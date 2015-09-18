Editor's Choice

Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 18, 2015 | 1:00pm BST

Ships are seen on the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed by a magnitude 8.3 earthquake in central Chile that killed 11 people, forced 1 million from their homes and sent giant waves crashing into coastal areas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Ships are seen on the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed by a magnitude 8.3...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour gives an interview before the presentation of Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour gives an interview before the presentation of Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

A Palestinian throws a stone at Israeli police vehicle during a protest against Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 17, 2015. Saudi Arabia denounced on Thursday what it called violations by Israeli forces of Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites, which has seen days of clashes between Israeli police and stone-throwing Palestinians.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian throws a stone at Israeli police vehicle during a protest against Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 17, 2015. Saudi Arabia denounced on...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

A Croatian policeman holds a crying baby as he stands among migrants waiting to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. Croatia said on Thursday it could not take in any more migrants, amid chaotic scenes of riot police trying to control thousands who have streamed into the European Union country from Serbia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A Croatian policeman holds a crying baby as he stands among migrants waiting to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. Croatia said on Thursday it could not take in any more migrants, amid chaotic scenes of riot police trying to control thousands who have streamed into the European Union country from Serbia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

A resident looks out from his flat during a blackout after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed by a magnitude 8.3 earthquake in central Chile that killed 11 people, forced 1 million from their homes and sent giant waves crashing into coastal areas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A resident looks out from his flat during a blackout after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed...more

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

Yoshiro Nakamatsu (L), a 2005 Ig Nobel award recipient for Nutrition, removes a sword from the mouth of Sword Swallower Dan Meyer, the 2007 Ig Nobel recipient for Medicine for his paper "Sword Swallowing and its side effects", at the 25th First Annual Ig Nobel Prizes awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Yoshiro Nakamatsu (L), a 2005 Ig Nobel award recipient for Nutrition, removes a sword from the mouth of Sword Swallower Dan Meyer, the 2007 Ig Nobel recipient for Medicine for his paper "Sword Swallowing and its side effects", at the 25th First Annual Ig Nobel Prizes awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

An activist covered in fake blood performs during a protest against the death of Semiao Vilhalva, a leader of the Guarani Kaiowa tribe, in Sao Paulo September 17, 2015. The organisers of the protest said Vilhalva was shot dead on August 29 during a confrontation with men trying to expel tribe members from land the tribe had earlier occupied in the municipality of Antonio Joao, Mato Grosso do Sul state. Police are investigating the case. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An activist covered in fake blood performs during a protest against the death of Semiao Vilhalva, a leader of the Guarani Kaiowa tribe, in Sao Paulo September 17, 2015. The organisers of the protest said Vilhalva was shot dead on August 29 during a...more

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

People throw chairs installed at an event celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 65th birthday in Ahmedabad, India, September 17, 2015. Angry parents who wanted to take selfies with their daughters got violent after organisers failed to start an event planned in Modi's home state of Gujarat. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People throw chairs installed at an event celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 65th birthday in Ahmedabad, India, September 17, 2015. Angry parents who wanted to take selfies with their daughters got violent after organisers failed to start an event planned in Modi's home state of Gujarat. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

Refugees and migrants are seen onboard Eleftherios Venizelos ferry moored in the port the Greek island of Lesbos shortly before its departure for Athens September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Refugees and migrants are seen onboard Eleftherios Venizelos ferry moored in the port the Greek island of Lesbos shortly before its departure for Athens September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

Workers try to remove a rock on the road to Illapel town after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed by a magnitude 8.3 earthquake in central Chile that killed 11 people, forced 1 million from their homes and sent giant waves crashing into coastal areas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Workers try to remove a rock on the road to Illapel town after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed by a magnitude 8.3 earthquake in...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

A migrant stands in front of the Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. The European Union's migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on September 17, 2015 that barriers of the kind that Hungary had erected on its Serbian border were temporary solutions that only diverted refugees and migrants to other countries and escalated tensions. Picture taken September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant stands in front of the Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. The European Union's migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on September 17, 2015 that barriers of the kind...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

People line up facing the walls as they attend a voluntary imprisonment session in the former military prison in Karaosta in Liepaja, Latvia, August 28, 2015. The history of Karosta military prison and the naval base, which takes up a third of the territory of Liepaja, stretches back more than a century, to when the Russian Empire was ruled by Tsar Alexander III. The military jail has been open to visitors since 2002 and the voluntary imprisonment is just one of several attractions available at Karosta. Picture taken August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People line up facing the walls as they attend a voluntary imprisonment session in the former military prison in Karaosta in Liepaja, Latvia, August 28, 2015. The history of Karosta military prison and the naval base, which takes up a third of the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

A migrant carries a child and a toy as he approaches the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia, September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of almost all road crossings after an influx of more than 11,000. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant carries a child and a toy as he approaches the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia, September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of almost all road crossings after an influx of more than 11,000. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

Migrants cross the river Sutla near Senkovec, Croatia on their way to Slovenia September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of almost all road crossings after an influx of more than 11,000. Helpless to stem the flow, Croatian police rounded them up at the Tovarnik on the Croatian side of the border, where several thousand had spent the night under open skies. Some kept travelling, and reached Slovenia overnight. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants cross the river Sutla near Senkovec, Croatia on their way to Slovenia September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of almost all road crossings...more

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

Musician Keith Richards attends a news conference to promote the film "Under The Influence" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Musician Keith Richards attends a news conference to promote the film "Under The Influence" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

A teddy bear is placed on razor wire at the border crossing with the Hungarian town of Roszke, in Horgos, Serbia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A teddy bear is placed on razor wire at the border crossing with the Hungarian town of Roszke, in Horgos, Serbia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015

Movie goers smile as they wait to watch a screening of Steven Spielberg's film "Jaws" whilst floating in inflatable dinghies at Brockwell Lido in London, Britain Thursday September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Movie goers smile as they wait to watch a screening of Steven Spielberg's film "Jaws" whilst floating in inflatable dinghies at Brockwell Lido in London, Britain Thursday September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

A patient awaits routine check-up as he lies under a mosquito net inside a dengue ward of a government hospital in New Delhi, India, September 18, 2015. Dengue is common in India and the number of cases generally peaks in October, after the end of the monsoon rains. Symptoms include a sudden fever, headache, muscle and joint pains. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A patient awaits routine check-up as he lies under a mosquito net inside a dengue ward of a government hospital in New Delhi, India, September 18, 2015. Dengue is common in India and the number of cases generally peaks in October, after the end of the monsoon rains. Symptoms include a sudden fever, headache, muscle and joint pains. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of almost all road crossings after an influx of more than 11,000. Helpless to stem the flow, Croatian police rounded them up at the Tovarnik on the Croatian side of the border, where several thousand had spent the night under open skies. Some kept travelling, and reached Slovenia overnight. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of almost all road crossings after an influx of...more

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

