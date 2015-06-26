Edition:
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A chair is hurled at police by protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A chair is hurled at police by protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A chair is hurled at police by protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. Islamic State fighters launched simultaneous attacks against the Syrian government and Kurdish militia overnight, moving back onto the offensive after losing ground in recent days to Kurdish-led forces near the capital of their "caliphate." REUTERS/Ali Sahin

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. Islamic State fighters launched simultaneous attacks against the Syrian government and Kurdish militia...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. Islamic State fighters launched simultaneous attacks against the Syrian government and Kurdish militia overnight, moving back onto the offensive after losing ground in recent days to Kurdish-led forces near the capital of their "caliphate." REUTERS/Ali Sahin
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote in Washington, June 25, 2015. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of President Obama's signature healthcare law, handing a major victory to the president. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote in Washington, June 25, 2015. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of President Obama's signature healthcare law, handing a major victory to the president. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote in Washington, June 25, 2015. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of President Obama's signature healthcare law, handing a major victory to the president. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A migrant from Eritrea simulates what she says is a torture technique during a protest outside the European Union delegation in Israel, in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv June 25, 2015. About 300 Eritrean migrants living in Israel held a protest on Thursday calling on the EU to act upon a U.N. inquiry report published earlier this month that showed human rights violations in Eritrea that may amount to crimes against humanity, including extrajudicial killings, widespread torture and enforced labor. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A migrant from Eritrea simulates what she says is a torture technique during a protest outside the European Union delegation in Israel, in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv June 25, 2015. About 300 Eritrean migrants living in Israel held a protest on Thursday...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A migrant from Eritrea simulates what she says is a torture technique during a protest outside the European Union delegation in Israel, in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv June 25, 2015. About 300 Eritrean migrants living in Israel held a protest on Thursday calling on the EU to act upon a U.N. inquiry report published earlier this month that showed human rights violations in Eritrea that may amount to crimes against humanity, including extrajudicial killings, widespread torture and enforced labor. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Queen Elizabeth smile as a robot waves during their visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Queen Elizabeth smile as a robot waves during their visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Queen Elizabeth smile as a robot waves during their visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tires to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. French taxi drivers stepped up protests against U.S. online cab service UberPOP on Thursday, blocking road access to airports and train stations in Paris and other cities. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tires to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. French taxi drivers stepped up...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tires to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. French taxi drivers stepped up protests against U.S. online cab service UberPOP on Thursday, blocking road access to airports and train stations in Paris and other cities. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. Syrian state television said on Thursday that Islamic State fighters who carried out a deadly assault on the predominantly Kurdish border town of Kobani had entered Syria from Turkey. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. Syrian state television said...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. Syrian state television said on Thursday that Islamic State fighters who carried out a deadly assault on the predominantly Kurdish border town of Kobani had entered Syria from Turkey. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Afghan woman holds her child as she visits the inauguration of "Spring of Holy Quran" exhibition during the month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan woman holds her child as she visits the inauguration of "Spring of Holy Quran" exhibition during the month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
An Afghan woman holds her child as she visits the inauguration of "Spring of Holy Quran" exhibition during the month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Los Angeles County fire hawk makes a water drop on a100-acre brush fire burning in the hills north of Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles County fire hawk makes a water drop on a100-acre brush fire burning in the hills north of Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Los Angeles County fire hawk makes a water drop on a100-acre brush fire burning in the hills north of Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A mannequin is seen on balcony of an old building in Athens, Greece, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A mannequin is seen on balcony of an old building in Athens, Greece, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A mannequin is seen on balcony of an old building in Athens, Greece, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Xu Yanhua, 32, suffering from physical disability after a severe spine injury, uses an extended stylus to type on a tablet as he runs his online store on his bed, in Houwu village of Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 24, 2015. According to local media, the family could not afford proper medical treatment for Xu, who used to be a mechanic before a work related accident in 2012 caused him to be paralyzed from the shoulders down. Since March 2015, Xu has been operating an online store on his own to sell socks in hopes of earning some money to help out his family. REUTERS/William Hong

