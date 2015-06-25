Edition:
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Solar Impulse spokeswoman Elke Neumann (C) informs journalists that a planned flight of the solar powered plane Solar Impulse 2 from Nagoya airport in Japan was canceled due to a change in weather conditions, June 24, 2015. The solar-powered plane attempting a round-the-world flight cut short the seventh leg of its 35,000-km global (22,000-mile) journey earlier this month, landing in Nagoya, western Japan, due to bad weather. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Brenda Sabb inspects a U.S. flag at Valley Forge's manufacturing facility in Lane, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Prominent U.S. flag makers said on Tuesday they will stop manufacturing and selling Confederate battle flags after last week's attack on worshippers at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Reggie VandenBosch, vice president of sales at privately owned Valley Forge Flag, said the Pennsylvania-based company came to the decision as pressure grew on South Carolina to remove the banner from outside the State House in Columbia. The 133-year-old company sells millions of flags each year, VandenBosch said, with Confederate flags making up only a tiny slice of that business. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

People stand on a beach next to a stranded boat which was pushed ashore by waves under the influence of typhoon Kujira, in Sanya, Hainan province, China, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Religious devotees, dressed in banana leaves and their faces covered in mud, walk along a street as they ask for alms during the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in Nueva Ecija province in northern Philippines June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Riders rear up on their horses while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. The riders of the horses are representatives of the ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. A devastating heat wave has killed more than 400 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the past three days, health officials said on Tuesday, as paramilitaries set up emergency medical camps in the streets. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A casino financier wearing rings and with painted fingernails, counts money she collected from a gambler only moments before, in Angeles city, north of Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2015. Financiers normally loan money with high interest rates to gamblers inside casinos. Many told Reuters photographer Erik De Castro that gambling is only an entertaining diversion in a country where two-fifths of the population live on $2 a day. But he found that some gamble every day. Casino security personnel told of customers begging to be banned from the premises, while a financier who lends gamblers money at high interest described the dozens of vehicles and wads of land titles given as collateral by those hoping lady luck would bring them riches. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Afghan security force stands in front of a damaged building a day after attacks outside the Afghan parliament in Kabul June 23, 2015. A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday as lawmakers met to consider a new defense minister. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

The Confederate flag flies at the State House ahead of a rally to get it removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Great Britain's Heather Watson during the second round of the Aegon International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Dean Walsh (L) of Ireland and Kastriot Sopa of Germany fight during their 64kg men's light welterweight boxing quarterfinals fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Newborn twin female panda cubs are seen inside an incubator at the Giant Panda Research Base in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, June 22, 2015. Giant panda Ke Lin at the base gave birth to the female twins on Monday, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Athletes of Ireland and Slovenia play during their women's group stage 3x3 basketball match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A gust of wind blows away Pope Francis' skullcap as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

New England Patriot's quarterback Tom Brady arrives at NFL headquarters as people ask for autographs in New York June 23, 2015. Tom Brady's appeal of his four-game National Football League suspension for participating in a scheme to deflate footballs during last season's playoffs began Tuesday at NFL headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Two women dressed up as witches take pictures in front of the bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night on the beach in Gijon, northern Spain, June 24, 2015. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and effigies of malign spirits are seen across Spain as people celebrate the night of San Juan, a purification ceremony coinciding with the summer solstice. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives by private aircraft at Tegal airport in Berlin, Germany June 23, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Essa Khan (C), 24, an Afghan soldier talks with his colleagues at the Afghan Parliament entrance gate in Kabul, Afghanistan June 23, 2015. On Monday morning, Khan was an just another Afghan soldier earning about $200 a month to guard national institutions in Kabul from militant attack. By Monday afternoon, the army sergeant was a national hero, lionized by the media for shooting dead several Taliban gunmen who tried to storm the country's parliament which was in full session at the time. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A Muslim man reads the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

The marquee at the American movie theater reads "#CharlestonUnited" after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

