldier's monument during the Republic Day military parade in Rome, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Italian Presidency Press...more
Migrants who were found at sea on a boat sit near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed a boat with 727 migrants on board in the country's western...more
Spectators remove a metal structure which collapsed in the tribune on the Philippe Chartier tennis court during the men's quarter-final match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France and Kei Nishikori of Japan during the French Open tennis tournament at...more
A fisherman casts his line into heavy seas off the promenade in Blackpool, Britain, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mourners grieve over the coffin during the funeral of policemen, killed by a tank rigged with explosives, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 2, 2015. Islamic State militants drove a tank rigged with explosives into a base south of the...more
Married Hindu women tie sacred threads around a banyan tree, believed to be a divine wishing tree, at a ceremony to pray for good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in Ahmedabad, India, June 2, 2015. During the festival,...more
A mock skull with text G7 is placed on the roof of a mobile toilet at G7 opponents' tent camp on the field near the Loisach river in the outskirts of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, June 3, 2015. The camp is set a few miles from Elmau where...more
Fourteen sea lions which were rescued by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, are released back to their ocean home in Laguna Beach, California, June 2, 2015. These sea lions were the victims of a horrific attack that took place at the center in April,...more
