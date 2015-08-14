The world's oldest living twin brothers, Paulus (L) and Pieter Langerock from Belgium, 102, toast while sitting in their living room at the Ter Venne care home in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, August 11, 2015. Born on July 8 1913, they never married and until this day sleep side by side in the same room. Eating in moderation, drinking a glass of good wine every day and avoiding chasing women are the secrets of a long life, Belgians Pieter and Paulus Langerock, the world's oldest living twin brothers, say. The brothers have lived together for most of their lives and until this day barely leave each other's side, sharing a room at their nursing home just outside the Belgian town of Ghent. REUTERS/Yves Herman

