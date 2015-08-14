Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2015 | 2:15am BST

Editor's choice

Cuba's former President Fidel Castro (R), Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sit together in a van in Havana, Cuba, August 13, 2015. Fidel Castro celebrated his 89th birthday on August 13. Cilia Flores (rear L), wife of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Dalia Soto del Valle (rear R, seated behind Castro), wife of Fidel Castro, are seated in the back of the van. REUTERS/Agencia Boliviana de Informacion/Handout

Cuba's former President Fidel Castro (R), Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sit together in a van in Havana, Cuba, August 13, 2015. Fidel Castro celebrated his 89th birthday on August 13. Cilia Flores (rear L),...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro (R), Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sit together in a van in Havana, Cuba, August 13, 2015. Fidel Castro celebrated his 89th birthday on August 13. Cilia Flores (rear L), wife of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Dalia Soto del Valle (rear R, seated behind Castro), wife of Fidel Castro, are seated in the back of the van. REUTERS/Agencia Boliviana de Informacion/Handout
Close
1 / 29
Protesters take part in "Artists Take Fight Against Police Murders" in New York's Times Square August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Protesters take part in "Artists Take Fight Against Police Murders" in New York's Times Square August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Protesters take part in "Artists Take Fight Against Police Murders" in New York's Times Square August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 29
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under the Korean People's Army (KPA) Unit 810 in this undated photo released August 13, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under the Korean People's Army (KPA) Unit 810 in this undated photo released August 13, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under the Korean People's Army (KPA) Unit 810 in this undated photo released August 13, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 29
A guard of the La Reforma Penitentiary holds a pigeon with a little bag filled with drugs attached to its chest in San Rafael de Alejuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, August 11, 2015. Guards captured the bird in one of the patios of the prison and found 14 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of marijuana in the little bag, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice and Peace. REUTERS/Costa Rica Ministry of Justice and Peace/Handout

A guard of the La Reforma Penitentiary holds a pigeon with a little bag filled with drugs attached to its chest in San Rafael de Alejuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, August 11, 2015. Guards captured the bird in one of the patios of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A guard of the La Reforma Penitentiary holds a pigeon with a little bag filled with drugs attached to its chest in San Rafael de Alejuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, August 11, 2015. Guards captured the bird in one of the patios of the prison and found 14 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of marijuana in the little bag, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice and Peace. REUTERS/Costa Rica Ministry of Justice and Peace/Handout
Close
4 / 29
Migrant boys play soccer in front of an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Migrant boys play soccer in front of an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrant boys play soccer in front of an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
5 / 29
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 44 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin,...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 44 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 29
A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery and housebreaking incidents in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery and housebreaking incidents in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 29
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 29
A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl in the early morning of August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl in the early morning of August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl in the early morning of August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
9 / 29
Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope (R) is pictured fighting with a security guard during the Olympic qualifying match between Costa Rica amd Panama at the Maracana stadium in Panama City August 11, 2015. Wanchope resigned on Wednesday after being involved in a brawl with a security guard at the end of an Olympic qualifying match against Panama. REUTERS/Roberto Cisneros-La Prensa Panama

Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope (R) is pictured fighting with a security guard during the Olympic qualifying match between Costa Rica amd Panama at the Maracana stadium in Panama City August 11, 2015. Wanchope resigned on Wednesday after being...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope (R) is pictured fighting with a security guard during the Olympic qualifying match between Costa Rica amd Panama at the Maracana stadium in Panama City August 11, 2015. Wanchope resigned on Wednesday after being involved in a brawl with a security guard at the end of an Olympic qualifying match against Panama. REUTERS/Roberto Cisneros-La Prensa Panama
Close
10 / 29
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 29
Reveller relax inside a 3-D Luminarium inflatable installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reveller relax inside a 3-D Luminarium inflatable installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Reveller relax inside a 3-D Luminarium inflatable installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
12 / 29
A man carries a painting depicting Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A man carries a painting depicting Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A man carries a painting depicting Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
13 / 29
Firefighters look on during the Jerusalem Fire along Morgan Valley Road in Lake County, California, August 12, 2015. A wildfire burning in northern California grew rapidly on Tuesday near another massive blaze that has destroyed dozens of buildings, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes for the second time in as many weeks. The so-called Jerusalem Fire, sparked on Sunday, has spread across 14,000 acres and was burning aggressively through drought-parched vegetation north of Napa Valley wine country. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Firefighters look on during the Jerusalem Fire along Morgan Valley Road in Lake County, California, August 12, 2015. A wildfire burning in northern California grew rapidly on Tuesday near another massive blaze that has destroyed dozens of buildings,...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters look on during the Jerusalem Fire along Morgan Valley Road in Lake County, California, August 12, 2015. A wildfire burning in northern California grew rapidly on Tuesday near another massive blaze that has destroyed dozens of buildings, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes for the second time in as many weeks. The so-called Jerusalem Fire, sparked on Sunday, has spread across 14,000 acres and was burning aggressively through drought-parched vegetation north of Napa Valley wine country. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
14 / 29
Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 29
The world's oldest living twin brothers, Paulus (L) and Pieter Langerock from Belgium, 102, toast while sitting in their living room at the Ter Venne care home in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, August 11, 2015. Born on July 8 1913, they never married and until this day sleep side by side in the same room. Eating in moderation, drinking a glass of good wine every day and avoiding chasing women are the secrets of a long life, Belgians Pieter and Paulus Langerock, the world's oldest living twin brothers, say. The brothers have lived together for most of their lives and until this day barely leave each other's side, sharing a room at their nursing home just outside the Belgian town of Ghent. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The world's oldest living twin brothers, Paulus (L) and Pieter Langerock from Belgium, 102, toast while sitting in their living room at the Ter Venne care home in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, August 11, 2015. Born on July 8 1913, they never married...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
The world's oldest living twin brothers, Paulus (L) and Pieter Langerock from Belgium, 102, toast while sitting in their living room at the Ter Venne care home in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, August 11, 2015. Born on July 8 1913, they never married and until this day sleep side by side in the same room. Eating in moderation, drinking a glass of good wine every day and avoiding chasing women are the secrets of a long life, Belgians Pieter and Paulus Langerock, the world's oldest living twin brothers, say. The brothers have lived together for most of their lives and until this day barely leave each other's side, sharing a room at their nursing home just outside the Belgian town of Ghent. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 29
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 29
A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 29
Bastian Hummes (R) teaches his child to milk a goat in the village of Odrintsi, Bulgaria, August 10, 2015. A self-described shaman who discovered the healing powers of herbs while seeing visions on his sickbed; a former consultant for IBM who ditched PowerPoint presentations to drive across Africa and an artist from Luxembourg who is a qualified plumber. They are among a group of 22 people newly settled in the crumbling village of Odrintsi in southeastern Bulgaria where they live without electricity, but with 230 goats. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bastian Hummes (R) teaches his child to milk a goat in the village of Odrintsi, Bulgaria, August 10, 2015. A self-described shaman who discovered the healing powers of herbs while seeing visions on his sickbed; a former consultant for IBM who ditched...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Bastian Hummes (R) teaches his child to milk a goat in the village of Odrintsi, Bulgaria, August 10, 2015. A self-described shaman who discovered the healing powers of herbs while seeing visions on his sickbed; a former consultant for IBM who ditched PowerPoint presentations to drive across Africa and an artist from Luxembourg who is a qualified plumber. They are among a group of 22 people newly settled in the crumbling village of Odrintsi in southeastern Bulgaria where they live without electricity, but with 230 goats. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
19 / 29
A couple play in foam during the Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A couple play in foam during the Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A couple play in foam during the Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 29
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer

Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 29
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the Mediterranean Sea, Italian rescuers said on Wednesday, while more than 1,500 were picked up from other vessels in the past 24 hours. REUTERS/Italian Navy/Handout via Reuters

A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the Mediterranean Sea, Italian rescuers said on Wednesday, while more than 1,500 were picked up from other vessels in the past 24 hours. REUTERS/Italian Navy/Handout via Reuters
Close
22 / 29
A model wears a creation by Maatin Shakir during the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A model wears a creation by Maatin Shakir during the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A model wears a creation by Maatin Shakir during the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
23 / 29
Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 29
Newly married couples take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Newly married couples take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Newly married couples take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
25 / 29
A boy jumps into the river Nile during hot weather on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. A heatwave killed at least 61 people across Egypt from Sunday to Tuesday and caused nearly 600 people to be admitted to hospital, Egypt's health ministry said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A boy jumps into the river Nile during hot weather on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. A heatwave killed at least 61 people across Egypt from Sunday to Tuesday and caused nearly 600 people to be admitted to hospital, Egypt's health...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A boy jumps into the river Nile during hot weather on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. A heatwave killed at least 61 people across Egypt from Sunday to Tuesday and caused nearly 600 people to be admitted to hospital, Egypt's health ministry said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
26 / 29
Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
27 / 29
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August 12, 2015. The Turkish coast is seen in the background. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August 12, 2015. The Turkish coast is seen in the background. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
28 / 29
People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/China Daily

People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said on Thursday. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Aug 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Aug 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Aug 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures