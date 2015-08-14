Editor's choice
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro (R), Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sit together in a van in Havana, Cuba, August 13, 2015. Fidel Castro celebrated his 89th birthday on August 13. Cilia Flores (rear L),...more
Protesters take part in "Artists Take Fight Against Police Murders" in New York's Times Square August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under the Korean People's Army (KPA) Unit 810 in this undated photo released August 13, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A guard of the La Reforma Penitentiary holds a pigeon with a little bag filled with drugs attached to its chest in San Rafael de Alejuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, August 11, 2015. Guards captured the bird in one of the patios of the...more
Migrant boys play soccer in front of an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin,...more
A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery...more
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on...more
A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl in the early morning of August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope (R) is pictured fighting with a security guard during the Olympic qualifying match between Costa Rica amd Panama at the Maracana stadium in Panama City August 11, 2015. Wanchope resigned on Wednesday after being...more
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of...more
Reveller relax inside a 3-D Luminarium inflatable installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A man carries a painting depicting Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Firefighters look on during the Jerusalem Fire along Morgan Valley Road in Lake County, California, August 12, 2015. A wildfire burning in northern California grew rapidly on Tuesday near another massive blaze that has destroyed dozens of buildings,...more
Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The world's oldest living twin brothers, Paulus (L) and Pieter Langerock from Belgium, 102, toast while sitting in their living room at the Ter Venne care home in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, August 11, 2015. Born on July 8 1913, they never married...more
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port...more
A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Bastian Hummes (R) teaches his child to milk a goat in the village of Odrintsi, Bulgaria, August 10, 2015. A self-described shaman who discovered the healing powers of herbs while seeing visions on his sickbed; a former consultant for IBM who ditched...more
A couple play in foam during the Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port...more
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the...more
A model wears a creation by Maatin Shakir during the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of...more
Newly married couples take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A boy jumps into the river Nile during hot weather on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. A heatwave killed at least 61 people across Egypt from Sunday to Tuesday and caused nearly 600 people to be admitted to hospital, Egypt's health...more
Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August...more
People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port...more
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.