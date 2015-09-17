Edition:
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Japaneses opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato, deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17, 2015. Crowds of protesters rallied as Japan's parliament moved close to passing bills for a defence policy change that could allow troops to fight abroad for the first time since World War Two, despite opposition by many ordinary voters. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Republican U.S. presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Syrian migrants rest under a tree during their walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. Turkish security forces stopped hundreds of people, mainly Syrians, from marching towards western Turkey's border with Greece on Tuesday in a bid to reach Europe, potentially opening up a new front in the escalating migrant crisis. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. The U.S. State Department on Monday voiced concern about violence at the compound surrounding Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, an area revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant plays with his child in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union on Tuesday, taking matters into its own hands to halt Europe's influx of refugees. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Gilian Caballero, 8, holds a pigeon for sale used for Santeria rituals in downtown Havana, August 4, 2015. Santeria adherents can only hope the upcoming visit from Pope Francis will somehow nudge the Church toward recognizing the millions of Cubans who identify with both religious traditions. Picture taken on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Prisoner Stuart Horner walks across the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, Britain, September 15, 2015. Horner, a convicted murderer, has so far spent 2 nights on the prison roof protesting about conditions inside the jail. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. German luxury carmaker BMW's new chief executive, Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported. Krueger collapsed as he was commenting on BMW's latest models during a news conference. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A baby elephant follows its mahout past a store in Udon Thani, Thailand September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 11, 2015. Yasmine says that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey and this Greek tourist island threw away the dress her grandmother gave her. The crossing from Turkey and the eventual trip to Athens is only the beginning for Yasmine and other families. Ahead lies a trek north through Greece, up via Macedonia and Serbia to Hungary and on to Austria, Germany and more industrialized countries. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Malcolm Turnbull (C) is sworn in by Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove (R) as Australia's 29th prime minister at Government House in Canberra, September 15, 2015. Turnbull, the former communications minister, was sworn in on Tuesday as Australia's fourth leader in two years, replacing Tony Abbott. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A riot police officer uses a shield to hit a protester while detaining him during a protest against the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), a military deal that would allow the U.S. access to Philippine bases, in front of the U.S. embassy in Manila September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants lie in protest, paying tribute to Aylan Kurdi, the drowned Syrian child whose body washed up on a beach in Turkey, as they are stopped by security forces at a bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. The toll of property loss from the deadly Northern California wildfire has climbed to at least 585 homes and hundreds of other structures destroyed, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported on Tuesday. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Syrian refugees wait to disembark a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. Two decades of frontier-free travel across Europe unraveled on Monday as countries re-established border controls in the face of an unprecedented influx of migrants, which broke the record for the most arrivals by land in a single day. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
School teacher Niurka Mola, 50, holds a doll which symbolises the African sea goddess Yemaya before a ceremony in her home, a house known as Cabildo, or religious house by Santeria tradition, in downtown Havana, August 7, 2015. Santeria adherents can only hope the upcoming visit from Pope Francis will somehow nudge the Church toward recognizing the millions of Cubans who identify with both religious traditions. Picture taken on August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Benfica's Nico Gaitan shoots during their Champion League Group C soccer match against Astana at Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed nine people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy rain pounding nearby canyons swept them away in their cars, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Syrian refugees celebrate as they arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 15, 2015. Two decades of frontier-free travel across Europe unraveled on Monday as countries re-established border controls in the face of an unprecedented influx of migrants, which broke the record for the most arrivals by land in a single day. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A labourer works along the exterior wall of an apartment complex which is under construction in Hongseong, South Korea, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, California, United States September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant boy looks out a window as he sits on board a train to Serbia at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A damaged house is seen after a heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vamco hit Lingshui Ethnic Li Autonomous County, in Hainan province, September 14, 2015. Around 200 people have been evacuated from the affected area, according to local media. Picture taken September 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents lift weights during a morning exercise beside the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents walk along a street after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah September 15, 2015. At least eight people were killed near Utah's border with Arizona when flash floods triggered by heavy rain in nearby canyons swept them away in their cars, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union on Tuesday, taking matters into its own hands to halt Europe's influx of refugees. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
