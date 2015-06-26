Editor's choice
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at...more
A chair is hurled at police by protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. Islamic State fighters launched simultaneous attacks against the Syrian government and Kurdish militia...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote in Washington, June 25, 2015. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the...more
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME...more
A migrant from Eritrea simulates what she says is a torture technique during a protest outside the European Union delegation in Israel, in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv June 25, 2015. About 300 Eritrean migrants living in Israel held a protest on Thursday...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Queen Elizabeth smile as a robot waves during their visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tires to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. French taxi drivers stepped up...more
A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. Syrian state television said...more
An Afghan woman holds her child as she visits the inauguration of "Spring of Holy Quran" exhibition during the month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Los Angeles County fire hawk makes a water drop on a100-acre brush fire burning in the hills north of Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A mannequin is seen on balcony of an old building in Athens, Greece, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Xu Yanhua, 32, suffering from physical disability after a severe spine injury, uses an extended stylus to type on a tablet as he runs his online store on his bed, in Houwu village of Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 24, 2015. According to local...more
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A migrant waits to disembark from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot Stavanger in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, Italy June 24, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and...more
Yellow balloons featuring umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, are left by pro-democracy protesters camping outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2015. Hong Kong authorities began clearing away the last...more
A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water released by the police during clashes after Chile's victory over Uruguay celebrations, in their Copa America 2015 quarter-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A religious devotee, dressed in banana leaves and with her face covered in mud, prays during a holy Mass surrounded by banana leaves worn by other devotees as she takes part in the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint...more
People dance during "Dia de San Juan" (St. John's Day) festival in the village of Curiepe, in the Miranda region, northern Venezuela, June 24, 2015. The festival, which draws on European and African roots, starts when a statue of the saint is brought...more
Llorenc Gomez (C) of Spain kicks the ball next to Simone Marinai of Italy during their group stage beach soccer match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fire personnel trucks are shown along a road in a burned out area of the Washington Fire near Markleeville, California in this handout photo released to Reuters June 24, 2015. A wind-whipped wildfire was about three miles (4.8 km) outside a...more
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan boy jumps at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Republican presidential candidate and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, India, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded...more
A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. Traffic...more