Xu Yanhua, 32, suffering from physical disability after a severe spine injury, uses an extended stylus to type on a tablet as he runs his online store on his bed, in Houwu village of Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 24, 2015. According to local...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Xu Yanhua, 32, suffering from physical disability after a severe spine injury, uses an extended stylus to type on a tablet as he runs his online store on his bed, in Houwu village of Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 24, 2015. According to local media, the family could not afford proper medical treatment for Xu, who used to be a mechanic before a work related accident in 2012 caused him to be paralyzed from the shoulders down. Since March 2015, Xu has been operating an online store on his own to sell socks in hopes of earning some money to help out his family. REUTERS/William Hong
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A migrant waits to disembark from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot Stavanger in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, Italy June 24, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant waits to disembark from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot Stavanger in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, Italy June 24, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A migrant waits to disembark from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot Stavanger in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, Italy June 24, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Yellow balloons featuring umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, are left by pro-democracy protesters camping outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2015. Hong Kong authorities began clearing away the last pro-democracy encampments near government headquarters on Wednesday, watched by a handful of demonstrators in a quiet but poignant end to nine months of street protests. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Yellow balloons featuring umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, are left by pro-democracy protesters camping outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2015. Hong Kong authorities began clearing away the last...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Yellow balloons featuring umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, are left by pro-democracy protesters camping outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2015. Hong Kong authorities began clearing away the last pro-democracy encampments near government headquarters on Wednesday, watched by a handful of demonstrators in a quiet but poignant end to nine months of street protests. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water released by the police during clashes after Chile's victory over Uruguay celebrations, in their Copa America 2015 quarter-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water released by the police during clashes after Chile's victory over Uruguay celebrations, in their Copa America 2015 quarter-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water released by the police during clashes after Chile's victory over Uruguay celebrations, in their Copa America 2015 quarter-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A religious devotee, dressed in banana leaves and with her face covered in mud, prays during a holy Mass surrounded by banana leaves worn by other devotees as she takes part in the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in Nueva Ecija province in northern Philippines June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

A religious devotee, dressed in banana leaves and with her face covered in mud, prays during a holy Mass surrounded by banana leaves worn by other devotees as she takes part in the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in Nueva Ecija province in northern Philippines June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A religious devotee, dressed in banana leaves and with her face covered in mud, prays during a holy Mass surrounded by banana leaves worn by other devotees as she takes part in the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in Nueva Ecija province in northern Philippines June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
People dance during "Dia de San Juan" (St. John's Day) festival in the village of Curiepe, in the Miranda region, northern Venezuela, June 24, 2015. The festival, which draws on European and African roots, starts when a statue of the saint is brought out from the church and ends after three days of non-stop drumming, singing, dancing and drinking on the streets of Curiepe. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People dance during "Dia de San Juan" (St. John's Day) festival in the village of Curiepe, in the Miranda region, northern Venezuela, June 24, 2015. The festival, which draws on European and African roots, starts when a statue of the saint is brought...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
People dance during "Dia de San Juan" (St. John's Day) festival in the village of Curiepe, in the Miranda region, northern Venezuela, June 24, 2015. The festival, which draws on European and African roots, starts when a statue of the saint is brought out from the church and ends after three days of non-stop drumming, singing, dancing and drinking on the streets of Curiepe. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Llorenc Gomez (C) of Spain kicks the ball next to Simone Marinai of Italy during their group stage beach soccer match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Llorenc Gomez (C) of Spain kicks the ball next to Simone Marinai of Italy during their group stage beach soccer match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Llorenc Gomez (C) of Spain kicks the ball next to Simone Marinai of Italy during their group stage beach soccer match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fire personnel trucks are shown along a road in a burned out area of the Washington Fire near Markleeville, California in this handout photo released to Reuters June 24, 2015. A wind-whipped wildfire was about three miles (4.8 km) outside a California mountain town in the Lake Tahoe area on Wednesday, prompting road and campsite closures, as fires blackened swathes of four states on the drought-stricken U.S. West Coast. REUTERS/Matt Call/ Nevada Department of Forestry/Handout

Fire personnel trucks are shown along a road in a burned out area of the Washington Fire near Markleeville, California in this handout photo released to Reuters June 24, 2015. A wind-whipped wildfire was about three miles (4.8 km) outside a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Fire personnel trucks are shown along a road in a burned out area of the Washington Fire near Markleeville, California in this handout photo released to Reuters June 24, 2015. A wind-whipped wildfire was about three miles (4.8 km) outside a California mountain town in the Lake Tahoe area on Wednesday, prompting road and campsite closures, as fires blackened swathes of four states on the drought-stricken U.S. West Coast. REUTERS/Matt Call/ Nevada Department of Forestry/Handout
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan boy jumps at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan boy jumps at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
An Afghan boy jumps at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Republican presidential candidate and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Republican presidential candidate and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, India, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded Nobel laureate Mother Teresa as the head of her Missionaries of Charity and expanded the movement overseas, died on Tuesday, aged 80. After taking over the charity following Mother Teresa's death in 1997, Nirmala expanded the organization's reach to 134 countries by opening centers in nations such as Afghanistan, Israel and Thailand. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, India, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, India, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded Nobel laureate Mother Teresa as the head of her Missionaries of Charity and expanded the movement overseas, died on Tuesday, aged 80. After taking over the charity following Mother Teresa's death in 1997, Nirmala expanded the organization's reach to 134 countries by opening centers in nations such as Afghanistan, Israel and Thailand. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. Traffic was suspended on Tuesday after striking ferry workers accessed the terminal on the French side and set fire to tires to protest against the restructuring of Eurotunnel's maritime business MyFerryLink. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. Traffic...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. Traffic was suspended on Tuesday after striking ferry workers accessed the terminal on the French side and set fire to tires to protest against the restructuring of Eurotunnel's maritime business MyFerryLink. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
