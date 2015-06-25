Editor's choice
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME...more
Solar Impulse spokeswoman Elke Neumann (C) informs journalists that a planned flight of the solar powered plane Solar Impulse 2 from Nagoya airport in Japan was canceled due to a change in weather conditions, June 24, 2015. The solar-powered plane...more
Brenda Sabb inspects a U.S. flag at Valley Forge's manufacturing facility in Lane, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Prominent U.S. flag makers said on Tuesday they will stop manufacturing and selling Confederate battle flags after last week's attack on...more
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's...more
People stand on a beach next to a stranded boat which was pushed ashore by waves under the influence of typhoon Kujira, in Sanya, Hainan province, China, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Religious devotees, dressed in banana leaves and their faces covered in mud, walk along a street as they ask for alms during the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in...more
Riders rear up on their horses while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. The riders of the horses are representatives of the...more
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. A devastating heat wave has killed more than 400 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the past three days, health...more
A casino financier wearing rings and with painted fingernails, counts money she collected from a gambler only moments before, in Angeles city, north of Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2015. Financiers normally loan money with high interest rates to...more
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A member of the Afghan security force stands in front of a damaged building a day after attacks outside the Afghan parliament in Kabul June 23, 2015. A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday as lawmakers met to...more
The Confederate flag flies at the State House ahead of a rally to get it removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Great Britain's Heather Watson during the second round of the Aegon International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Dean Walsh (L) of Ireland and Kastriot Sopa of Germany fight during their 64kg men's light welterweight boxing quarterfinals fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Newborn twin female panda cubs are seen inside an incubator at the Giant Panda Research Base in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, June 22, 2015. Giant panda Ke Lin at the base gave birth to the female twins on Monday, local media reported....more
Athletes of Ireland and Slovenia play during their women's group stage 3x3 basketball match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A gust of wind blows away Pope Francis' skullcap as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New England Patriot's quarterback Tom Brady arrives at NFL headquarters as people ask for autographs in New York June 23, 2015. Tom Brady's appeal of his four-game National Football League suspension for participating in a scheme to deflate footballs...more
Two women dressed up as witches take pictures in front of the bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night on the beach in Gijon, northern Spain, June 24, 2015. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives by private aircraft at Tegal airport in Berlin, Germany June 23, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Essa Khan (C), 24, an Afghan soldier talks with his colleagues at the Afghan Parliament entrance gate in Kabul, Afghanistan June 23, 2015. On Monday morning, Khan was an just another Afghan soldier earning about $200 a month to guard national...more
A Muslim man reads the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
The marquee at the American movie theater reads "#CharlestonUnited" after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 22, 2015. ...more
