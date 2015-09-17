Editor's Choice

An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried to a vehicle headed towards to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 17, 2015. During the festival, the idols...more

An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried to a vehicle headed towards to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 17, 2015. During the festival, the idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and will be immersed in a river or the sea in accordance with the Hindu faith. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

